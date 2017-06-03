Lord and Savior Patty Jenkins talks Wonder Woman
Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman's age, flying abilities, deleted scenes, rumors, and more https://t.co/HaUkDIfwwE— Collider (@Collider) June 2, 2017
-There are NO CUT SCENES. They followed the script very closely as she did with Monster (who also had no cut scenes) WB really wants to try to put cut scenes in there (trying to get that Extended Edition I see)
-There is a slightly different No Mans Land walk scene.
-The lies on twitter about the film being a hot mess were extremely frustrating to her but she had to learn to tune them out
-Wonder Woman killing wasn't a hot topic, she kills if she absolutely has to and agrees that when push comes to shove sometimes you have to (when talking about Superman/Batman letting their bad guys constantly get locked up only to break out again and kill more people)
-Likes her Wonder Woman to be less violent and even have less violence since Wonder Woman doesn't relish in fighting
-Thinks that Wonder Woman is around 800 years old but yes they have had those conversations about her age (Snyder stated that WW was 5000 years old)
-Dianas powers are growing so it is possible that she will one day be able to fly
-She is not bullet proof but not easily killed by bullets due to her faster healing rate
-Already has ideas forming in her head for a sequel
-Film is still standing at a 94% with over 238 reviews (only 60 away from Logan who currently stands at 93%)
#WonderWoman flogs ‘Fifty Shades’ opening record for female director with $95M+ https://t.co/jCfrOQTjn0— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 2, 2017
-Wonder Woman is expected to take in $98 million over the weekend
-Is one of the few DC movies with an A cindemascore. Only other DC films to get that score were Batman, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises
#WONDERWOMAN
Ok ladies, now let's get in formation.
@gal_gadot #PattyJenkins
(she also reposted Lupitas lovely review)
Director @PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making herstory! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava! pic.twitter.com/UWPd0aNS4a— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 3, 2017
I believe in LOVE & #WONDERWOMAN @PattyJenks killed it. 🔥🥊💥#NoMansLand is my everything. cc: @WonderWomanFilm— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 3, 2017
Female lead. Female director. Female empowerment. #wonderwoman #warriorwithin #diversity #LovedIt #diverseCast
Patty: "...one of my favorite things about Wonder Woman is that she takes no relish in fighting and she’s not going out of her way to kill. But I, myself, completely relate with the character who, when push comes to shove, and somebody’s got to step up and do it, then somebody’s got to step up and do it. I love that duality of Wonder Woman that she both wants peace and means peace, but when push comes to shove and someone needs to be put down like a dog, that’s what she would be willing to do. [...] she’s trying to take people out, and certainly some of those people are being killed because that’s what it would take. You’re not getting into the act of killing as something you delight in.
