Lord and Savior Patty Jenkins talks Wonder Woman

For those who have seen it, is it worth the extra money to see it in IMAX?

ehhhhhhhhhhhh



yeah, might as well. it's got some stunning visuals you'll wanna see on the big big big screen. the 3D was whatever though, so if you can find an imax showing with no 3D, live the dream baby

If you're into that sort of thing, then it might be a penny decently spent.



Not worth it in 3D at all though tbh, other than the scene where Queen Hippolyta retells the tales of Zues and Ares.



I only saw it in IMAX 3D because that's all that was available in my city on my birthday - 3D makes my sight feel uncomfortable lol Reply

yes imo

Absolutely. I've noticed some people had a problem with the film being 'too dark' in some scenes, but I saw it on IMAX 3D & I can't relate.

I saw it in IMAX and it looked beautiful but the 3D wasn't great. I couldn't tell what was 3D.

I saw it in IMAX 3D and wouldn't have had it any other way, but I'm also super biased.

IMAX regular yes, 3D no

in Imax is ok, I don't think it's worth it for 3D

yes. I saw IMAX and standard. totally worth it.

I've always loved that Wonder Woman kills tbh, but it didn't really fit in this film because didn't she believe the people at war were prisoners of Ares? It made sense for her to kill the invaders for sure, but the rest was kinda weird to me because she seemed to feel sorry for them and ready to 'save' them.



Idk, idgaf it was amazing



Edit: LMAO it's at the source! (which is.. horribly written btw)



Patty: "...one of my favorite things about Wonder Woman is that she takes no relish in fighting and she’s not going out of her way to kill. But I, myself, completely relate with the character who, when push comes to shove, and somebody’s got to step up and do it, then somebody’s got to step up and do it. I love that duality of Wonder Woman that she both wants peace and means peace, but when push comes to shove and someone needs to be put down like a dog, that’s what she would be willing to do. [...] she’s trying to take people out, and certainly some of those people are being killed because that’s what it would take. You’re not getting into the act of killing as something you delight in.



Edited at 2017-06-03 01:45 pm (UTC)

put down like a dog lmao. i love patty so much. i hope she makes many wonder woman movies and gets a crack at a justice league team up eventually.

I am so behind this! WW is saving this flop DC live-action film universe, and she needs to be in everything to make it better lol



Someone here mentioned the other day that it would be cool if she was the Tony Stark of DC, where she just makes random cameos, even if it's at the end of the credits, just because she's that awesome. Reply

Thats honestly all I want in life

seeing it tonight!! can't wait!

YES SIS ENJOY

It was amazing. Everything I hoped for and more.

I'm seeing it again today. I haven't felt so emotional over a movie since Moonlight - and before that, hell I don't think ever.

The image of a woman defeating those who are against the peace and love she strives for is everything. Reply

Nice! I'm excited to watch

I want a scene where the Amazon blacksmith creates all the titty armor and one Amazon is like "why? This gets us killed in no time" and the blacksmith is like "but... boobs... that we celebrate... becaus...se there are no men here?". Short pause for laughter.

that amazon blacksmith just wants to see some titties

It was incredible. I laughed, I cried. I even liked Chris Pine. Their romance was natural, and realistic. It also helped that Diana's "arrogant" nature balanced out his douchiness.

excited to see this in 2 weeks

i'm surprised we didn't have a post about how a gaming website was like "ummmm relax guys there are people of color in this movie and one of them is the lead!!! just because she looks white doesn't mean she is! she won miss israel and how could a white woman do that!" and jewish twitter was like sir israeli is a nationality not a race let me break in down 4 u

you should definitely make a post about it so i don't have to read about it in posts about the movie itself.

Link

i'm mobile for a while but if no one does, i will definitely try to remember when i get home tonight



the reactions to this movie and the unwanted think pieces it generates have been nothing short of a hot ass mess Reply

Link

Whaaaat

Link

That or the sexist Vulture review.

Link

lmao yeah that was a mess

I saw this last night and I'm still not over it. I loved everything about it, especially the middle portion of the film. There were Sikh men and soldiers walking around London! Most movies and shows like to pretend they didn't exist. And Sameer's line about wanting to be an actor but being the wrong colour really hit me hard

Loved the movie! Gal is amazing. The only thing that bothered me was that she is never mention as Wonder Woman in the whole movie...

I'm ok with that. For these superheroes, their names are mostly used for the marketing angle of their cause. She is only just learning her abilities and purpose in this film.

Link

also it could be because what other people who witnessed what she's done call her as they retell the story.

Link

But it would have been nice at least some reference, like Etta saying "what a wonderful woman"....

Parent

Yeah I was waiting on someone from the Belgian village to maybe say something like 'She was like a kind of wonder...woman' in describing her actions

Parent

i was SHOCKED at how good i found it. i wasn't expecting it to be genuinely good at all



also i went to see it with a group of lesbian/bi women and our reactions during basically everything on Amazonia was incredible lmao. Reply

YES! the line on the boat about pleasure made me cackle

Parent

Mommy duties had me watch the Captain Underpants yesterday, but can't wait til tonight! Going to go see Wonder Woman. Wanted to go on Thursday, but having an 19 month old...it's tricky getting someone to watch him late.

how was Captain Underpants though?

Parent

Seeing it tonight hopefully lol.

I saw it last night and loved it sm, I felt really emotional during the whole thing. I love how empathetic and sweet WW is in it. To me the whole movie felt very "womanly"(for the lack of a better word?), and rn I can't articulate exactly why I feel that but I do lol. I guess it has partly to do with there being so much emphasis on the importance of love, compassion and being nurturing, and not the usual revenge cycle of 'an eye for an eye' that you usually end up seeing in movies that are more male-centric.

