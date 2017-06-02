i like this much better than love galore (which still hasnt grown on me but im sure it will eventually). also hf the sampling of my toronto kings river tiber/daniel ceaser 💕 Reply

Thread

Link

...better than anything on halsey's album. the reviewer that compared that shit to tidal and jlp must've been paid, smdh. Reply

Thread

Link

I just listened to it and besides the singles, I think I only like the one sia wrote Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"the reviewer that compared that shit to tidal" wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love it Reply

Thread

Link

This song is on repeat for me, love it. Reply

Thread

Link

track is lit. did she ever own up to her compulsive liar ways or nah?



Edited at 2017-06-03 05:41 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

don't hate the artist for making up their persona~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how does claiming to have a degree in marine biology from an ivy league college help with her ~persona

i mean i don't rly care tho as long as the music is good. and she's not famous enough for the general public outside of like lsa to give a fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whatever



i grew up with her and she was always being extra, nothing new lol



Edited at 2017-06-03 07:53 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Side Note : But do you know how to delete a Lipstick Alley Account? The website says that it is impossible, but I heard that it actually is in certain situations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte

no matter what she's doing all i do is wonder is what she lyin about today Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas



i'm excited. love galore is so good but imo didn't really need travis scott sound-wise... i love him too tho lol Reply

Thread

Link

loving the production on this v excited Reply

Thread

Link

love it! Reply

Thread

Link

I love all the new songs so far if the album is as solid as these singles I'll pretend like she never said all that fake stupid shit <3.



Edited at 2017-06-03 06:21 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Its ok Reply

Thread

Link

love it and love galore



+ new h.e.r music! Reply

Thread

Link

it's pretty good, the production is great imo. Reply

Thread

Link