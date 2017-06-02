June 2nd, 2017, 09:19 pm kairoso SZA - Broken Clocks (Audio) source Tagged: new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2020 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-06-03 05:41 am (UTC)
i mean i don't rly care tho as long as the music is good. and she's not famous enough for the general public outside of like lsa to give a fuck
i grew up with her and she was always being extra, nothing new lol
Edited at 2017-06-03 07:53 am (UTC)
no matter what she's doing all i do is wonder is what she lyin about today
i'm excited. love galore is so good but imo didn't really need travis scott sound-wise... i love him too tho lol
Edited at 2017-06-03 06:21 am (UTC)
+ new h.e.r music!