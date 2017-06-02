Bill Maher said the n-word tonight
'I'm A House N*gga': Did Bill Maher Cross a Line During Ben Sasse Interview? https://t.co/0peT5yo2Ff pic.twitter.com/T4EXLbbm6g— Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 3, 2017
Bill Maher interviewed Nebraska Senator Bill Sasse.
During the interview, Bill Maher referred to himself using the n-word.
The audience clapped.
Bill Maher just called himself a "House Nigger" and the audience applauded. #RealTime #Racist #FamousLastWords #FuckBillMaher pic.twitter.com/r85v4Ygqkd— James Burgos (@jamesburgos) June 3, 2017
Sources: 1 2
youlooksodumbrightnow.gif
He's always been racist so not surprising, but wow @ the audience applauding. (Then again makes sense his fans would be racist too.)
i'm ready for liberals to stop fetishizing ben sasse as ~~the good republican tho. he's my senator. he's never been shit.