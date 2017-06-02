dva

The Steven Universe Soundtrack is out now! Rebecca Sugar talks about the Songs in the Show




-The Soundtrack is a compilation of all the key songs in the show starting from episode 1 to episode 120.
-Not much changes were done to the songs because Rebecca wanted to show the overall journey the songwriters and voice actors had throughout the show.
-"Stronger Than You" and "Here Comes A Thought" are meant to complement each other with the first one being about a celebration of Garnet's love manifesting while the latter is about Garnet protecting that love.
-When it comes to the dramatic change in the show with Steven's first song being about "Cookie Cat" to more complicated and deeper songs it lies in conjecture with the character's stories developing more on the show with new levels added each time to them.

