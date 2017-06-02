The Steven Universe Soundtrack is out now! Rebecca Sugar talks about the Songs in the Show

"stronger than you" is my forever fave.



this show. THIS SHOW. so many feels. i've never been so invested in a cartoon before but it's so perfect. Reply

I'm so happy we have this now. It's strange hearing a few songs without the sound effects or some dialog from the show in them having heard them that way for so long!

We need new episode dates asap! Wanted was amazing.



Oh and my favorite song changes daily I swear. There are so many good ones!



Hmm, I'd say a toss up between "Strong in the Real Way" and "Stronger Than You". Reply

aw yeah!!! lmao i love that they put the olivia olson song on there



fav SU jams:

- giant woman

- stronger than you (the GOAT)

- do it for her

- peace & love on planet earth

- here comes a thought

- basically don't make me listen to post-puberty steven or his dad try to sing

- when are the cool kids getting a song 2k17 Reply

as soon as i read "giant woman" it started playing in my head. iconic tbh. Reply

well we did get "POT LUUUUCK~" Reply

Last episode i saw was the baseball one. What happened after that? I was so into it but i kinda lost interest on the show. Reply

HUGE RECENT SPOILER



lars is dead



sis... so many things happened after that. basically steven finds out more and more bad shit about his mom then eventually gets put on trial for pink diamond's murder, gets stuck on homeworld with lars, and someone semi-dies. Lion used to be dead but Rose brought him back to life too. Reply

My favorite song is a tie between It's Over Isn't It and Here Comes A Thought.



I loved the newest eps but I wish we'd get a normal airing schedule instead of the random steven bombs. Reply

ugh yes. Just in general, I wish we stopped getting specials (Summer of Steven wasn't a bomb, but a special) and just got regular episodes weekly. It also might make the leaks less compromising?



But idk they're doing it with Adventure Time too. Maybe it's more lucrative for Cartoon Network? Reply

I just started watching this show. There's so many episodes Reply

this latest arc was so good. i'm constantly blown away at the thoughtfulness that goes into this (kid's) show. Reply

I'm glad it's selling well! My favorite song is It's Over Isn't It. The Italian version is stunning too.







Although the soundtrack getting released is bittersweet IMO, since now show's composers had to remove almost all the tracks from their Soundcloud (they uploaded not just the studio versions of vocal songs but TONS of instrumentals that we otherwise would never hear) with only I think 8 or so out of 170++ left. I mean, those are technically available since people downloaded them and shared elsewhere, so it's not a total loss... but because Cartoon Network is now monetizing the soundtrack, they won't be allowed to upload instrumental tracks to Soundcloud like they did before. Reply

I like the show but never the musical episodes. Reply

tbh my mom gets mad at me for always singing "what can i do?" especially since i cant sing apparently

my other jam is strong in the real way, love pearl <333 Reply

I have a soft spot for "Peace and Love on the Planet Earth" as I used to sing it when I was having a bad time during the production of my last project.



And on the run is adorable. Reply

"Do It For Her" and "Stronger Than You" are great.



my favorite episode of steven universe is the one where he celebrates their birthdays and then starts turning old. Reply

That was the episode that got me into the show, so it'll always be in my top 5! It's so weird to think how that episode was actually pretty light now, considering how much the mythos has been built after Reply

ikr! the reason is because the last few minutes never fails to make me cry. also it starts to hint at the dark/serious elements of the show that would follow Reply

I really like Tower of Mistakes. That song hurts.



yesss that song's pretty overlooked in the big picture, but it's so sincere and it makes me sad Reply

oh and my favorite song is definitely Love Like You. From the show specifically, either Do It For Her, Strong in the Real Way, It's Over Isn't It, or Here Comes a Thought. Don't Cost Nothing (Reprise) has been stuck in my head lately though. i love them all really ;____;



also i was dead @ [ Spoiler (click to open) ] lars being dead (A BRUTAL DEATH ON SCREEN wtf), then he became a pink zombie and i cried





My favorite songs from SU are do it for her, stronger than you, here comes a thought & the love like you end credits song. I'm so happy it's on Spotify I have wanted them to put it on there for so long! Reply

This last arc was so good.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I was lowkey disappointed that Steven got back to Earth so quickly tho, especially since we probably won't see the characters in Homeworld for a while. I hope we get more of Lars and the Off Colors and that Sugar doesn't ignore them for a whole season. It's hard to pick a favorite song when there's so many good ones. Stronger Than You, It's Over Isn't It, Do It For Her.This last arc was so good. Reply

What happened to Lapis and Peridot? I haven't seen them in a while... I feel like I might have missed something about them.



Spoilers follow below this line -- How do I make spoiler tags on here?



It makes it easy as said person can be used as an instant portal to homeworld for Steven and the Crystal gems for a big epic finale.



Re your spoilers: That's true, but I don't want said person to only be used as a portal for the showdown. I actually wanna see what's going on with them and their group. :P



And not much has happened to Lapis or Peridot. I think that's one of the reasons fans are kind of disappointed in them rn.



Spoilers are made like this: [lj-spoiler]Insert spoiler text here[/lj-spoiler] but you replace [] with <> Reply

lol I do find it hard to believe they weren't at least in that ending where everyone is freaking out looking for Steven. Unless Lapis was already flying her ass back to homeworld at that point. Reply

[ spoiler ] I'mma be pretty mad if this stuff with Lars and the Off Colors isn't resolved quickly. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] They better steal a spaceship to Earth or something I don't even care. If we get a couple of filler Earth episodes while Lars is out there suffering on Homeworld I'm suing Rebbeca. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] that all of the off-colours stayed behind. Especially Rhondonite, she seemed really desperate to be safe and think it would have been a better resolution for her to go to Earth with Steven. The others saying they all should stay seemed to really discount her desire to be safe. Plus, I really want to hear about what's happening on homeworld.

I was disappointed Reply

The full theme

Giant Woman

Be Wherever You Are

Stronger Than You

Full Disclosure

Do It For Her

What Can I Do (For You)

It's Over Isn't It

Here Comes A Thought



I also LOVE Sugilite's theme. It's so short but I could honestly listen to it all day and never be sick of it.



[ spoiler ] Yoooooooo Wanted fucking hurt, man. I saw the spoilers so I already knew Lars died but actually seeing it ON SCREEN was pretty brutal. I've always kind of really liked Lars so even though he ended up ya know...dead...for a second there I was really happy to see him get some pretty significant character development in these episodes. I'm very interested in seeing where they go now that he's like Lion. Also what does this mean for him and Sadie??!! Sadie doesn't deserve this ;_;







I think The Trial was the best episode of the four. RIP Zircon. We hardly knew ye. And can I just say how much I love Blue Diamond? Her whole look and her voice are just so pleasing to me. I love her. Favorite songs:The full themeGiant WomanBe Wherever You AreStronger Than YouFull DisclosureDo It For HerWhat Can I Do (For You)It's Over Isn't ItHere Comes A ThoughtI also LOVE Sugilite's theme. It's so short but I could honestly listen to it all day and never be sick of it. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I saw the spoilers too but that second where Steven couldn't hear his heartbeat I was like "Rebbeca biiiiIIIITCH THE FUCK!!!" That was super brutal. I always had a soft spot for him too so I'm happy about this character development. But I wonder if he's immortal now or something. How's this shit gonna affect his relationships. I need Sadie's reaction asap.



Larsssssssss 😭😭😭



Stronger than You, Giant Woman, and Here Comes A Thought for mee Reply

There isn't a single Steven Universe song I dislike, but my most played ones are "Haven't You Noticed I'm a Star" and "Be Wherever You Are". But yeah "Stronger Than You" is the GOAT, and "Love Like You" makes me weep. Instrumental-wise, the Connie theme and Stevonnie theme are the best.



Wanted was amazing. I love how it really feels like Rebecca Sugar has thought this whole narrative through, because each reveal is shocking and yet makes sense??? idk. And Lars's character development around being insecure and afraid towards letting people help him and letting himself help other people just warmed my cold little heart.



When Blue Diamond and Yellow Diamond fuse someday, I'm going to die. Reply

