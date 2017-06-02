The Steven Universe Soundtrack is out now! Rebecca Sugar talks about the Songs in the Show
-The Soundtrack is a compilation of all the key songs in the show starting from episode 1 to episode 120.
-Not much changes were done to the songs because Rebecca wanted to show the overall journey the songwriters and voice actors had throughout the show.
-"Stronger Than You" and "Here Comes A Thought" are meant to complement each other with the first one being about a celebration of Garnet's love manifesting while the latter is about Garnet protecting that love.
-When it comes to the dramatic change in the show with Steven's first song being about "Cookie Cat" to more complicated and deeper songs it lies in conjecture with the character's stories developing more on the show with new levels added each time to them.
What's your favorite Steven Universe song?
(also the Wanted arc recked me 😭)
this show. THIS SHOW. so many feels. i've never been so invested in a cartoon before but it's so perfect.
We need new episode dates asap! Wanted was amazing.
Oh and my favorite song changes daily I swear. There are so many good ones!
fav SU jams:
- giant woman
- stronger than you (the GOAT)
- do it for her
- peace & love on planet earth
- here comes a thought
- basically don't make me listen to post-puberty steven or his dad try to sing
- when are the cool kids getting a song 2k17
lars is dead
I loved the newest eps but I wish we'd get a normal airing schedule instead of the random steven bombs.
But idk they're doing it with Adventure Time too. Maybe it's more lucrative for Cartoon Network?
Although the soundtrack getting released is bittersweet IMO, since now show's composers had to remove almost all the tracks from their Soundcloud (they uploaded not just the studio versions of vocal songs but TONS of instrumentals that we otherwise would never hear) with only I think 8 or so out of 170++ left. I mean, those are technically available since people downloaded them and shared elsewhere, so it's not a total loss... but because Cartoon Network is now monetizing the soundtrack, they won't be allowed to upload instrumental tracks to Soundcloud like they did before.
my other jam is strong in the real way, love pearl <333
And on the run is adorable.
my favorite episode of steven universe is the one where he celebrates their birthdays and then starts turning old.
oh and my favorite song is definitely Love Like You. From the show specifically, either Do It For Her, Strong in the Real Way, It's Over Isn't It, or Here Comes a Thought. Don't Cost Nothing (Reprise) has been stuck in my head lately though. i love them all really ;____;
also i was dead @ [Spoiler (click to open)]lars being dead (A BRUTAL DEATH ON SCREEN wtf), then he became a pink zombie and i cried
This last arc was so good.
[Spoiler (click to open)] I was lowkey disappointed that Steven got back to Earth so quickly tho, especially since we probably won't see the characters in Homeworld for a while. I hope we get more of Lars and the Off Colors and that Sugar doesn't ignore them for a whole season.[Spoiler (click to open)]
Spoilers follow below this line -- How do I make spoiler tags on here?
It makes it easy as said person can be used as an instant portal to homeworld for Steven and the Crystal gems for a big epic finale.
And not much has happened to Lapis or Peridot. I think that's one of the reasons fans are kind of disappointed in them rn.
The full theme
Giant Woman
Be Wherever You Are
Stronger Than You
Full Disclosure
Do It For Her
What Can I Do (For You)
It's Over Isn't It
Here Comes A Thought
I also LOVE Sugilite's theme. It's so short but I could honestly listen to it all day and never be sick of it.
[spoiler]Yoooooooo Wanted fucking hurt, man. I saw the spoilers so I already knew Lars died but actually seeing it ON SCREEN was pretty brutal. I've always kind of really liked Lars so even though he ended up ya know...dead...for a second there I was really happy to see him get some pretty significant character development in these episodes. I'm very interested in seeing where they go now that he's like Lion. Also what does this mean for him and Sadie??!! Sadie doesn't deserve this ;_;
I think The Trial was the best episode of the four. RIP Zircon. We hardly knew ye. And can I just say how much I love Blue Diamond? Her whole look and her voice are just so pleasing to me. I love her.
Stronger than You, Giant Woman, and Here Comes A Thought for mee
Wanted was amazing. I love how it really feels like Rebecca Sugar has thought this whole narrative through, because each reveal is shocking and yet makes sense??? idk. And Lars's character development around being insecure and afraid towards letting people help him and letting himself help other people just warmed my cold little heart.
When Blue Diamond and Yellow Diamond fuse someday, I'm going to die.