Gwyneth Paltrow talks about the criticism she receives


Gwyneth Paltrow is on the latest issue of The Edit and one of the subjects she talks about is how she feels about the criticism she receives and she says:
“It’s got a few layers to it. People were fine with me as an actress, but with Goop it was like, ‘Stay in your lane.’ Women in general get a lot of pushback, especially if you’re successful and attractive … I’m not saying I’m attractive. I mean when you’re considered attractive.”

