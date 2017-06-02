Gwyneth Paltrow talks about the criticism she receives

Would you work for this woman? Reply

Yes! I think she'd treat her employees really well. Reply

depends how much she'd pay me tbh Reply

I can be her token woc employee. Do u think I'll get paid extra for that or nah? Reply

people were criticising you cause you dont know shit and shouldn't be giving tips, not cause ur a woman Reply

SHHHHHHH Reply

I’m not saying I’m attractive. I mean when you’re considered attractive.



lmaooooooooo i both hate and love her Reply

I kind of feel like she should have just owned the Attractive comment lol Reply

Ha I love her and own it but I'm not entirely sure what the diff is between being "considered attractive" and being "attractive." Classic goop, love it! Reply

She's basically saying "I'm not saying i'm attractive, but other people consider me attractive" Reply

especially if you’re successful and attractive … I’m not saying I’m attractive. I mean when you’re considered attractive.



jenna taught her



jenna taught her Reply

ahahahaha Reply

Her, Kelly from the Office and Roger the Alien are like my top 3 fav tv characters. Reply

ppl are criticizing you bc you say stupid shit you dont know anything about, not bc youre an attractive (debatable anyways) woman Reply

Women in general get a lot of pushback, especially if you’re successful and attractive … I’m not saying I’m attractive. I mean when you’re considered attractive.



I don't even get ironic stanning of this woman tbh. Ignorant, smug, racist, privileged, and even that ratty blonde hair can't save that face or trick you into believing she's attractive. Reply

IA Reply

Yeah, I kinda thought for a brief time that she was parodying OTT rich white people, but I've long since realized that she's serious af. She is so many things wrong with America. Reply

Don't forget the fact that her career is the product of nepotism Reply

IA. Years ago I would defend her because I felt like she didn't take herself seriously and she realized she was a privileged out of touch white woman but that has completely flipped. She really thinks she's top shit. Reply

yup Reply

she's harmless you guys Reply

People who honestly think depression can be cured by walking barefoot aren't harmless. She's willfully ignorant at best and dangerously delusional at worst. Reply

ur being sarcastic right Reply

(mostly) harmless Reply

Until she's advising women to shove rocks up their vaginas. Reply

People were criticizing you for being attractive. They were criticizing you for giving dangerous medical advice and selling over priced bullshit on your website. Reply

ugh Reply

lmaooo bish



so you think you're really pretty? Reply

Not when you're tantamount to an anti-vaxxer, sis!



I do think the pushback she receives is particularly savage compared to dudes who are equally clueless and terrible, e.g. Marky Mark. But uh, it's really not unjustified. Reply

marky mark isn't selling a ~healthy natural lifestyle~ tho he's just a dumb fucking asshole. gwyneth is a snake oil salesman giving dangerous health advice and marketing products like that vagina egg which can cause toxic shock syndrome. Reply

agreed Reply

