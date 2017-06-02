Gwyneth Paltrow talks about the criticism she receives
Gwyneth Paltrow is on the latest issue of The Edit and one of the subjects she talks about is how she feels about the criticism she receives and she says:
“It’s got a few layers to it. People were fine with me as an actress, but with Goop it was like, ‘Stay in your lane.’ Women in general get a lot of pushback, especially if you’re successful and attractive … I’m not saying I’m attractive. I mean when you’re considered attractive.”
[The Edit cover]
Do you agree with Gwyneth?
lmaooooooooo i both hate and love her
Nice save
jenna taught her
so you think you're really pretty?
I do think the pushback she receives is particularly savage compared to dudes who are equally clueless and terrible, e.g. Marky Mark. But uh, it's really not unjustified.