ionnalee talks to The Fader!
Watch @ionnalee’s stunning new audiovisual film “NOT HUMAN.” https://t.co/kUNYM7XC8L pic.twitter.com/RWWwnqEsTj— The FADER (@thefader) June 2, 2017
- She wants to catch up with herself beyond her collaborations and make room to grow as an artist, producer, songwriter, and director. Her name name is symbolic to how iamamiwhoami impacted her creative standpoint.
- Not Human "takes place at a never ending celebration. There’s passion, contempt and a necessary battle. I refer to it as a tale of gallant space disco. It’s about finding the raw uncensored essence of the self and embodying that emotion."
- It's part of a larger series but stands on its own.
- When asked for artists she admires or look to for inspiration she mentions Aleksandr Sokurov, Denis Villeneuve, David Lynch, Christopher Nolan, Natasha Khan, Röyksopp, and Björk.
- She's on tour with Röyksopp throughout summer while still working on completing this piece of work.
- iamamiwhoami core members are still working together on each other's projects. " The format will be decided by what is right if and when the time comes."
source (mods the video has been posted but the interview hasn't and it's pretty neat)