5 After Midnight - X Factor UK 2016 finalists - debut new single "Up In Here" on Britain’s Got Talent 2017.
Could they be Simon Cowell's next boyband sensation?
I will always be here for a dancing boy band so I am very much into this! The performance was thoroughly entertaining.
The song is dated, maybe in a nostalgic way. But they are cute too, so idc sign me up.
And with the way the Pop Girl is on life support and guys are taking over pop after already dominating every other genre, I don't think it will be long before a new boy band breaks out.
the song is ok idk about that sample tho. But performance wise it was great! the talent we need!
LEMME STAN