The Haylijah stuff fell completely flat to me ngl. I don't know what I'm supposed to take from this episode about these two except that apparently Hayley really doesn't know Elijah as well as she thought she did. I was happy that Freya got to see a happy scene between her siblings at least but I feel you on feeling like they wasted opportunities for flashbacks. I agree that it was overall a boring episode and I'm already dreading whatever mess Kol is gonna make lol.

While Hayley and Elijah bore me to tears, I was actually pleasantly surprised (more like shocked) by this episode. I expected Hayley twu wuv crap with Elijah to come and save him from his twisted mind, but instead she was pummeled and totally fucked over by him there, and it was actually Hope who brought him back. (Which makes sense as Elijah is all about family and always has been.) And then the show took it an even more logical step further by having Hayley be afraid--truly afraid--of seeing everything that Elijah did to her.



Now, I expect those two to continue along their path to boringly every after, but I was surprised by what happened in this episode.