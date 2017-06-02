Apple Senior VP tells "that bitch" Rihanna to sit down during NBA finals

yeah, it really doesn't make it any better if you were yelling at another woman... Reply

Mte Reply

he should've said it to her face



that argument would've been more interesting than the game Reply

it kinda seems like she heard him and laughed it off but idk Reply

Amazing.

Rihanna bows to LeBron then hits a dab and small waves a Warriors fan telling her to sit down.

💀 pic.twitter.com/q0IyIPIbGK — Adam Silverous (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

someone posted this other video yesterday of another person telling her to sit down and her reaction Reply

LOL Reply

White men must be stopped Reply

queen



it must be distracting having rih or any A-lister in the front row Reply

Mte lol and I looooooooved the game Reply

lololol Reply

maybe you should sit your ass down motherfucker Reply

how much do those seats cost? Reply

Court side? For Golden State, about 5 - 8K each. Though I'm not sure if celebs/people of Rih and Apple guy's stature receive free or company tickets. Reply

i don't understand basketball culture Reply

My local news said 4-5k for courtside seats Reply

2 months rent Reply

Aaahh Thank God he yelled "that bitch" to another woman!!! *rolleyes*



What an asshole. Reply

Nah, it was clearly meant towards her since she was the only one nearby that was standing. But it seemed like he was talking to someone else like "this bitch [about Rihanna] needs to sit down" or something. Reply

lol y'all are lip readers now??



Edited at 2017-06-03 02:55 am (UTC) Reply

i mean he didnt deny saying it, he just claimed he said it to some other bitch Reply

he also didn't even acknowledge the statement haha I think this is a bit over the top Reply

rme @ him



it looks like everyone was telling rih to take a seat, embarrassing Reply

yet another man who can fall into a vat of acid and die. Reply

Fucking liar, lol. Men remain pieces of shit etc Reply

why was she standing up? was she getting to her seat? Reply

I think someone had scored or something? So right after that she bowed bc it was a good play? (I don't think they were 'playing' playing for her to be blocking a view of anything happening when she did it). Reply

In excitement and cheering Reply

Marissa's done done it again! Reply

lool Reply

