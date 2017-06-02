bey

Apple Senior VP tells "that bitch" Rihanna to sit down during NBA finals


  • badgalriri was standing and cheering at yesterday's game

  • Eddy Cue, senior VP at Apple (who oversees iTunes, Apple Music, Maps, iAd, aka the buggy stuff), who was sitting a few seats away from her, was caught on video pointing to her and saying "tell that bitch to sit down"

  • He denies he was talking to/about Rihanna, claiming he was talking to another woman named "Marissa," without apologizing for the misogyny.

  • No one knows who Marissa is.





source 1 2
Tagged: , ,