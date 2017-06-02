Apple Senior VP tells "that bitch" Rihanna to sit down during NBA finals
Was Eddy Cue yelling at Rihanna during last night's NBA finals? (Probably) https://t.co/vyTwL8zcuf pic.twitter.com/a5NBi6ROTc— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) June 2, 2017
- badgalriri was standing and cheering at yesterday's game
- Eddy Cue, senior VP at Apple (who oversees iTunes, Apple Music, Maps, iAd, aka the buggy stuff), who was sitting a few seats away from her, was caught on video pointing to her and saying "tell that bitch to sit down"
- He denies he was talking to/about Rihanna, claiming he was talking to another woman named "Marissa," without apologizing for the misogyny.
- No one knows who Marissa is.
Nothing but love for Rihanna (and KD, too!) As usual I was excited about our lead and actually talking to Marissa, 8 seats to my right.— Eddy Cue (@cue) June 2, 2017
Video:— BaerFace (@BaerFace) June 2, 2017
Anyone else see Eddy Cue @cue say "tell that bitch to sit down" after @rihanna was cheering court side? #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/iwRjjYEqno
source 1 2
that argument would've been more interesting than the game
it must be distracting having rih or any A-lister in the front row
What an asshole.
it looks like everyone was telling rih to take a seat, embarrassing