Katy Perry Debuts Tracklist, Announces European Tour, "Witness" Will Probably Go #1!

that's a long ass tracklist for her

Mte, didn't she say that artists shouldn't release long-ass albums anymore?

did she? I like long albums but only certain artists can pull it off lol

I'm mad as hell that Adele can only give me 11 tracks but this shit that I don't want has 15 tracks.

I'd rather have 11 well-rounded, full songs than 15 filler songs tbh

Why not 15 awesome songs? At least 13? 11 is ridiculous. Shania Twain gave my ass damn near 20.

Why does she look like Jared Leto in that pic?

Big blue eyes that are close together, I see the resemblance

I honestly thought it said the set list, not the tracklist...

I was like, "She's not performing ANY music other than new stuff?"

Almost freaked out and laughed at the same time.

I'm sort of concerned about this album...from what I've heard so far, I honestly don't like any of it.

Awkward dancing, she looks awful, not super catchy, and nothing I'd want to drive and listen to.

I'm hoping for a couple decent jams.

I love how whenever an artist comes to the UK they do five shows in England and then one in Scotland. So annoying.

And none for Wales!

It's over for her.

I hate the art for this era. Rose-tinted glasses >>> disembodied eyes



She isn't "in" with the kids but I think a hit single could save her. And she might actually stick with it. CTTR was passable but Bon Appetit was an all-out mess and a desperate retread into ~~food is sexy metaphors.



Edited at 2017-06-03 02:52 am (UTC)

Her singles besides Swish Swish haven't been good but I saw that Purity Ring produced like three or four tracks so I'm interested in seeing how this goes.

This album is gonna be shit.

pop emergency? more like ears emergency

shit shit bish, another one in the toilet.

ok so 11 tracks could still be a potential bop. lets see

i can't believe people actually pay to see her live. it feels like she's only getting progressively worse as a performer

Lmfao she's honestly the most annoying pop star there is. You could tell she thinks she's so funny and clever 🙄

this gif made me think of Ashlee Simpson's iconic SNL performance idk why

lol i kinda see it

it's the coke

This is embarrassing. It's like she's a cool mom after a few glasses of wine.

accurate af

Edited at 2017-06-03 03:40 am (UTC)

her concerts aren't really about her, it's all about the gimmicks

i mean even with the gimmicks you'd still have to watch katy perry embarrass herself and listen to her caterwauling. idk i don't think it's worth it

I'm curious, just not excited.

another flop in the casket for this LOSER

15. Into Me You See



did Yoda write this song Reply

Thread

go away

rip. i feel bad for her. she used to be kinda cool circa 2008 tbh i loved her "aesthetic" when she was with Travie and everybody compared her to Zooey Deschanel. She was cute :)rip.

I still remember when she was on warped in 2008

That always blows my mind. Because she was in that scene (along with Kesha) and due to her debut being hella rock oriented, it makes believe the theory she was made to be a pop star and hates pretty much all her music and wanted to be more of an alt rock artist.

lol watch the album leak...that would be the cherry on top of this shitty ass era.

The visuals for this era -- the eyeballs and such -- are terrible.



Meanwhile, today in spin class, the instructor played "I Kissed a Girl" and when it was over, this older lady behind me said something like "That song is so bad" in a tone suggesting she was shocked anyone would produce such a thing. And when class was over, she said, "I still can't believe how terrible that song is."



I laughed. Reply

Swish Swish feels more embarrassing now-like, it took her three years to come up with it and its at



Witness sounds awesome though (the song). I can't believe how quickly she went from like...Dark Horse to not even being able to get top 30 on pop or top 10 on Itunes. Like, I am not surprised she is flopping (everyone does eventually), but the quickness and level of flop is surprising.Swish Swish feels more embarrassing now-like, it took her three years to come up with it and its at #75 on Itunes after a week or two of release.Witness sounds awesome though (the song). Reply

I read witness as Whiteness

i feel like shes inevitably on the way out just cos shes getting older and doesnt have the cool appeal of someone like rhi

i learned after buying that album with the seed packet that didn't grow. i'm not about to buy another katy perry record.

this is more of a pop music noise complaint tbh, esp after her team scrapped "bone slap the teet" as a single in favor of a song w .. nicki minaj .. like im sure she'll have a couple of bopz (its katy) but i was looking for an ERA, good sis & im all for a good sisgendered sis expressin haself however but pls katy sis i need another hairdo gworl

http://1999gorl.tumblr.com/post/1612089 02156/this-is-the-most-embarrassing-thin g-ive-ever-seen Have you guys seen this Katy Perry art installation? It's the most awkward and funny thing I've seen in awhile..

