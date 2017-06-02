Katy Perry Debuts Tracklist, Announces European Tour, "Witness" Will Probably Go #1!
POP EMERGENCY! Katy Perry is preparing to drop her fourth album, Witness, on June 9th, and she has released the track list in order to drum up some more excitement for the release. The tracklist lists the titles of the 15 brand-spankin' new pop songs that will compose the album.
Katy Perry – Witness Tracklist
1. Witness
2. Hey Hey Hey
3. Roulette
4. Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj)
5. Deja Vu
6. Power
7. Mind Maze
8. Miss You More
9. Chained To The Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley)
10. Tsunami
11. Bon Appetit (feat. Migos)
12. Bigger Than Me
13. Save As Draft
14. Pendulum
15. Into Me You See
She also announced the European leg of her upcoming international tour for Witness.
23-May Germany Cologne LANXESS arena
24-May Belgium Antwerp Sportpaleis Antwerp
26-May Netherlands Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
29-May France Paris AccorHotels Arena
1-June Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion
2-June Italy Bologna Unipol Arena
4-June Austria Vienna Wiener Stadthalle
6-June Germany Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena
8-June Denmark Copenhagen Royal Arena
10-June Sweden Stockholm Ericsson Globe
14-June UK London The O2
18-June UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
19-June UK Sheffield Sheffield Arena
21-June UK Liverpool Echo Arena
22-June UK Manchester Manchester Arena
24-June UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro
25-June UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Also, it looks like Witness will probably hit #1, even though the singles have flopped!
--She has no real competition sales-wise from other artists who are releasing albums that week
--Fans' purchase of the album will go toward their ticket for the tour
--She is still one of the biggest names in pop
Will she go #1? Place ur bets now!
Can she save this era?
Yes, she just needs a hit single
17(11.4%)
Meh, but we'll at least get a few bops
21(14.1%)
Hell nah, homegirl is screwed.
44(29.5%)
Bitch, I don't care.
67(45.0%)
SOURCE
Why does she look like Jared Leto in that pic?
I was like, "She's not performing ANY music other than new stuff?"
Almost freaked out and laughed at the same time.
I'm sort of concerned about this album...from what I've heard so far, I honestly don't like any of it.
Awkward dancing, she looks awful, not super catchy, and nothing I'd want to drive and listen to.
She isn't "in" with the kids but I think a hit single could save her. And she might actually stick with it. CTTR was passable but Bon Appetit was an all-out mess and a desperate retread into ~~food is sexy metaphors.
Edited at 2017-06-03 02:52 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-03 03:40 am (UTC)
did Yoda write this song
rip.
Meanwhile, today in spin class, the instructor played "I Kissed a Girl" and when it was over, this older lady behind me said something like "That song is so bad" in a tone suggesting she was shocked anyone would produce such a thing. And when class was over, she said, "I still can't believe how terrible that song is."
I laughed.
Swish Swish feels more embarrassing now-like, it took her three years to come up with it and its at #75 on Itunes after a week or two of release.
Witness sounds awesome though (the song).
