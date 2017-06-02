Taylor Swift has introduced her little known actor beau to the squad

So I guess she is putting out an album this year after all. Reply

Loooool this extra af gift Reply

This is punishment from God. Reply

So transparent. She goes completely silent for months but conveniently pops up when Katy Perry releases a diss track, Harry Styles is flying solo, and there's that shitty news about her groping case.



Edited at 2017-06-03 02:42 am (UTC) Reply

what happened to the groping case? Reply

The guy who groped her is suing his former company for firing him because of the incident. She will have to testify about it in his court case :( Reply

I mean I hate Taylor but damn OP are you alone Reply

Girl, I am alone! In a library waiting for a 700+ page report to print (before someone comes for me: its for work btw for the company's mid year review. I wouldn't spend that much paper on some school report). Totally looks like I'm obsessed with her, doesn't it? lol



Edited at 2017-06-03 02:47 am (UTC) Reply

lol jk sis! i get it/am joking Reply

They really do look related. Reply

they legit look so much alike. they even have the same mousy blonde hair.



i feel like she's an anglophile. Reply

I have no idea what you're talking about. Reply

you doing to combat they're just trying to keep the bloodline pure. what aredoing to combat #whitegenocide Reply

this is...something else. Reply

And a Kennedy-phile. Reply

Ia tbh



I wonder if she sees Selena as white Reply

I feel like the people she dates are chosen to raise her profile and give her a sense of ~mystery or drama or classiness. Gyllenhaal, Kennedy, Styles, Swift, Calvin who is Scottish. She tries to paint a picture and get herself to buy into it as much as she tries to paint a picture with her songs & try to get her fans to buy into it. Reply

I still want a movie based on that reporter's Hiddles GQ article. It would be amazing. Reply

lmao, he's never gonna live that shit down Reply

Still lookin like twins. I cannot imagine dating someone who looks that much like me, related to me, could be my actual brother etc.



And she's so full of it. This is as calculated as anything she's ever done, she's just wised up to the fact that the hiddleswift incident made her look like a complete clown so she's trying to go too far in the opposite direction. Not buying it. Reply

I don't get the logic of this, though. Her fling with a (slowly) rising star went nowhere, so she picked an unknown who had Oscar buzz for a split second before it disappeared?? Is that her way of being ~down to Earth, picking someone who's not really a celeb [yet]? idgi. Reply

Yeah i think it's her way of rehabbing her image after last year's embarrassing fiasco. It made them both look calculated and terrible and she knows it. This is to show everyone she's just a normal gal who really values her privacy! Reply

toujours pur toujours pur Reply

TOEjours pur. Reply

nnnn Reply

This kid looks like a teenager Reply

he'll look geriatric by the end of the year Reply

Cackling Reply

He looks young in that picture. Reply

Is he legal? Reply

BITCH Reply

WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY Reply

Lmaaaao i cackled in public for this. Good Reply

lmao you're on fire in this post Reply

omfg Reply

Good Lord, is The Squad™ still a thing?? I thought we as a species were over that. Reply

Taylor and her white dudes, homegirl's got a type. Reply

He's going to cheat on her. Her taste is suspect tbh Reply

and they're all british. Reply

Lmao good. Her ass would never date a black man/poc and I'm glad lol Reply

