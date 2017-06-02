Taylor Swift has introduced her little known actor beau to the squad
I read E!News so y'all won't have to ONTD.
Taylor and her new british toy are "exclusive" now. Whatever that means in Taylor's 15 year old mind...
According to
Also, the source explains Taylor and Selena are still BFFs and talk and text like all the time about what's going on in Taylor's life, you know? Because for Selena, Taylor's life is an important thing to talk about. Like... Why can't people use their voice for something that effing matters?
Both Selena and Taylor are handling their relationships this time with the utmost respect for their privacy.
The source also shades the life out of HiddleSudan and added: "She doesn't want the photos, the hysteria, the speculation. When she's ready, she'll talk about it. Don't expect this to play out like her other relationships."
There's like 3 different articles on her posted on ENews during the past 48 hours. She's coming ONTD. The evil is rising...
In a library waiting for a 700+ page report to print (before someone comes for me: its for work btw for the company's mid year review. I wouldn't spend that much paper on some school report). Totally looks like I'm obsessed with her, doesn't it? lol
lol jk sis! i get it/am joking
i feel like she's an anglophile.
I wonder if she sees Selena as white
And she's so full of it. This is as calculated as anything she's ever done, she's just wised up to the fact that the hiddleswift incident made her look like a complete clown so she's trying to go too far in the opposite direction. Not buying it.
