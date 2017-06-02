Who was eliminated on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race?

I love Shea and I've wanted her to win since before the season even started, but HOW did she win this week's challenge with a dress that did not fit the theme, the most obvious and forgettable way to do 'sexy unicorn' and the same look she's been wearing all season? Reply

Thread

Link

Ru's boner for Shea is so obvious.



I mean, I love her and she's killer but this win was not hers. Her rainbow dress was all pastel tones lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that first look was atrocious. Shea must have blown Ru or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaas OP



Sasha totally should have won (I knew exactly where she went with her unicorn look before she even said anything) and I'm so glad Peppermint slayed the beast Alexis, thus freeing the land of Draguvania from her terrible unwanted advice Reply

Thread

Link

My heart hurts a little for Sasha. How many times do we have to have Ru say someone else won but, "good job Sasha". Just stop. Don't even give her special acknowledgement if you won't award her for it.



Annoyingly biased. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is anyone surprised? Nope. I liked Sasha's looks more than Shea's.

Peppermint's lip syncs are amazing.



Edited at 2017-06-03 02:14 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

sasha should have won this week but at least the right person went home Reply

Thread

Link

Now I love me some Shea Coulee but I thought that win would definitely go to Sasha. The graffiti dress she wore was beautiful but it was way off theme. I guess they were really taken by her flannel cape which was admittedly stunning



My predicted and desired top 4 queens <3 I don't think Pep is gonna make it any further and I still think it's Shea's crown to lose, but if she doesn't win I want it to go to Trinity. Reply

Thread

Link

Of the 4, who could you see doing an All-Stars season? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Peppermint but I really don't know what she's still doing in the competition. Reply

Thread

Link

I really like her but I feel like if she had been on a season with stronger queens she would've gone home much sooner Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

happens every season, tbh. naomi/chichi/derrick, most of s7, darienne, dida/phi phi, alexis mateo... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's big in the drag scene, isn't she? It seems like this is the only reason Ru is keeping her, ~tradition Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

thank god they weren't won over by alexis's dumb mustache trick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm really glad peppermint was the one to assistant alexis. she deserved it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only here for that gif Reply

Thread

Link

i loooooooved trinity's rainbow look lol me and my friend were both hollering over it



sasha should have won but at least the evil has been defeated



alexis bitching again about how no one told her that her looks weren't good TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR YOURSELF Reply

Thread

Link

I loved her rainbow look too! lol I was so sad when the judges didn't seem to care for it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idr the last time she didn't wear a body suit, maybe lady gaga week lol, but i don't care



i thought i was gonna hate trinity and i absolutely fucking love her. finally, a florida queen i can support haha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is there really a need for a spoiler space when the gif pretty much gives it away? Reply

Thread

Link

i liked trinity's looks better than shae's but sasha 100% should've won this week



i'm glad alexis is finally gone, so lackluster and i really liked her promo look when the queen's were revealed. oh well. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like that promo was too good to be true lol, like so many queens looked amazing for the season 9 promos and then never really looked that fabulous on the show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And it doesn't help that the lighting on the runway is so shitty, idk whose idea it was to be purple/blue Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and trinity is the opposite! her promo look was caca but i've liked everything she's worn on the runway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe that alexis complained about nobody calling out her ugly pocahontas outfit but then delusionally said it was better than trinity's and peppermint's outfits



like girl you only stayed bc you managed to be less worse every week and didn't win shit other than liza Reply

Thread

Link

the fact that she had the nerve to call Sasha's rainbow look pedestrian, like the delusion is so strong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alexis was annoying at times (including here in this episode) but really not so bad in general, so I still felt for her even when she was kicked off lol. I really like this final four. Sasha's makeup for her village people look was so pretty!!!



Sorta on topic but Idk why but I never really watched the drag queens on YouTube, but I've been binge watching World of Wonder's channel and I really love it. It help me appreciate queens that I didn't think much of before (like Laila McQueen). I'm really liking Trinity's channel too Reply

Thread

Link

bye bitch! Reply

Thread

Link