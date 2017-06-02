swamp monster

Who was eliminated on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race?



Highlights:
- They had to do 3 different looks (Pride/Unicorn/Village People)
- Shea was the construction worker, Sasha was the cowboy, Alexis was the indian, Pepper was the leather man and Trinity was the cop
- Guest judges were Joan Smalls and Andie MacDowell
- The challenge winner was Shea Couleé (when YET AGAIN should've been Sasha Velour)
- Lipsync for your life was between Peppermint & Alexis
- Alexis Michelle was sent home

source: my TV

Tagged: , ,