Who was eliminated on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race?
Highlights:
- They had to do 3 different looks (Pride/Unicorn/Village People)
- Shea was the construction worker, Sasha was the cowboy, Alexis was the indian, Pepper was the leather man and Trinity was the cop
- Guest judges were Joan Smalls and Andie MacDowell
- The challenge winner was Shea Couleé (when YET AGAIN should've been Sasha Velour)
- Lipsync for your life was between Peppermint & Alexis
- Alexis Michelle was sent home
source: my TV
I mean, I love her and she's killer but this win was not hers. Her rainbow dress was all pastel tones lol
Sasha totally should have won (I knew exactly where she went with her unicorn look before she even said anything) and I'm so glad Peppermint slayed the beast Alexis, thus freeing the land of Draguvania from her terrible unwanted advice
Annoyingly biased.
Peppermint's lip syncs are amazing.
Edited at 2017-06-03 02:14 am (UTC)
My predicted and desired top 4 queens <3 I don't think Pep is gonna make it any further and I still think it's Shea's crown to lose, but if she doesn't win I want it to go to Trinity.
me watching that lipsync
Re: me watching that lipsync
Re: me watching that lipsync
sasha should have won but at least the evil has been defeated
alexis bitching again about how no one told her that her looks weren't good TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR YOURSELF
i thought i was gonna hate trinity and i absolutely fucking love her. finally, a florida queen i can support haha
i'm glad alexis is finally gone, so lackluster and i really liked her promo look when the queen's were revealed. oh well.
like girl you only stayed bc you managed to be less worse every week and didn't win shit other than liza
Sorta on topic but Idk why but I never really watched the drag queens on YouTube, but I've been binge watching World of Wonder's channel and I really love it. It help me appreciate queens that I didn't think much of before (like Laila McQueen). I'm really liking Trinity's channel too