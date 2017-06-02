Variety's Actors on Actors: Elizabeth Moss, Riz Ahmed, Millie Bobby Brown & More

I love how much Riz Ahmed's career has blown up in the past couple of years. Really excited for the movie he's doing with Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal. I met one of the producers last summer and she's super great. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too! And I just read the synopsis for the novel the movie is based on, it sounds really interesting! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Riz, Jake and Joaquin? I don't know what I did to deserve this (despite all his weirdness, I really adore Joaquin's acting). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ERW and MBB are a good pair up. Wasn't ERW roughly the same age as Millie when she started acting? Reply

Thread

Link

She was a little bit younger when she first started, but she definitely started getting recognition at MBB's age. Hopefully Millie can transition out of being a child star into a relatively stable adulthood. Evan hasn't done too badly, but her Marilyn Manson phase was nagl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was like 19 tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a weird, embarrassing early adulthood phase for sure. the one good thing i guess she got out of it was apparently her huge paycheck for that video of his that she was in



getmoneybitch.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah but he was very much older than her and from what both he and she have said in the past, it was a pretty manipulative relationship.



Sorry. I guess I'm not making sense. I feel like it's sort of blaming her for this awful relationship she was in whereas we wouldn't say "that johnny depp phase was ngl" about Amber Heard. idk idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love Riz Ahmed so much Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link



it's a slow night Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like Millie Brown needs someone who actually cares about her wellbeing and not her earning potential to look after her better ): Reply

Thread

Link