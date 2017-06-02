Variety's Actors on Actors: Elizabeth Moss, Riz Ahmed, Millie Bobby Brown & More
Riz Ahmed ("The Night Of") and Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Top of the Lake: China Girl")
Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things") and Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld")
Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us") and Freida Pinto ("Guerrilla")
Kevin Bacon ("I Love Dick") and John Lithgow ("The Crown," "Trial and Error")
sources: 1 2 3 4
