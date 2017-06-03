Britney prepares to launch her Asian tour in Tokyo
Proving that she's much more than a Vegas legacy act, international pop sensation Britney Spears is preparing to launch her 11-date Asian tour, starting from Tokyo Japan. Brit will perform two sold-out shows there before moving to Osaka and other Asian territories. So how does the Princess of Pop prepare for a world tour? Her instagram has the answers.
Brit said goodbye to her sons...
And worked on her fitness of course! #workbitch
Now she's ready for more exotic locale photoshoots. Are you?
Britney's current schedule:
June 3 - Tokyo, Japan
June 4 - Tokyo, Japan
June 6 - Osaka, Japan
June 10 - Seoul, South Korea
June 13 - Taipei, Taiwan
June 15 - Manila, Philippines
June 23 - Bangkok, Thailand
June 24 - Bangkok, Thailand
June 27 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong
June 30 - Singapore, Singapore
July 3 - Tel Aviv, Israel
Source 1: https://www.instagram.com/britneysp
Source 2: https://britneyspears.com/events
I love her horrible fashion. She will always be behind (ahead?) of the fashin trends.
Ok back to the gayest ball evaaaaa.
Also, Britney Spears does not give a fuck what you think lmaooooo. Unless you're LGBTQRSUV and you got ha letter in the mail.
Edited at 2017-06-03 12:43 am (UTC)
also omg ONYX has so many straight up skank moments, Xtina who???
That picture with the boys is sooo cute.
/lol sorry typing in Portuguese keyboard earlier lol
Edited at 2017-06-03 01:29 am (UTC)
I was way too young to remember or enjoy her peak though, forever pissed off at that.
i love that she's in vegas, but too far for a car ride :(