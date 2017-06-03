seb 1

Britney prepares to launch her Asian tour in Tokyo



Proving that she's much more than a Vegas legacy act, international pop sensation Britney Spears is preparing to launch her 11-date Asian tour, starting from Tokyo Japan. Brit will perform two sold-out shows there before moving to Osaka and other Asian territories. So how does the Princess of Pop prepare for a world tour? Her instagram has the answers.



Brit said goodbye to her sons...


And worked on her fitness of course! #workbitch


Now she's ready for more exotic locale photoshoots. Are you?

Britney's current schedule:

June 3 - Tokyo, Japan
June 4 - Tokyo, Japan
June 6 - Osaka, Japan
June 10 - Seoul, South Korea
June 13 - Taipei, Taiwan
June 15 - Manila, Philippines
June 23 - Bangkok, Thailand
June 24 - Bangkok, Thailand
June 27 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong
June 30 - Singapore, Singapore
July 3 - Tel Aviv, Israel



Source 1: https://www.instagram.com/britneyspears/
Source 2: https://britneyspears.com/events
Tagged: , , ,