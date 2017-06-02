No Mans Land almost cut from Wonder Woman + Sequel talk
Wonder Woman's No Man's Land Scene Was Almost Cut - https://t.co/7qTReMeIVi pic.twitter.com/0X93UCzvtd— Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 2, 2017
-One of Wonder Womans most pivotal scenes was almost cut from the movie!
-WB and several of the creative team members originally wanted No Mans Land cut from the film due to not understanding what is she going to do? How many bullets can she fight?
-Patty fought for the scene to be kept in as this is the scene where Diana becomes Wonder Woman
Patty Jenkins Back For Wonder Woman 2; Contemporary Setting Confirmed - https://t.co/vQJerSizJf pic.twitter.com/tJjIUtQHSS— Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 2, 2017
-Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot are both signed on for Wonder Woman 2
-Patty confirms it will take place in present day
-Nothing has been written yet as they are still focusing on Wonder Woman opening
"Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN. W.O.W. It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing. #GalGodot will glue you to the screen and at the same time make you want to run to the nearest costume shop to get your W on and join the #GODESSNESS right away (W = #WomanWarriorOfTheWorld). Director #PattyJenkins IS NOT PLAYING AROUND, as she gives us some AMAZON REALNESS in an exquisitely directed story. Chris Pine is irresistable. The score is KILLER. And it is the type of film that I think you can enjoy over and over. This movie definitely goes down as a classic in its genre for me. @wonderwomanfilm #RunAndGoSeeIt #HadToGush #PromotionFromTheHeart."
Who do you think should be the villain for the sequel?
I felt really silly/stupid for it, but it was amazing to finally get to see Diana in all of her glory. The whole movie just had me emotional in general tho.
The whole movie had me emotional, especially that ending. [Spoiler (click to open)]I legit shed a few tears at Steve's death and Diana's reaction.
But cutting No Man's Land? What the fuck were they thinking? It's one of the highlights of the film and absolutely one of the most important sequences, moreso than the actual ending (which I also couldn't get over how Diana Did That and went full-on goddess).
absolutely agreed.
Gal was so good as Diana. I just loved everything about this character and how earnestly she wanted to help/save people <3
One thing though, did anyone else have trouble with night/dark scenes being too dark? I actually had trouble seeing what was happening in some scenes.
omg same here & for the movie in general. i often wanted to reach somewhere and turn up the fucking brightness, and i watched in 2d.
There is a theater in my area that does that. I remember watching a few movies there, it feels the brightness wasn't right, it super annoying.
Yep. BvS had the same problem. Like I get the aesthetic they're trying to go for but they need to not.
I just got back and I'm still in shock like...DC actually made a good movie for once in a long string of flops.
WONDER WOMAN GOING BEAST MODE AT THE END WAS SALKJALKSJDLAKSJDLKAJSDS. the .5 seconds of destroyer of worlds wonder woman was... unreal. so fucking good. which made her deciding to lead with love, compassion, and understanding instead of hate and revenge all the more powerful in the end. what a fantastic movie through and through.
also, i was pleasantly surprised by how the world war 1 conflict was resolved in the end, with regards to wonder woman picking sides and walking through no man's land whooping on german soldiers. realizing that both sides were capable of war/evil, that ares was hiding on the british side all along, and that the conflicts that caused the war in the first place were more convoluted that simply killing the big bad guy were all perfect notes to hit. i was expecting to hate the third act thanks to all the reviews, but i loved it. it brought home all the elements of this movie that were shaping who diana was and understood herself to be.
