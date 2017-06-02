No Mans Land almost cut from Wonder Woman + Sequel talk

YAS QUEEN LUPITA!!! I saw it yesterday and LOVED it. hated certain things about it but it's a solid 4 stars from me Reply

Thread

Link

and how the fuck could they want to cut that scene? that scene had me bawling like a baby, it's the epitome of the film. the WB is so fucking stupid Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly, I started tearing up and crying from the second she started to walk out of the trenches and couldn't stop.



I felt really silly/stupid for it, but it was amazing to finally get to see Diana in all of her glory. The whole movie just had me emotional in general tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. i was seriously ugly crying, it felt like my 9 year old self was standing on the chair with her ww cape. i got very emotional tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

when she turned around and had the crown on her head i got the chills. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

TBH I started tearing up during the beach battle scene. All those amazons on horses galloping in and fighting? Lawdy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me too, I started tearing up when she was climbing the ladder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't read any of the comments before I added my two cents in but I felt the same way. I choked up and started to tear up when she emerged. It was so powerful. I really didn't expect to be affected in that way. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i had goosebumps for the whole scene! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously. it's such a beautiful, pivotal moment. i cried. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I CRIED DURING THAT SCENE. I JUST CAME BACK FROM THE MOVIE! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIGHT?? Jesus H Christ on a cracker these old men are so so stupid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I cried over Steve. No regrets. I saw WW before work today. I loved it. Also Reply

Thread

Link

Your spoiler got to me and I didnt think it would! So good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i got temporarily teary eyed when your spoiler happened! what happened then & afterwards was so so heartwrenching. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] that half-laugh half-cry he choked out before he shoots the gas bombs oh man oh man oh man... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I cried too at that part so much (: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, I got teary eyed because I thought she couldn't hear him. It was so sad.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. And I heard sniffles from the row behind me.



Edited at 2017-06-03 01:33 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cried too :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cried as well. GODDAMNIT! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was bawling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] . when they showed what he was saying to diana in the flashback, i lost it at the "i wish we had more time" and the "i love you" i just??? fuck that fucked me up so much. i fucking bawled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of course execs wanted to cut out the most pivotal scene in the movie where one woman alone accomplishes in mere minutes what hundreds of men could not accomplish in a year.

Reply

Thread

Link

speak on it sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

go tell it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothin more to be said Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How! That scene destroyed me, I was crying like a baby. Reply

Thread

Link

I watched it a few hours ago and I'm still emotional. Reply

Thread

Link

The movie was amazing. Patty did a wonderful job and Gal was A+. I was so happy walking out of the theater. I think my first thought was "FINALLY" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





The whole movie had me emotional, especially that ending. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I legit shed a few tears at Steve's death and Diana's reaction. Um, No Man's Land was a fucking amazing sequence, they're insane for wanting to cut it. I was so unexpectedly emotional during it.The whole movie had me emotional, especially that ending. Reply

Thread

Link

Same I didn't expect that to happen and I audibly was like no what the duck in the cinema Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got to see it today and it was an emotional experience for me, ngl. It's easily one of the best superhero films of all time and I am so glad they finally allowed it to happen.



But cutting No Man's Land? What the fuck were they thinking? It's one of the highlights of the film and absolutely one of the most important sequences, moreso than the actual ending (which I also couldn't get over how Diana Did That and went full-on goddess). Reply

Thread

Link

"It's easily one of the best superhero films of all time"



absolutely agreed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was bawling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just not over this movie, I've gotta see it again.



Gal was so good as Diana. I just loved everything about this character and how earnestly she wanted to help/save people <3



One thing though, did anyone else have trouble with night/dark scenes being too dark? I actually had trouble seeing what was happening in some scenes. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Gal as Diana too, I really believed that she cared about people/wanted to save them and that's always one of the more unbelievable parts in other superhero movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And I'm so glad I'm not the only one who got emotional over this scene, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was a bit dark on screen too. Screen shots I've seen make it look better. Maybe it's the theater though.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"One thing though, did anyone else have trouble with night/dark scenes being too dark?"



omg same here & for the movie in general. i often wanted to reach somewhere and turn up the fucking brightness, and i watched in 2d. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not in my theater, but I know what you're talking about.



There is a theater in my area that does that. I remember watching a few movies there, it feels the brightness wasn't right, it super annoying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was fine in IMAX~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One thing though, did anyone else have trouble with night/dark scenes being too dark? I actually had trouble seeing what was happening in some scenes.



Yep. BvS had the same problem. Like I get the aesthetic they're trying to go for but they need to not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah there were scenes that were really dark and hard to see Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was waiting the entire time for them to kiss and then when they did the screen was so dark that I couldn't see shit lmao I was pissed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO YES, me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so the best scene in the movie?



I just got back and I'm still in shock like...DC actually made a good movie for once in a long string of flops. Reply

Thread

Link

And Cheetah or Circe is a really obvious villain for a sequel, so I'd like them to do someone different, but I'm sure they'll pop up. Reply

Thread

Link

Veronica Cale is a good one for a modern villain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ okay a few words... ]

WONDER WOMAN GOING BEAST MODE AT THE END WAS SALKJALKSJDLAKSJDLKAJSDS. the .5 seconds of destroyer of worlds wonder woman was... unreal. so fucking good. which made her deciding to lead with love, compassion, and understanding instead of hate and revenge all the more powerful in the end. what a fantastic movie through and through.



also, i was pleasantly surprised by how the world war 1 conflict was resolved in the end, with regards to wonder woman picking sides and walking through no man's land whooping on german soldiers. realizing that both sides were capable of war/evil, that ares was hiding on the british side all along, and that the conflicts that caused the war in the first place were more convoluted that simply killing the big bad guy were all perfect notes to hit. i was expecting to hate the third act thanks to all the reviews, but i loved it. it brought home all the elements of this movie that were shaping who diana was and understood herself to be.

this movie was so fucking good. i have no words. Reply

Thread

Link

ia completely abt the 3rd act. Ppl said it dragged but I didnt feel that way---maybe I was just blinded by tears?



But it's nice that others agree with me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree too. I had my lower expectations for the resolution but I liked it. Maybe on second or third viewing, I'll feel different but even on reflection now, I'm fine with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think it dragged at all, dude. it was great. i loved how it tied up her story, steve's story, and chief/charlie/sam's story. they each got their final act of heroism. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] powered up and blasted everyone and everything Same! I thought it was balls to the wall amazing when she basically Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Diana at the end was every-fucking-thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was a bit underwhelmed by the third act because it was a CGI fest. I guess I'd rather watch Diana kick ass close and personally xD That said, her emotions and her character growth through the whole sequence is what sold it to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has anyone made any ww icons?



If I could speak photoshop I would put Diana's crown on my icon's head but alas... Reply

Thread

Link

I can't make gifs on Photoshop now for some reason, but there are some roleplay accounts with still icons



doeswonders.dreamwidth.org/icons Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One thing though, are we really supposed to believe that the amazons are celibate? Like I laughed at the boat convo but it was kinda silly.



Edited at 2017-06-03 12:46 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't get the sense that they were celibate at all. maybe diana was, but antiope and her gf definitely weren't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did she have a gf? Was the the rando who ran up to her on the beach? Becuase I was thinking Diana and her mom were already there, who is this other person being all emotional lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. I told my friend right after the movie that it was weird since the Amazons definitely all sleep together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that convo on the boat led me to believe that the women weren't celibate at all bc like diana said men are required for only procreation, not pleasure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Diana did say she knows all about the pleasures of the flash lmao...so you know that leaves it open to interpretation I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that scene was implying that men are only necessary for procreation, thus sex for pleasure with other women is the norm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hell no Diana even said, don't need no man for pleasure! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no theyre all gay or bi :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't decide if I want to see it this weekend before I go on vacation or when I get back. Glad to see everyone is liking it so far Reply

Thread

Link