WonderWoman

No Mans Land almost cut from Wonder Woman + Sequel talk




-One of Wonder Womans most pivotal scenes was almost cut from the movie!

-WB and several of the creative team members originally wanted No Mans Land cut from the film due to not understanding what is she going to do? How many bullets can she fight?

-Patty fought for the scene to be kept in as this is the scene where Diana becomes Wonder Woman





-Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot are both signed on for Wonder Woman 2

-Patty confirms it will take place in present day

-Nothing has been written yet as they are still focusing on Wonder Woman opening



"Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN. W.O.W. It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing. #GalGodot will glue you to the screen and at the same time make you want to run to the nearest costume shop to get your W on and join the #GODESSNESS right away (W = #WomanWarriorOfTheWorld). Director #PattyJenkins IS NOT PLAYING AROUND, as she gives us some AMAZON REALNESS in an exquisitely directed story. Chris Pine is irresistable. The score is KILLER. And it is the type of film that I think you can enjoy over and over. This movie definitely goes down as a classic in its genre for me. @wonderwomanfilm #RunAndGoSeeIt #HadToGush #PromotionFromTheHeart."


Source: 1 2 3
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Who do you think should be the villain for the sequel?
Tagged: , ,