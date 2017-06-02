Fifth Harmony "Down" debut #3 on iTunes worldwide; only female act in the top 10
Fifth Harmony's "Down" debuts at #3 on the iTunes Worldwide chart. They're the only female act in the Top 10 of the Worldwide chart. pic.twitter.com/oTPl24Gguu— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 2, 2017
'Down' already outpeaked all their past singles on iTunes US & worldwide
sources 1 2 3 4 5
Its so obvious the record label is telling them what to do musically yet they're out here trying to sell some laughable fabrication that they have all this input now and have grown as artists.
Edited at 2017-06-03 12:46 am (UTC)
Lol it literally came out hours ago. 🌝
Talkin bout how the dynamic has changed musically(no longer singing back-up to that dying goat)!!!!! And how they vibe in the studio better than before.
Edited at 2017-06-03 12:56 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-03 01:08 am (UTC)
they prob will sound a lot better without camila's grating ass vocals.
it is fucking sad they are the only female act on the top 10. what happened to pop music? fuck.
poor obedient bb
my thirst for a female summer bop?
Edited at 2017-06-03 04:26 am (UTC)
I'm just happy they are successful without pop's latest devil but the song's still not as big as it should be, sound-wise.
Literally Rihanna and Beyoncé are the only two that excite and they are both on a break rn 😭