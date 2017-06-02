YouTuber Trisha Paytas Calls Out Dolph Ziggler & All Of Us Essentially

Oh Trisha, you never stop do you? Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder what her (and most youtuber's) life will be like after youtube Reply

Thread

Link

probably like the biggest reality TV contestants from the early 2000s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can we not promote potus supporters on here though (whether they are celebs or 0 list people like this). they love the attention regardless if it's negative and only seems to give them more incentive to continue their inane ranting. Reply

Thread

Link

IA, the more people like her get views the more they'll say controversial and hateful things to keep getting more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wouldn't even know any of these youtubers existed if it weren't for ontd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dolph is such a disappointment. I used to stan him pretty hard, but I can't anymore after hearing that he's a lowkey Trump supporter. Not surprising coming from someone who would date Amy Schumer, but still. I'm glad to hear he's leaving wrestling soon, he's been phoning it in for like 2 years now anyway. Now I guess he can pursue a fledgling standup career or something. Reply

Thread

Link

He is awful these days. I also can't stand how he sleeps with anyone and everyone who has 'star' status of any type. When I found out he slept with Sunny... I was done for good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've honestly never heard of her outside of ONTD. It is that she is looking for attention or is she just a dumb Trumper? Reply

Thread

Link

she's dumb af but also attention seeking and narcissistic

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shes a huge attention seeker. Shes made a career out of doing and saying anything she can to get attention, no matter how ridiculous or extreme. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh this bitch Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so over this annoying shit stain. Reply

Thread

Link

I knew she would rise from her grave and start stanning Trump again. Predictable trash! Reply

Thread

Link

idg why ppl make posts about this racist trash bag...she's a desperate attention seeker and known liar. i refuse to give ha a view. *side eyes op* Reply

Thread

Link

2.7 mil ppl give her a salary and they need to be awakened to her fuckery okay! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if they're following her, they already know all about her fuckery in great depth Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

for all the trash assholes that make their name on youtube there are also a bunch of creative, talented, and inspiring people out there sharing their passions and talents. ive learned a lot from them.

Reply

Thread

Link

Ive found a lot of POC makeup bloggers and inspiration blogger who make youtube not such a shitty place. The makeup POc taught me how to blend right so I dont like weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think this post needs a "this bitch" tag.



She's such and awful person. I don't know wrestling, but Dolph looks like he has a really nice body. Reply

Thread

Link

Amy Schumer said he had the body of a Greek god. And it is nice. Too bad he's egregiously lame lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks 4 the tip bb, done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i watched a handful of her muckbang? videos a few weeks ago and I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHYYY



i was not happy w myself Reply

Thread

Link

lmao wait.... that sounds disgusting i have to watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dont do this to yourself bb Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she seems like she chews w her mouth open Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that's basically all of Youtube. That's how I've watched like 30 dollar tree haul videos this week. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i've done that before... it's a guilty pleasure. she honestly wastes so much food, god, it's horrible.



she's so awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link