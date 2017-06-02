YouTuber Trisha Paytas Calls Out Dolph Ziggler & All Of Us Essentially
Trisha Paytas, a popular Youtuber and poster child of dumb white privilage, went off on Jim Carrey, Cher, Kathy Griffin and everyone else. She also made a video calling out famous wrestler Dolph Ziggler for wanting to reschedule their date after she stood up another one of her dates for him (how dare heeee).
She made a video calling Dolph Ziggler (who dated Amy Schumer previously) out saying:
- “Wrestling’s f***ing fake. He’s a 37 year old man who’s not a God, who is leaving wrestling soon anyway.”
- He was tired/had to reschedule cause his flight just landed and she thought she'd make a video to name and shame him
- She's so sad that she turned down a really good guy and bailed on him for Dolph...lmfao
- If you hate 45 you should leave America, get out & move: "Support him or gtfo". "I don't understand why they're going to be living in this country if they hate 45"
- If you want to see 45 dead then you need to "remove yourself" (you know what that means)
- "The government's not bullying you. The media's not bullying you. You did this to yourself" - to Kathy
Source SourceSource
Are you ashamed of yourself for not supporting our leader, ONTD?
She's such and awful person. I don't know wrestling, but Dolph looks like he has a really nice body.
i was not happy w myself
Yas!
she's so awful