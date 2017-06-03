June 3rd, 2017, 04:12 am babarsuhail Raven's Home Trailer Home is where the heart is, and there is a whole lot of heart at Raven’s Home.Friday, July 21st on Disney Channel, after the premiere of Descendants 2!unblocked link: https://www.youpak.com/watch?v=uZrjvwPeKIMsource Tagged: disney, raven symone, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9898 comments Add comment
Major Drake on Degrassi flashbacks
Re: Major Drake on Degrassi flashbacks
That's so raven
Even Stevens
Lizzie McGuire... sorry not sorry. The show was good for nostalgia but rewatching as an adult is pretty hard.
pull this headcanon from my cold dead lesbian hands
Re: pull this headcanon from my cold dead lesbian hands
I love Raven's acting so I'm down for this.
now i have an important question
is Devon the twins dad ? Is he still hot ? Is he coming back ? Is he gonna be on the show ?
YAAAASS
Re: YAAAASS
Re: YAAAASS
Yay for Raven and Chelsea finally being back but god I would've preferred a spin off solely about them.