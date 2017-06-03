Looks like your average Disney show. Still pissed they cancelled Girl Meets World. Reply

I'm not mad they cancelled GMW, S3 was absolutely horrible, Andi Mack is much better imo. Reply

how old are yall? Reply

I thought the daughter was supposed to have the visions. I'll give it a watch either way. Reply

bro, why dont black kids on TV ever have shapeups? Reply

Racism Reply

Word..like tf Reply

the first thing that caught my eye. like little boy that hair. you know better, do better. Reply

don't get me started... Reply

The disrespect! Reply

RIGHT? And it's not just the kids! Reply

lmao omg Reply

I think TJ Henderson was the only one Reply

and the kid on blackish Reply

I like that the didn't make Raven all motherly like Topanga. She has the same abrasive personality she had on the original. Reply

this looks awful? then again i didn't watch that's so raven that much i was more even stevens and lizzie mcguire Reply

Until Raven began working for some annoying-ass clothing designer, TSR was actually pretty dang good. (But then I didn't watch LM or ES.) Reply

that's so raven was easily the superior show of all those choices, though. Reply

mte Reply

Out of the three I'd go



That's so raven

Even Stevens









Lizzie McGuire... sorry not sorry. The show was good for nostalgia but rewatching as an adult is pretty hard. Reply

You not watching a show revolving around black people? SHOCKING! Reply

Nice to see that Raven and Chelsea got married and adopted a couple mixed race babies. Reply

Haha. There's no proof to the contrary in the trailer. Reply

Teenage moms eh?



I love Raven's acting so I'm down for this. Reply

i loved thats so raven so I'm probably gonna watch



now i have an important question



is Devon the twins dad ? Is he still hot ? Is he coming back ? Is he gonna be on the show ? Reply

I JUST LOOKED AT HIS WIKIPEDIA AND HES GONNA BE ON THE SHOW Reply

WHAT Reply

LMAO YEEEES Reply

just gals being pals ! Reply

But really they're cousins Reply

Unblocked link isn't working for me. Raven was never really my jam anyway. Was more of an Even Stevens and Phil of the Future girl. Reply

lmao screaming at the good sisses in here thinkin they really sayin something but actually dragging themselves by saying they didnt watch TSR/favored even stevens over TSR/basically saying their parents voted for t*ump tbh Reply

This is basically my take when people say they never played Pokemon like okay, but everyone was playing Pokemon? So you was the loser that didn't...? Reply

lol I'm guessing you're white Reply

lmaooo ily Reply

LMAO tell em girl, speak the truth! Reply

LOL As a 90s sitcom fan, I'm kind of personally equating it to saying "I really wasn't here for Living Single, but I LOVED Grace Under Fire." Reply

Lol mte. Even Stevens? Really?? Reply

LMAO. You're killing me sis! and you know damn well what kind of people they are too 👀 Reply

And it's always the usual suspects too Reply

lmaooo spill dat truthT! Reply

BABY WES!!! I miss Wes :(



Yay for Raven and Chelsea finally being back but god I would've preferred a spin off solely about them. Reply

Loved TSR until it went all wonky with her working for that annoying designer, but damn, before that it was sooooooooo good. I may just check this out. Reply

Is that the kid who played little Wes in HTGAWM? Reply

Yes it is Reply

