F R I Y A Y

today is dragging



Edited at 2017-06-02 11:00 pm (UTC) today is dragging

how did you get this gif of me? Reply

Me paying all these bills Reply

i feel ya. when i saw prices for coachella. Reply

It really is 😩 Reply

This is for sure me today Reply

That was me today as well. Reply

My baby broke his arm at preschool today on the playground (broken in 2 places above his elbow). We've been at the pediatric ER since noon & they've just wheeled him into surgery to have 3 pins placed & a cast set. I've gotten a chance now to recharge my phone & get some coffee in the waiting room. Trying to distract myself with ONTD while I wait. Reply

Oh no :( Reply

nooooo poor baby :( Reply

hope your son has a speedy and quick recovery Reply

Oh no. :(, I hope he will have a speedy recovery. Reply

oh no! Reply

omg your poor baby

I hope he recovers quickly Reply

OH NO! This just happened to a friend of mine with her six year old. I'm so sorry :( Hope he's feeling better asap Reply

Pobrecito, I hope he has a speedy recovery! Reply

oh god, that sounds awful but atleast hes going to heal and be okay. babies are simultaneously fragile and made of steel. hes gonna bounce back. hoping the best for you both <3 Reply

oh no! hope the surgery goes well Reply

Awww I wish him a speedy recovery 💙 Reply

Thank you to everyone who sent well wishes. Surgery went well & he is home resting. Meanwhile, I'm out at my 5th pharmacy in an attempt to get this Lortab Rx filled! They wrote the mg weird & no pharmacy carries that strength elixir so they had to page the on-call Dr. to rewrite over the phone & fill on an emergency basis w/out a paper Rx (since it's a narcotic) until it can be faxed over tomorrow. I'm so tired!! Reply

gimme Reply

omg this angel. i wish my mum's dogs were trained Reply

Awww 💚 Reply

I want a French bulldog so bad 😭 Reply

ontd! i got an offer for a job i'm really excited about so i was finally able to quit my horrible, demeaning, soul-sucking job today! Reply

YAAAAAAAAAAAS CONGRATULATIONS Reply

thanks!! it was so damn satisfying!! Reply

Woo hoo 🙌🏻 congrats! Reply

hi everyone Reply

hello :) Reply

omw @ that gif! Can't wait to see the movie ;; Reply

it's such a good movie!



:) Reply

mmm bbq time Reply

You got: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream



You like to mix casual tops with dressy bottoms and visa versa.



You got: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream

You like to mix casual tops with dressy bottoms and visa versa.

mint chocolate chip yaaaaaas Reply

You got: Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

I got Pistachio Ice Cream



Your style changes constantly and people are always left guessing with what you will wear next. Reply

You got: Pistachio Ice Cream

Your style changes constantly and people are always left guessing with what you will wear next.



I've never had it, but I think I'd like it. Reply

Same. I love pistachio ice cream! Reply

I got cookies n' cream, which is my favorite! Reply

You got: Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

You like to equally dress up and dress down depending on your mood. Reply

You got: Cookies and Cream Ice Cream



You like to equally dress up and dress down depending on your mood. Reply

You got: Vanilla Ice Cream



You know your style and like to keep it simple.



wow, so I really am basic. Reply

i also got cookie dough.....but i'd never wear any of those tops. or hats. or sunglasses. Reply

You got: Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

You like to equally dress up and dress down depending on your mood. Reply

Cookies and Cream Ice Cream



You like to equally dress up and dress down depending on your mood. Reply

when walking your dog

do a lot of people stop you and ask to pet them

i do, a lot of people call my dog cute Reply

happy friday! please celebrate with this music video bill paxton directed when he was in his early 20s



Everything was great with this guy until he got promoted at work which meant a lot of traveling and he told me he wanted to keep things going which I was fine with but whenever we made plans he'd ditch or if I said we should hang out on X-day he'd say he was busy but we'd definitely get together soon. "Soon" became his new motto and this went on for a few months then I finally got the guts to confront him and he said he just wants to focus on work. I told him he should have told me that a long time ago and that I don't appreciate being kept at arms length for his convenience. I asked him why he kept making broken promises when he had 0 intention on following through and his answer was, "I'm mixed up."



I feel like absolute shit and I also feel very disappointed in myself for not confronting him sooner and walking away the minute things got weird. I kept justifying his behaviour in my head like, "He's probably just stressed out because of work" and I feel like I'm stuck in this fuckboy cycle. FML... Reply

You confronted him in the end, that counts for something. Reply

Hi bbs! Some of you might remember last month I asked you to nominate LEXICON.



Thank you so much!! ♥ ♥ ♥



(Posted this in yesterday's roundup [ty again to everyone in that thread!]; C+Ping here as well for good measure~ ^_^)

Hi bbs! Some of you might remember last month I asked you to nominate an art show I curated for a local poll. It made it to the final round! Thank you! Now, please VOTE for my exhibition! http://chicagoreader.com/best > Arts & Culture category > "Best Gallery Exhibit," and then choose LEXICON.

Thank you so much!! ♥ ♥ ♥

(Tip: I think you have to disable ad blockers for the Reader's site. Like I was unable to view the ballot on Chrome on my laptop but Safari on my phone worked, so if you come across the same problem as I did, try mobile. And if you have Windows 10, Microsoft Edge worked~~)

Done! Best of luck Reply

Link

Thank you! <33 Reply

Done! Good luck! Reply

good luck sis!!! Reply

Ugh tinypic is being an asshole right now so I can't share a pic. BUT I SAW MAYA RUDOLPH'S PRINCE COVER BAND LAST NIGHT AND IT WAS SO AMAZING. She looked so hot and I was drooling, watching her dance and sing. So fun! Reply

yeah wtf is going on w/ tinypic, i thought it was just mine Reply

Everything's coming up with "the image was removed or deleted" and it's pissing me off. Reply

Try giphy. Faster upload and no ads. Reply

always glad to see you here Reply

