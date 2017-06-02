Entertainment Weekly asks the surviving Starks: Who would Ned be most proud of now?

trick question

Honestly, he'd be heartbroken over Arya getting off on murdering people. Reply

Tha was my thought too. I want to say Sansa, but it's probably Bran (ugh).

Uhm, but she doesn't. I still have no clue where this whole 'Arya is heartless assassin, Arya loves to do teh murder!' meme comes from.



Yeah, she trained to be an assassin. And she FAILED. She couldn't kill anyone that she was supposed to heartlessly kill without any valid reason. The only people that she has killed are those who killed, betrayed (horrifically) her family and friends. And the only person that she kill with any level of glee was Walder Frey--the guy who arranged the major betrayal of the Red Wedding that led to the horrific murders of her brother and mother and many of her countrymen. Oh, and she showed about the exact same level of glee as did Sansa when she walked away from Ramsey being eaten alive by his dogs.



...she gets off on killing people she believes deserves it. Just because she has a conscience and won't kill just anybody doesn't change that. I never said she was a heartless assasin because she's not but you can't deny that she enjoys killing people she believes deserves it. Reply

I still think Ned would be sad that she had to go kill people like Sir meryn (sp?), even if they did do the family wrong. He seems like the kind of guy who wouldn't be "proud" that his little girl had to go off and murder people for revenge. Reply

None of them, he was a pigheaded idealistic idiot and a shit father/husband. Reply

Yeah, for someone with his experience he acted kinda newbish.

I wonder if he had explained to Sansa the danger they were in, would she still had gone to Cersei?



Edited at 2017-06-02 10:34 pm (UTC)

Or had fucking gotten his daughters on the boat before going to depose Joffrey. What a thought. Reply

How was he a shit father/husband Reply

I have a hard time imagining Mr.Follow-the-rules-no-matter-what would be proud of either Arya or Sansa. Probably Jon. or Bran I guess. Reply

I feel it would be Bran or Jon Reply

Did you see the jon and bran funko 2 pack? I really want it Reply

i feel like arya would be a bit too morally gray and cunning for ned tbh Reply

That and he'd be disturbed as fuck that she baked Walder Frey's sons in a pie and fed them to him. There's no way he would've been ok with that lol Reply

yeah, there is survival and there is vengeance. feeding someone their children goes way beyond that. rat cook realness. Reply

They are better than him tho Reply

The correct answer would be Jon tbh but since we're talking living Stark it'd probably be someone boring like Bran Reply

Probably Jon because he got himself killed trying to do the right thing. I feel like he'd be sad about the path Arya's gone down. I love her though and her and Jon are my fave Starks. I hope they reunite this season! Reply

rob



and that's why they're both dead Reply

lol @ your last sentence.

Though Rob didn't fulfill his arranged marriage (like Ned did) and that screwed over the North. Reply

well, true, it's more book rob who was obsessed w/ honor and that's why he married whatsherface after fucking her (and he was, what, 15?)



show rob was just horny Reply

lol Reply

Book!Robb was definitely an honourable man, compared to the D&D's man baby version Richard acted out as. Reply

Seriously, came in to say this. Reply

Poor old Robb



Forgotten child Reply

Just saying that I agree that Arya would be the answer because she has actually stayed closest to his moral code. Despite this completely out-of-whack narrative that I read all over the place about Arya being this heartless assassin who loves to kill, she kills only to serve justice to those who have wronged her family and those who matter to her.



Yes, she trained to be an assassin, but, uhm, she FAILED. Arya couldn't kill anyone that she was supposed to heartlessly kill. She was given two chances by Jaqen and she failed both times. The only people that she has killed are those who killed or betrayed her family and friends. And the only person that she actually did kill with any level of glee was Walder Frey, you know, the guy who arranged the Red Wedding that led to the horrific murders of her brother and mother and many of her countrymen. Oh, and by the way, she showed about the same level of glee as did Sansa when she walked away from Ramsey being eaten alive by his dogs.



Edited at 2017-06-02 10:37 pm (UTC)

dang his moral code sucks then. In the show, it seems like Ned would not be here for that shit at all.



I don't know about bookned though. But that isn't how he came off as to me in the show. Reply

Ned was all set to kill Littlefinger for messing with Catelyn, and Jaime for what Tyrion supposedly did to Bran just on Catelyn's word because it was the "honorable" thing to do. And he believed that a person should dole out their own justice (the first scene where he was teaching his sons that by wielding the blade himself to the man of the Night's Watch who deserted). So, yes, that was totally in-show character for Ned. Reply

Parent

well walder frey and the son who she cooked into a pie. Reply

I thing he'd be glad he's dead cus that season 7 plot is horrible Reply

