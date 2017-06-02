Entertainment Weekly asks the surviving Starks: Who would Ned be most proud of now?
We asked the #GameofThrones cast which Stark child they thought Ned would be most proud of if he were still around: https://t.co/Q6BmF5w3IG pic.twitter.com/yW5xS6Sput— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 30. Mai 2017
source
Sophie: Arya
Kit: Arya
Maisie: Sansa
Isaac: all of them
it's ghost
Yeah, she trained to be an assassin. And she FAILED. She couldn't kill anyone that she was supposed to heartlessly kill without any valid reason. The only people that she has killed are those who killed, betrayed (horrifically) her family and friends. And the only person that she kill with any level of glee was Walder Frey--the guy who arranged the major betrayal of the Red Wedding that led to the horrific murders of her brother and mother and many of her countrymen. Oh, and she showed about the exact same level of glee as did Sansa when she walked away from Ramsey being eaten alive by his dogs.
So, yeah. Just saying.
I wonder if he had explained to Sansa the danger they were in, would she still had gone to Cersei?
Edited at 2017-06-02 10:34 pm (UTC)
and that's why they're both dead
Though Rob didn't fulfill his arranged marriage (like Ned did) and that screwed over the North.
show rob was just horny
Forgotten child
Yes, she trained to be an assassin, but, uhm, she FAILED. Arya couldn't kill anyone that she was supposed to heartlessly kill. She was given two chances by Jaqen and she failed both times. The only people that she has killed are those who killed or betrayed her family and friends. And the only person that she actually did kill with any level of glee was Walder Frey, you know, the guy who arranged the Red Wedding that led to the horrific murders of her brother and mother and many of her countrymen. Oh, and by the way, she showed about the same level of glee as did Sansa when she walked away from Ramsey being eaten alive by his dogs.
Edited at 2017-06-02 10:37 pm (UTC)
I don't know about bookned though. But that isn't how he came off as to me in the show.
It seems like he wont be proud of sansa after season 7, if she starts going against her own family.