is she white....? Reply

She's Albanian, like Rita Ora. Reply

yes Reply

Transracial butterfly. Reply

most albanians are not white Reply

yes...lol at ppl telling you that she's albanian tho. nationality does not equal race. Reply

I'm wondering if those who think she's white think the same of turks, arabs etc. Reply

what? there are three countries and a whole sea in between albania and turkey, lmao. they're not even in the same geographic region. Reply

Everyone should be embarrassed... Reply

I like Bebe. I sometimes sing "I got you" to my cat when I let her go outside, so she knows I won't let any hawks get her. Reply

this is embarrassing Reply

This is terrible. Reply

was this filmed by the cinematographer of battlefield earth??? Reply

This are the worst. Reply

This is awful. I thought this song would contain a Timbaland sample, or at least a Nippy one!

Why is she filming on SM's back lot? Reply

I thought it was a cute video. better than i got you. Reply

she looked so much better with brown hair. that shade of blonde is not flattering on her. Reply

mte, she looked stunning w dark hair, yet basic w blonde. Reply

This song is awful.... Reply

this song is awful so it'll probably be all over the radio Reply

i just watched all her mvs on youtube i've come to the conclusion that she is such a fucking cutie Reply

What the hell is this hot mess of a song. It reminds me of that stupid Charlie Puth Marvin Gaye song. Updated "throwback" feel with stupid lyrics that tie into the throwback. This should have been aborted. Reply

bebe is really talented and sweet tbh i wish she had more success on her own Reply

I feel like her management is deliberately making her look like Kylie Jenner. Reply

not with those lips. Reply

I am so over mediocre pop songs ft rappers. Enough! Reply

basura. she rhymes are with are just to get a grammatically incorrect song title. also can whites pls stop cornrowing their hair? thanks. Reply

She also rhymes "somebody" with "anybody" and "somebody"

The people who wrote that song are cackling all the way the bank. Sigh... Reply

the sad thing is that multiple ppl probably wrote this song. *weeps for humanity* Reply

Female Austin Mahone! Reply

um dont use 'female' sis, dont u mean woman austin mahone Reply

No I meant female Austin Mahone, just like he is the Male Bebe Rexha. Reply

*man bebe rehxa Reply

I got you should've been her breakout hit, the looks alone that she served in that mv were everything. This on the other hand...just no. and the fucking nerve to connect this mess with whitney's iconic bop Reply

