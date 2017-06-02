lilo

Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester to Visit Fans

Ariana visited fans who are still currently in hospital after monday's attack. she has a heart of gold!♡ pic.twitter.com/vmHbZXcUP2

(2) Ariana with fans who were injured and are still currently in hospital in Manchester earlier today, June 2nd. pic.twitter.com/rwWi3aOHTW


Tagged: ,