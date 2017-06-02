Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester to Visit Fans









Edited at 2017-06-02 09:05 pm (UTC) I was about to make this post, you did a better job tho op!

Ari the dice were loaded from the start. Reply

When you gonna realize it was just that the time was wrong



That's really lovely. I bet that was a huge comfort for those girls Reply

The way she's handled this has been amazing. I would've been curled up in my bed at home for a month. Reply

same Reply

It truly is. I would have gone into hiding and seriously needed some time. Reply

It's kind of abnormal to be able to handle this as amazingly as she has. She's said she hates her fans in the past, and I don't think that's changed at all. Based on her past behavior, it seems like she's reacting like an idolized sociopath would in this situation. I'm sure she feels bad that her fans were attacked, but not to a normal human extent that someone who is capable of feeling empathy and compassion towards others would feel. Reply

lmao come on now. i think it's more possible that connecting with others is helping her through her grief. i wouldn't have blamed her for isolating but as far as a healing strategy, that only goes so far.



or maybe she's still numb and going through the motions... but she's a human being, geez



This projection rn lol Reply

LOL WTF Reply

lmaoo fuck, and I thought I was a cynical person Reply

My thought's exact it has cleared any negative thought i had of her out of my mind Reply

she looks like she is wearing gold face paint to meet with these kids Reply

ikr girl that highlight Reply

yeah it was pretty dramatic Reply

This is so cute, it's suddenly raining underneath my eyelashes.

I was reading somewhere that over 10,000 people tried to get tickets to the benefit concert by lying about them being at the original concert. Why are some people just so fucking awful? Reply

GODDAMN AWFUL. Reply

I hope that embarrasses them down the line, fuck.



But ugh, she's precious and wonderful for this and my eyelashes are about 5 seconds away from joining the rain parade. Reply

Dorinda ♥️ Reply

people trying to take advantage of a situation like this? Some people just suck. Reply

yeah, scalpers bought tickets too. :/ Reply

That doesn't surprise but damn at that many people doing that/ Reply

very sweet but her over golding is really distracting Reply

What a nice thing for her to do but oh my Lord, that fake tan...this ethnic instagram honey trend needs to DIE



Edited at 2017-06-02 09:11 pm (UTC) Reply

The highlight is poppin 💫 Reply

She spray tans too lol I don't mind the highlight Reply

ehh, she's italian, that isn't really anything new for them lol Reply

It's so ugly on her Reply

lol whenever i see pics of her next fans i'm always shocked Reply

aw bless Reply

aww this is really sweet of her <3 Reply

This is soooo sweet! Makes my heart happy to see this kind gesture Reply

so my stupid ass just realized that none of the people in the hospital will have to to the bills

in america do we bill victims of a horrible attack when they are in the hospital? Reply

i think they are billed unless someone (usually publicly) donates or offers money on their behalf (celebs, organizations, etc) Reply

that's depressing as fuck Reply

Unfortunately, yes. America's healthcare is awful Reply

i know for the pulse nightclub victims the two main hospitals decided to not bill the victims. i guess it's a case-by-case basis. Reply

Don't you know? In America, it's the people's faults for terrible things that are out of their control happening to them, and we deserve to suffer for the unjust criminal actions of others just for being in seemingly peaceful situations in the first place. Reply

No, I'm sure it says somewhere that this qualifies as a pre-existing condition Reply

Mostly yes. In a case like this, it gets really complicated. There are crime victims compensation funds that are supposed to pay a certain percentage of the costs if you don't have insurance.



Typically, you bill the person's insurance, and then the crime victims compensation fund pays their co-pay. But its only for a certain amount of injury, and a certain amount of time. Reply

I remember when I read the 5th Harry Potter book I was so worried after Mr Weasley was in the hospital, because I was thinking his family was too poor to afford his medical bills, and they might lose their house over it. Reply

tbh i completely understand why a lot of americans set up fundraising pages when they know a family member/friend is gonna be in the hospital for a long period of time. i can't imagine how stressful it must be worrying about someone, and having to worry about the bill you're gonna be hit with on top of that. Reply

the man who survived the nazi attack in portland had to get a gofund me to pay his medical bills



that should tell you everything about american healthcare Reply

https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/30/us/v ictimizing-me-all-over-again-san-bernard ino-victims-fight-for-treatment.html?_r=0 This is a common scenario for crime victims in this country. If you wanna know more and understand all the different complications with workers comp + crime victims comp funds + private insurance: Reply

Michael Moore did a whole campaign to try and get the 9/11 rescue workers healthcare bills paid. People just called him a fat communist iirc. Reply

Yup. It's so shitty. The amount of discussions I've had with families who are so scared about being able to afford care is really depressing. It puts people into an early grave. I've done my best to try and keep costs down or find ways to get around it at times ngl. Right now I'm working in Canada and it's so much easier. It's not always perfect but yeah...waaaay easier. Reply

she has a heart of gold



And a face of gold, apparently >.>



It's great that she's doing this Reply

I can't believe people are worried about how she looks in this situation. Her fans are used to seeing her made up and it's probably reassuring for them to see her looking just the same as she usually does whilst going out of her way to do something kind for them after a shared horrific ordeal.



This isn't Ariel Winter showing up in a dress fit for the cover of a bondage magazine. She's looked this way for years now and even if it isn't your cup of tea, it's not an issue. Reply

yeah, this is one time I'll say this is her look, who cares Reply

True. It don't matter. I hate the ponytail (with a passion!) but on the real it don't matter. Reply

mte, even though I hate her style, this is not the time for that Reply

she has handled this so kindly I honestly love her Reply

