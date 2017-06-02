Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester to Visit Fans
Ariana visited fans who are still currently in hospital after monday's attack. she has a heart of gold!♡ pic.twitter.com/vmHbZXcUP2
— Ariana Grande Update (@ArianatorAmazex) June 2, 2017
(2) Ariana with fans who were injured and are still currently in hospital in Manchester earlier today, June 2nd. pic.twitter.com/rwWi3aOHTW
— Ariana Grande Update (@ArianatorAmazex) June 2, 2017
- Went to the hospital to visit fans that were injured by the attack in Manchester.
- Arrived in Manchester yesterday ahead of her One Love Manchester concert.
- The concert highlights will be televised ABC, Freeform, and Disney Channel.
source 1
It looks like she's doing well.
It looks like she's doing well.
Queen!
Re: Queen!
Re: Queen!
or maybe she's still numb and going through the motions... but she's a human being, geez
I was reading somewhere that over 10,000 people tried to get tickets to the benefit concert by lying about them being at the original concert. Why are some people just so fucking awful?
But ugh, she's precious and wonderful for this and my eyelashes are about 5 seconds away from joining the rain parade.
in america do we bill victims of a horrible attack when they are in the hospital?
Typically, you bill the person's insurance, and then the crime victims compensation fund pays their co-pay. But its only for a certain amount of injury, and a certain amount of time.
that should tell you everything about american healthcare
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/30/us/v
And a face of gold, apparently >.>
It's great that she's doing this
I love ha so much I'll even accept that stupid goddamn ponytail fuck!