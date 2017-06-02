He needs to pack it up. Reply

Thread

Link

moving truck*nicki minaj voice* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Come out and then come for Troyes crown bb Reply

Thread

Link

god no the straights can keep him. he's not even that cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The sheer amount of money that must've been spent trying to get him started for like 5 years now...



Who's paying these bills? Reply

Thread

Link

his label and probably millions like Capitol spent trying to launch Sky Ferreira for years.



but Austin will never achieve something as good as "Night Time, My Time" lbr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time i see the capitol recoprds building im bitter about that specific album :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have the same reaction when i drive by the building but it's because my ex works for Capitol Records.



fuck. him.



Edited at 2017-06-02 11:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always compare him and Sky, but she lucked out with Everything is Embarrassing and was able to turn that into a big indie pop career. Pretty sure her label gave up on her in the end which is why NTMT was recorded in 2 weeks and had a rushed and messy release. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg SO TRUE HOOOOOOWLING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte! Stop making him try to happen already Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's cute



has nice lips Reply

Thread

Link





Should've been Except For Us tho Should've been Except For Us tho Reply

Thread

Link

Also why's he wearing socks at the beginning? >:/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I appreciate the socks. I hate seeing men's feet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not bad. i mean i'll never listen to it again, but it's a nice summer jam. Reply

Thread

Link

How many years has he been trying to happen?



I always find it funny that he's from the Marlon Brando school of ethnic woman fetish. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still a little mahomo even though he's put out better tracks. Reply

Thread

Link

OMFG these comments are so spot on! i wonder if he acknowldges his gay fans tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its infuriating not being able to see this video cause my job blocks yt >:(

Anyway hes really attractive but he's just not gonna make it if they keep trying and trying.Eventually something's gotta give or then again stranger things have happened. I mean he has more bOps than beaver and yet here we are :/ Reply

Thread

Link



cute video I luv it!cute video #thisisyouryearaustin Reply

Thread

Link

I never hear his music on the radio. how is he still able to make music videos? Reply

Thread

Link

I'll admit it. I'm 29 and I want him.

He's hot. I've always thought between him and Justin, he'd be more my type.

Justin's pretty hot now, but a few years back, they were tied for me.

Idk why, just think this guy's cuter. Reply

Thread

Link

A few years ago Justin looked like such a fetus but now he´s damnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Guuurl, when he posted that selfie of him grabbing his junk in his closet?

I almost died. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

King of pop tbh Reply

Thread

Link