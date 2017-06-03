Did anybody ask for this? Reply

Thread

Link

we've been asking for YEARS! maybe now it's a little late for it.. val doesnt have the body anymore :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not down with a sequel, but the original is fucking amazing LOL I finally watched it for the first time with my boyfriend a few months ago and I loved it! The volleyball scene was hilarious Reply

Thread

Link

I ..completely missed this happening. Reply

Thread

Link

Val Kilmer is very excited about this. Reply

Thread

Link

is this a joke or no? i would love for him to be excited :[ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not a joke, he's adorably hyped. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should follow his facebook page. He posts ALL THE TIME. I love it when he posts his artwork :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, he broke out his Iceman t-shirt! It's adorable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is he in it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't understand why they thought we needed Top Gun 2. Reply

Thread

Link

Why do we need a Top Gun 2 in like 2018? It's like 30 years too late. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never seen the first one but I heard it's got a lot of homoerotic subtext (should I call it bromoerotic?) and that intrigues me. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah... "bromance" was not coined for scenes that are this un-subtle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Havent seen this in years lawd



Shorty Mcshorty Tom being some kind of beach volleyball badass, lol for days



I cannot at playing in jeans, ouch ouch ouch









Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So unnecessary. And I thought he tried to negate the orig. by doing Born on the 4th of July (one of his best roles imo). Trump's America~~ Reply

Thread

Link

Born on the 4th of July is his best work period. He actually seemed human in that and fidnt rely so heavily on his intense charm schtick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i never saw the first movie, looks ok

is it on netflix? Reply

Thread

Link

IDK, but I watched it on Hulu plus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im so jealous that you get to watch it for the first time. It was funny even in the 80s, enjoy the lols bb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

top gun. i love that movie!







no to sequel Reply

Thread

Link

his face looks better Reply

Thread

Link





lowkey i wanna see the mummy. don't @ me!!! Reply

Thread

Link

lol same tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does this mean I get to recycle my Top Gun costume for Halloween this year? Cause that jumpsuit is comfortable af Reply

Thread

Link