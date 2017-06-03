June 3rd, 2017, 01:33 am babarsuhail Tom Cruise reveals title for "Top Gun" sequel Tom Cruise has revealed the title to the sequel of his 1986 film Top Gun.[Spoiler (click to open)]It's "Top Gun: Maverick"source Tagged: film - action / adventure, film - in development, tom cruise Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6969 comments Add comment
I don't understand why they thought we needed Top Gun 2.
Shorty Mcshorty Tom being some kind of beach volleyball badass, lol for days
I cannot at playing in jeans, ouch ouch ouch
is it on netflix?
no to sequel