britney prize

Halsey's new album goes #1 + lauded reviews.

Halsey's sophomore album was released today. Hopeless Fountain Kingdom is the follow-up to 2015's Badlands which peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200.
The album features Cashmere Cat, Quavo and 5H's Lauren Jauregui as well as writing credits from Sia and The Weeknd and is now available for streaming on Spotify.

https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/7GjG91tyHQNGEHzKJaqOi0

The album hit #1 on iTunes where it still is and has gotten 4 stars from Rolling Stone calling it " her sprawling science-fiction breakup tale, indulging her taste for wide-screen melodrama." saying the singer is "going for adult dystopian synth-pop realness" and SPIN Magazine called her collaboration with Lauren "easily her best song yet"



The NY Times deemed the album as "Halsey ends up with an album that sounds like Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” or Fiona Apple’s “Tidal” — in the current climate, an actual act of rebellion", while Variety mentioned “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” serves the dual purpose of bringing Halsey to a wider audience while still allowing her to follow her own star."





Source

Source

Source

Source

Source
  • Current Music: Halsey - Eyes Closed
Tagged: , , ,