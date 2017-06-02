Halsey's new album goes #1 + lauded reviews.
Halsey's sophomore album was released today. Hopeless Fountain Kingdom is the follow-up to 2015's Badlands which peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200.
The album features Cashmere Cat, Quavo and 5H's Lauren Jauregui as well as writing credits from Sia and The Weeknd and is now available for streaming on Spotify.
The album hit #1 on iTunes where it still is and has gotten 4 stars from Rolling Stone calling it " her sprawling science-fiction breakup tale, indulging her taste for wide-screen melodrama." saying the singer is "going for adult dystopian synth-pop realness" and SPIN Magazine called her collaboration with Lauren "easily her best song yet"
The NY Times deemed the album as "Halsey ends up with an album that sounds like Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” or Fiona Apple’s “Tidal” — in the current climate, an actual act of rebellion", while Variety mentioned “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” serves the dual purpose of bringing Halsey to a wider audience while still allowing her to follow her own star."
Lol mte
These stories feel more like products of the 1990s, a time when fed-up female energy, as opposed to world-killing imperiousness, was much closer to the center of pop music. Everything around these lyrics, though, suggests a dull and probably algorithmic interest in the sound of now. Strip that thin cover away, and maybe Halsey ends up with an album that sounds like Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” or Fiona Apple’s “Tidal” — in the current climate, an actual act of rebellion.
also:
All of this is not to say that “hopeless fountain kingdom” isn’t appealing at times, but it is appealing only in the most conventional ways. There isn’t a flicker of musical edge on this album, only a belief in the crowdsourcing of ideas.
i knew jon caramanica wouldn't let me down. p.s. everyone should listen to the popcast.
Do not compare this shit ~artiste~ to Alanis either tbh
I loved Badlands but this actually manages to be way better? If ppl can see through her spent-a-lot-of-time-on-Tumblr stylings then they'd be able to recognise her talent.
But everything else about her makes me sigh
Bring TPOSE back for all of your vids tbh.
I'm giving the new bleachers album a listen and I think alt-j came out with a new album today too
Walls could talk is what sounded early 2000s to me and lowkey like a britney song