Halsey's new album goes #1 + lauded reviews.

So she really is kind of a thing, eh? Huh. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! Welcome to 2015! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She'll never be a pop star imo, but she'll have the career of a ubiquitous indie act. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do not compare this shit album to the flawlessness that is Tidal. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte that's all I have to say about Ashley Frappachino Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? If they are gonna say that, they better mean it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. I don't mind Halsey, but Tidal is on a totally different level. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP took that quote out of context.



These stories feel more like products of the 1990s, a time when fed-up female energy, as opposed to world-killing imperiousness, was much closer to the center of pop music. Everything around these lyrics, though, suggests a dull and probably algorithmic interest in the sound of now. Strip that thin cover away, and maybe Halsey ends up with an album that sounds like Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” or Fiona Apple’s “Tidal” — in the current climate, an actual act of rebellion.



also:



All of this is not to say that “hopeless fountain kingdom” isn’t appealing at times, but it is appealing only in the most conventional ways. There isn’t a flicker of musical edge on this album, only a belief in the crowdsourcing of ideas.



i knew jon caramanica wouldn't let me down. p.s. everyone should listen to also:i knew jon caramanica wouldn't let me down. p.s. everyone should listen to the popcast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This comparison is actually highly offensive to me, and to Fiona. My GOD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

M t e



Do not compare this shit ~artiste~ to Alanis either tbh



Edited at 2017-06-03 12:14 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They shouldn't even be in the same sentence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've only listened to it once but ia, it's a great album.



I loved Badlands but this actually manages to be way better? If ppl can see through her spent-a-lot-of-time-on-Tumblr stylings then they'd be able to recognise her talent. Reply

Thread

Link



i just cannot with her voice. she may or may not have some bops but... Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah the way she sings puts me off her stuff. I can't take it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate her voice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only listened once last night so i don't remember much but I enjoyed Alone a lot. Some of the songs reminded me of Melanie Martinez a bit and The Prolouge's singing reminded me of Imogen Heap. I'm sure the album will grow on me with more listens. Badlands was perfection in my opinion. Reply

Thread

Link

Started to listen to it and got bored dua lipas album is also disappointing Reply

Thread

Link

I just discovered this bop and I'm all about it



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need a link to Dua Lipa's album! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people hyped up dua as this second coming of pop music but its very...generic and there's nothing special about her music?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And she's like, so awkward and boring on stage. She's just pretty and had a good enough voice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean if that's her best song yet then what are her bad ones like? 😨 Reply

Thread

Link

Now or Never is a bop but I won't listen to this. Too much effort. Wishing her the best Reply

Thread

Link









But everything else about her makes me sigh



Edited at 2017-06-02 09:03 pm (UTC) I....like her music?But everything else about her makes me sigh Reply

Thread

Link

lowkey liked her first album but i pay 0 attention to her as a person lol. i'll give this a listen Reply

Thread

Link

i'll give this a listen, but her jaw-wagging fake vibrato drives me insane. Reply

Thread

Link

Listening rn! I really liked her first album.



Bring TPOSE back for all of your vids tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I listened to it, it was enjoyable but I don't remember any standouts. some of it sounded very 90s and I can't remember which song in particular reminded me of something from the 90s or maybe early 2000s.



I'm giving the new bleachers album a listen and I think alt-j came out with a new album today too Reply

Thread

Link

the new Bleachers album is great! I really like it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't love it, but there are a few great songs. I like the ones he released early. I think it's a little bit cheesy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Walls could talk is what sounded early 2000s to me and lowkey like a britney song Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bananies and avocadies Reply

Thread

Link

I think of that vine every time I hear her sing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BASICALLY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao was waiting for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link