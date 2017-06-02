Blu Hunt joins New Mutants as Mirage

Uuuuuuugh, the casting has been on point for this movie until they got a white Brazilian for Sunspot. ://// Reply

Pretty much this. All the other choices have made me happy and then...that. :/ Reply

Yep, that was bagel and so typical. Reply

they did? :( Reply

I didn't know he'd been cast but I knew they wouldn't cast a black man. Hell, half the readers won't accept he's black because occasionally a colorist doesn't color him as dark.



It's just that Hunger Games bullshit, except at least they cast true to race. Reply

Eh... I wouldn't say the rest of the cast is perfect. I would much rather have had an Eastern European actress playing Magik and an Appalachian playing Cannonball. That's not the same thing as whitewashing (and yeah, the Sunspot business is egregious), but why, in a property centered around inclusiveness, are we defaulting to white Brits for characters that come from stigmatized or Other-ized regions, even if those characters are white? It seems antithetical to the core concept of New Mutants -- and the X-Men as a whole -- to fall back on typical Hollywood casting, rather than prioritizing diversity in many forms. Reply

What's the actress' background and what's mirage's? Reply

Blu is Native American, and Dani Moonstar is Cheyenne. Reply

Ah, that's awesome all around. Blu is really pretty too Reply

Mirage is Cheyenne Native American.



Idk what the actress is. Reply

The good sis above said the actress is Native American too. That's awesome Reply

What, Charlie Heaton is Sam? Idk about that, and I'm still iffy about Maisie as Wolfsbane. I think Anna Taylor-Joy is the only one who fits the bill.



Edited at 2017-06-02 08:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Maisie was a Stark. Starks = wolves. I don't see what's iffy. Reply

The character's name is WolfsBANE. It should have been Myrcella or some other random teen Lannister in the role if you want to talk GoT. Reply

I saw news sites call this "Maisie Williams' X-Men movie" and I feel proud af. Reply

I have high hopes for this movie.



Don't fuck it up! Reply

I love Anya Taylor-Joy and can't wait to see her career truly take off. Reply

I keep forgetting that Dani has a code name. Reply

Still bitter that Shan isn't part of this. Ya know, the disabled woc who acted as leader during parts of the series. Reply

It's annoying too because she was one of the original team. Also she came out in the late 90's and was probably one of Marvel's first open lesbians.



Fox probably thought female, Asian disabled and queer was too much for audiences. Reply

According to some articles the actress (Blu Hunt) is only Native American on her grandmothers side (making her 1/4 or less)? I'm not discounting her as NA, but since the character is full NA I was hoping after such a long search the actress would be too. :/



I'm also peeved about Sunspot's casting, turning a darskinned Afro-Latino character into a white-passing (he's Brazilian but looks white imo) one.



And of course the rest of the New Mutants are white/boring, they couldn't have used Karma?



Edited at 2017-06-02 10:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Who knows for sure right now, but when the previous article came out talking about the actresses up for the role I did a quick google and Blu at least seems pretty into the native rights movement, with pretty consistent tweeting about issues for over a year. While it would've been awesome if they had cast someone who is just x%, that doesn't necessarily mean that heritage isn't a big part of their life and they should automatically be dismissed.

At least till they're revealed to be a total fraud like Lautner or something lol Reply



At least till they're revealed to be a total fraud like Lautner or something lol Reply

Dani Moonstar is one of my favourite X-men mutants, it pisses me off to no end how neglected she is in comics plus the fact that she's never even been on the X-men team Reply

