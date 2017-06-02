Black Siren

Blu Hunt joins New Mutants as Mirage




-Blu is joining FOXs New Mutants as Dani Moonstar aka Mirage

-She is fairly new to acting with only 6 acting roles under belt, she had a reoccurring role in The Originals

-Will be joining Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, and Henry Zaga as Sunspot

-Main cast is COMPLETE
Source
