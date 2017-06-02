Blu Hunt joins New Mutants as Mirage
New Mutants Casts Blu Hunt as Mirage - https://t.co/y2YXgyKW56 pic.twitter.com/G2xkDRh4Ht— Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 2, 2017
-Blu is joining FOXs New Mutants as Dani Moonstar aka Mirage
-She is fairly new to acting with only 6 acting roles under belt, she had a reoccurring role in The Originals
-Will be joining Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, and Henry Zaga as Sunspot
-Main cast is COMPLETE
Source
It's just that Hunger Games bullshit, except at least they cast true to race.
Idk what the actress is.
Edited at 2017-06-02 08:25 pm (UTC)
Don't fuck it up!
Fox probably thought female, Asian disabled and queer was too much for audiences.
I'm also peeved about Sunspot's casting, turning a darskinned Afro-Latino character into a white-passing (he's Brazilian but looks white imo) one.
And of course the rest of the New Mutants are white/boring, they couldn't have used Karma?
Edited at 2017-06-02 10:00 pm (UTC)
At least till they're revealed to be a total fraud like Lautner or something lol