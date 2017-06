RISE UP HELLCAT!!!!!! (probably never gonna happen on this show because netflix!mcu is all about being REALISTIC smfh) Reply

Thread

Link

i wish they'd embrace the fun already Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if immortal ninjas and fucking IRON FIST can exist in this universe why can't hellcat and her convoluted backstory?!?!?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the whole ninja thing is so weird in contrast to the shows tone lmao they have no excuses. plus the purple man's powers are so insane the show should be able to get as weird as it should. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, they're already establishing that Trish can hold her own in a fight (and I wouldn't be surprised if there's some kind of side effect w enchanced strength or something from taking that pill in season one and then almost dying) so I could see her becoming Hellcat more than I could see it not happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just wish they would make it more fun and let her comic book origins blossom and let her powers be of the ~mystical~ element Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They better allow her to become Hellcat! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd die for Trish to become Hellcat, which is probably why it won't happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Balding detective looks hella familiar but I'm not placing him... Reply

Thread

Link

Jfc what took them so long, I've been dying for season 2 for centuries. Reply

Thread

Link

They filmed The Defenders in there too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cannot wait, I loved S1 and adore Krysten Ritter. Reply

Thread

Link

About fucking time... It's been 84 years since S1. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jessica and luke are the only defenders i acknowledge Reply

Thread

Link

I'm excited for this but I'm bummed for Sense8. Cancel Iron Fist instead Reply

Thread

Link

im very upset with netflix right now =\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank goodness, it's literally been #84years Reply

Thread

Link

I'll take two. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show. Every other Marvel TV show just feels so flat and lifeless to me (even Luke Cage sorry) but Jessica Jones is flawless. Reply

Thread

Link

It's odd how boring Luke Cage was because the characters and actors were so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only marvel Netflix show that didn't bore me to death Reply

Thread

Link

My queen <3 Reply

Thread

Link

love love love JJ. tried DD and i literally fell asleep while vincent dollarfritos was slamming someone's head in a car door for 40 minutes oop Reply

Thread

Link

will black people be more than propw in this or nah Reply

Thread

Link

i can't wait. Reply

Thread

Link

finally Reply

Thread

Link

GIVE IT TO ME! Reply

Thread

Link

Is that Jeffrey Dean Morgan? Reply

Thread

Link

I wish they'd let Jess and Trish realize that they're in love, but hell will freeze over before we get a canon same-sex romance with main characters in the MCU. Reply

Thread

Link

Yesssssssssss Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaaaaas Reply

Thread

Link