June 2nd, 2017, 02:39 pm pplemmy Strip That Down – Liam Payne ft. Quavo Official Video Source 1I want Quavo's pajamas and Liam's gold bomber. Tagged: british celebrities, music / musician (pop), music video, one direction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 291291 comments Add comment
What a bop
Re: What a bop
Re: What a bop
Re: What a bop
but he should be dancing lol its weird that he isn't
Edited at 2017-06-02 07:13 pm (UTC)
They really should've made 1D a dancing boyband.
It would've given them some extra performance skills.
Also his forehead reminds me of that ICONIC ONTD post where someone ended up photoshopping an entire game of tic-tac-toe.
Damn that's cold lol.
in my head, he still has the justin bieber haircut
1D never had good videos though and Liam and Harry are carrying on that tradition lol
What this video made clear is that he is not a natural star, no charisma whatsoever. I'd look at anyone/anything else over him when it wasn't just a shot of his face, he's an extra in his own music video. Meghan Trainor has bigger presence than him, now that's just sad.
And I hate that font but it was the least of this release's problems.
Edited at 2017-06-02 07:18 pm (UTC)
Fixed
he really should've gone for a michael buble-type market imo. now even if he tries pivoting to that, it'll come off as inauthentic like what miley's doing right now
ok i was w/ you until this line