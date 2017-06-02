lol Reply

I want to judge Cheryl's taste but she ain't too hot either with a giant rose tattooed on her ass. Reply

The screen cap, alone, looks basic and cheesy af. LMAO Reply

Needs more dancing tho Reply

looks like he's trying to suck the juice out of Lime. Reply

Who wouldn't? Reply

He looks so amateur compared to the dancers. Reply

man, that's really bad. Reply

wow, song of the summer! video of the year! Reply

Legit Reply

i am so shook! 🕺 Reply

I love the visuals. really pretty.

but he should be dancing lol its weird that he isn't



Edited at 2017-06-02 07:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Lmao I legit find it funny that he's trying for the club bop but the white boy cant fucking dance! Everyone in 1D can't dance for shit. Reply

Its so sad that we don't have one pop star that still dances Reply

Tinashe trying Reply

well i guess we have Chris Brown :S Reply

we almost did. when tinashe started gaining traction alot of the newer up incoming girls started to dance. but since tinashe hasnt made it yet i guess they stopped. Reply

Bruno Mars Reply

LOL! For real.



They really should've made 1D a dancing boyband.

It would've given them some extra performance skills. Reply

is he constantly looking down because he knows he can find his career at the bottom Reply

lmao Reply

lmao +1 Reply

LMAO.





Also his forehead reminds me of that ICONIC ONTD post where someone ended up photoshopping an entire game of tic-tac-toe.

Reply

Omg lol whose forehead was that? Reply

Lmaoooo Reply

nnnnn Reply

lmao omg Reply

its because he was in one direction Reply

I SCREAMED

Reply

perfect comment + perfect icon Reply

Damn that's cold lol. Reply

LOL Reply

lool rood Reply

nnnnnn Reply

I for some reason loathe all of this. It's a really nice stew of cultural appropriation, objectifying women, and white boy mediocrity. Have a nice day y'all! Reply

met Reply

so i take it you dont listen to pop music at all then since that's all it is... Reply

that's no excuse Reply

lmao i agree Reply

It's so white boy mediocrity. With a super talented poc couple dancing (and others). It makes his lack of charisma/ talent so glaring. Reply

justin timberlake taught ha! Reply

What did you expect from a man who's with a woman singing about "ghetto baby" with a video with black men and she's also a known racist



Reply

@williebosshog huge love to you/your family huge respect for your business prosperities and the family values you still all behold. big fan — Liam (@LiamPayne) January 18, 2014 don't forget the homophobia Reply

didn't watch the video but mte Reply

Yeah, I cringed watching this for these reasons and then some. Reply

mte it's gross Reply

mte Reply

this kinda looks like the hotline bling video Reply

ONTD, why does God allow suffering?

Reply

Dead Reply

It all started when we collectively decided not to buy One by Sky Ferreira, good pop has been flopping ever since. Reply

the gods of pop will never forgive us for letting sky flop, that's why masochism will be released until 2030 probably Reply

Because God is a white, straight male. Reply

I use this line from VEEP regularly haha Reply

i like the colours



in my head, he still has the justin bieber haircut Reply

It's not bad..it's just basic as all hell. Same with the song.



1D never had good videos though and Liam and Harry are carrying on that tradition lol Reply

ia it's just boring, the kind of video you watch half of and then turn it off Reply

He's easily the most talented direction but you wouldn't know it from this song, he sounds bad even. And he evidently cannot dance, since this was a perfect opportunity to showcase whatever potential and they let it go to waste. He didn't even strip that down, like, what exactly are you bringing to the table Liam?



What this video made clear is that he is not a natural star, no charisma whatsoever. I'd look at anyone/anything else over him when it wasn't just a shot of his face, he's an extra in his own music video. Meghan Trainor has bigger presence than him, now that's just sad.



And I hate that font but it was the least of this release's problems.



Edited at 2017-06-02 07:18 pm (UTC) Reply

he sounded great live, but the song is so boring that it was hard to eve tell, if that makes sense. he did some adlibs that made the song a bit better. it's just so disappointing that he isn't using his natural talent to make an awesome song. his voice is so good, but his taste is so lacking. Reply

He's easily the most talented directioner







Fixed Reply

This is the perfect summation of his entire career too. Like literally what was the point of this song if he sounds bad in it? And he does in the last minute or so. Like where are his stellar vocals?



Reply

ia his voice is great and this song is such a bad fit for it. he would've sounded great on literally any of the songs the other 1D dudes have put out



he really should've gone for a michael buble-type market imo. now even if he tries pivoting to that, it'll come off as inauthentic like what miley's doing right now Reply

His manager is Miley's lol Reply

