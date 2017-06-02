THR's Supporting Actor Emmy Contenders Class Photo
#Emmys: @IAMJHUD, Aubrey Plaza (@evilhag) & 28 Supporting Actor contenders pose for a star-studded class photo https://t.co/hmMWbOcoxs pic.twitter.com/98wO91MFFJ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 1. Juni 2017
Jay Ellis | Insecure (HBO)
Justin Bartha | The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Portia Doubleday | Mr. Robot (USA Network)
Jameela Jamil | The Good Place (NBC)
Benito Martinez | American Crime (ABC)
Carol Kane | Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Kal Penn | Designated Survivor (ABC)
Alison Wright | Feud (FX)
Delroy Lindo | The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Joseph Fiennes | The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Lena Waithe | Master of None (Netflix)
Aubrey Plaza | Legion (FX)
Timothy Simons | Veep (HBO)
Jennifer Hudson | Hairspray Live! (NBC)
Rose Byrne | The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
Alfred Molina | Feud (FX)
Ali Wong | American Housewife (ABC)
Alan Tudyk | Powerless (NBC)
Aisha Hinds | Underground (WGN), Shots Fired (Fox)
Neve Campbell | House of Cards (Netflix)
Adam Scott | Big Little Lies (HBO)
Mary Elizabeth Winstead | Fargo (FX)
Louie Anderson | Baskets (FX)
Samira Wiley | Orange Is the New Black (Netflix), The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Ron Cephas Jones | This Is Us (NBC)
Kristin Chenoweth | Hairspray Live! (NBC)
Walton Goggins | Vice Principals (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn | Better Call Saul (AMC)
Johnny Flynn | Genius (National Geographic)
Jimmi Simpson | Westworld (HBO)
from their group pic last year three people ended up getting nominated
BLL category placement
i like it. the first few eps are a bit much with the fat jokes but once they tone it down, its enjoyable.
he's great in every role, he's amazing.
Maybe it's that the women are spectacular on BLL but I barely noticed him. The only man that's great in that show is Skarsgard, he was such a good creepy, emotionally manipulating abuser
Needs Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz
i agree on alex, whose portrayal has pretty much tainted me from looking at him without being revolted ever again. adam scott was a nonentity in the series
i do like the genderless quality of Aubrey's character. and i like her in general
Rhea Seehorn is enjoyable. i love Adam Scott but i haven't watched Big Little Lies yet. Portia Doubleday is definitely a fine actor but not memorable for me
