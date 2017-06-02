THR's Supporting Actor Emmy Contenders Class Photo

Correction: Allison Wright - THE AMERICANS.... and Feud.



She's so underrated Reply

She was so robbed last year. Should've been nominated and won that fucking Emmy Reply

where

the fuck

is

laura

DERN Reply

LAURA DERN PR GOING INTO FULL MOTION HERE! Reply

follow on twitter for all of your Dern updates and breaking news. we are not responsible for any impending obsessions. sis i've been going full motion for MONTHS.followon twitter for all of your Dern updates and breaking news. we are not responsible for any impending obsessions. Reply

+ Nicole Kidman Reply

Rumor is she's doing the Drama Actress round table Reply

justice for this queen!! Reply

jay ellis is so hot Reply

i like aisha's suit. i need more women in suits Reply

i did not know Ali Wong was on American Housewife - is that a good show? Reply

ali wong is fantastic on AW. she plays a rich tiger mom on the show and one of the plots in the season has her being in a "war" (not sure whats the right word to describe it) with one of the kids and its hilarious.









ignore the title of the first video. they forgot to title it. lol

i like it. the first few eps are a bit much with the fat jokes but once they tone it down, its enjoyable.



a bit weird that they picked aubrey as the title mention but ok Reply

Just give Nicole her emmy already Reply

neve!!! i love her Reply

Legion was a confusing garbage pile for me, personally, but Aubrey was great in it <3 Reply

I really wanted to like Legion but I couldn't make it through two episodes. Reply

Walton Goggins is so (hilariously) insane in Vice Principals, that's all I have to add. Reply

IN

he's great in every role, he's amazing. Reply

He was so good on Justified. Reply

omg that gif Reply

queen rhea Reply

I love that Audrey Plaza's twitter handle is evilhag Reply

I hope Brendan Frasier gets nominated for The Affair. He essentially had to play his character three different ways. Reply

I'm so happy he's having his own Brenaissance now. Reply

I just youtube'd 'brendan fraser the affair' and found this really sad interview where he sounds like he's gonna cry the whole time omg



Adam Scott who tbh



Maybe it's that the women are spectacular on BLL but I barely noticed him. The only man that's great in that show is Skarsgard, he was such a good creepy, emotionally manipulating abuser



Needs Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz Reply

zoe didn't really bring much to the show or character until the very end, so i dunno about that



i agree on alex, whose portrayal has pretty much tainted me from looking at him without being revolted ever again. adam scott was a nonentity in the series Reply

i don't feel strongly for anyone here /:



i do like the genderless quality of Aubrey's character. and i like her in general



Rhea Seehorn is enjoyable. i love Adam Scott but i haven't watched Big Little Lies yet. Portia Doubleday is definitely a fine actor but not memorable for me Reply

adam's not even remotely memorable in big little lies. that series was all about the women and alex skarsgaard



Edited at 2017-06-02 08:16 pm (UTC) Reply

