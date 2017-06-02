(Quasi) Book Post: Kendall's Reaction to Caitlyn Jenner's New Memoir

the last memoir i bought was iceberg by marion coutts but i haven't actually read it yet Reply

the last memoir i bought was iceberg



Literally stopped at the above word and thought, "They wrote a memoir about the ice berg that sank the titanic? I am intruiged!"

i'd read the shit out of that tbh :D

Need this

Oh she looks lovely

would never buy this and put money in the pocket of this trump supporter tbh bye

Caitlyn is a piece of shit, news at 11

I wouldn't be surprised if caitlyn's narcissistic ass twisted things to make herself look better



last memoir I finished was mamrie hart's "you deserve a drink" and it was hilarious tbh. looking forward to her next book. I'm currently reading anna kendrick's memoir, I haven't gotten very far tho.



I'll take some good memoir recommendations if y'all have any. I have carrie fisher's books already that I'll get to. did anyone read issa rae's and did you like it? I wanna read that too Reply

Anna Kendrick has a memoir? That seems weird. She's so young.

I thought her chapter about being a child broadway actress (that she was tony nominated for) was interesting, I never thought about what it's like to be a child doing broadway

i read issa rae's book and i was really disappointed with it :( i loooooved insecure but i think her voice in the memoir was of someone who hasn't really found their footing yet. i found myself really bored at times. some of it was really funny though.

Ariel Levy's new memoir The Rules Do Not Apply was a gut-wrencher. She's not a celeb, she's a writer, but she's had an interesting life.

Last bio I read:



Tranny by Laura Jane Grace



Bought a signed copy at a Green Day concert (Against Me! was opening)



Edited at 2017-06-02 07:18 pm (UTC)

Was it good? I'm obsessed with Against Me! but I've missed out on so much pop culture since the election because my focus has been on that orange monster. D-:

I thought it was good. Goes into band drama as well as her struggle with her identity.

I'm recommending it too. If you're an Against Me! fan, it'll definitely be interesting to you for the band stuff alone imo.

aw yay! another against me fan! the best part about living in gainesville (where the band started) is that every year they have a big punk/hard core festival and this year against me! is playing reinventing axel rose and I CAN NOT EFFING WAIT.



since i grew up in florida i always just thought i knew against me because i used to go to backyard bbqs in the early 00s and they'd be playing, lighting trash cans on fire, the usual. but when i moved to oregon all the boys i worked with love them too and i was so happy to see they had a wider fan base then just local high school kids :)



my godson is trans and he and his boyfriend are going to come see the set with me even though they aren't necc. against me! fans they really want to see laura and i just appreciate that i can share something that meant so much to me during my developmental years with my god son who connects with the music/laura on a whole different level. Reply

It's nice that she's calling her mom - for a while there I thought they'd stick with calling her dad.



"She goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the children that you raised. If you have a problem with them, you raised them."



This. I can't imagine having / raising children and then actively behaving like I hated them unless they grew up to be a serial killer or something. There has to be a reason to speak poorly of your kids and in Caitlin's case it's that her ego matters to her more than anything else. Reply

She's not calling Caitlyn mom, I think she's being quoted while talking to Kris?

Oop, I didn't read the source until you said this. Thanks!

She was talking to Kris. Sorry, I should've included it.

lol parents of serial killers often can't bring themselves to hate their kids

i honestly don't see any issue with Kendall and Kylie calling her "dad" since Caitlin's cool with it and it's something that's comforting and familiar to them



ia with your last part! definitely a little sociopathy of Cait to stop acting like she raised these kids and start a publicity war when they seemed to be for the most part supportive of you? they really had such a loving relationship back in the day



also cute margot icon! Reply

The last bio I read was The Sound of Gravel. one of the daughter's (the 39th) of a polygamist cult leader that lived on a ranch in mexico. it was really sad but i enjoyed it. i picked my book for the reading challenge but i'm only half way through for may but getting there.

She's the least annoying of the Klan. I feel bad about ha Pepsigate tbh. Should have happened to KhloMoney

Nah, she bought into her own hype in the past year. She's been really insufferable since like mid 2016. She's Khloe part 2 now.

Link

She's awful like the rest of her trash family

If you have a problem with them, you raised them.



lol seriously! And from what I understand she was far from a hands-on parent; if they turned out badly, that's at least partially down to you, sis. She seems selfish af. Reply

I guess it's a memoir-- i finally finished The Disaster Artist. I'm gonna search for thr audiobook bv several people have said that Greg's narration and Tommy impression is great

omg the audiobook is so good. Here's an excerpt if you want to hear Greg's impression.



Reply

o h m y g o d

Link

i didn't have the audiobook, but this is probably one of the best kindle impulse buys i ever made. i'm tempted to add the audio tbh

I recently made progress in my relationship with my dad, so this kinda stuff makes me sad :(

good for you two!! that's really nice



:( ia i would love to see Cait mend her relationships with her family Reply

Link

Thank you! We have a long way to go, but it's a step :)



She needs to figure out her own shit first. She seems very selfish and self absorbed.



Edited at 2017-06-02 08:02 pm (UTC) Reply

families. plural. i hate to be that bitch but caitlyn leaving spouses/kids behind for the next one has been kind of a trend. she's got more then just identity issues to work out (and i know long term identity issues can cause a host of other problems but she's got a lot of work to do to mend those family connections)

Surprise, surprise, a book of alternative facts is authored by a trumpster.

Last bio I read was about Jim Henson; I can still remember how often the author mentioned how tall Henson was -_-'

Right now I'm reading three books, which is pretty extreme for me.



Consider the fork - nonfiction about cooking utensils, cooking and kitchens throughout history

Middlesex - I am impatient yet curious?

The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend - romance hidden away in a sad little American town story, but with enough love for books to out balance the quirk. Reply

Oh, I loved Middlesex. Not quite as much as I loved The Virgin Suicides, but they're so different that even though they're the same author I don't think they can be compared.

Link

So many people here were positive about it, that I'm reading it for the 'Classics' category.

No One Gets Out Alive: Thriller Horror about a girl who gets trapped in a boarding house with idk what they are yet but boy do they make me squirm. i love it.

i read middlesex when i was really young, probably bc it was just on the bestseller's list at my library but i remember being fascinated it. there's probably so much that i didn't understand then so i've been meaning to re-read it for ages.

i'm reading like five things right now blah it's annoying and idk how i let it get out of hand haha



i'm reading like five things right now blah it's annoying and idk how i let it get out of hand haha Reply

Link









Basically a tsunami destroys California and Libertarians are the reason we can't have nice things. It's short but I haven't finished because it's pretty meh.



Edited at 2017-06-02 07:43 pm (UTC) I picked up this from the librarian recommend shelf.Basically a tsunami destroys California and Libertarians are the reason we can't have nice things. It's short but I haven't finished because it's pretty meh. Reply

