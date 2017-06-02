snake

(Quasi) Book Post: Kendall's Reaction to Caitlyn Jenner's New Memoir

Looks like nobody in the Kardashian-Jenner home liked Caitlyn's memoir "The Secrets of My Life".

Kendall said: “I heard about all of the stuff she was saying in it and just how a lot of it is so not true, I don’t think it’s purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that’s what happened for some weird reason. (...) She goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the children that you raised. If you have a problem with them, you raised them. It makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason. It’s insane, mom. That's insane!"

Caitlyn's memoir did not sell very well so far but now everyone is curious to know what horrible things she wrote and everybody will buy it

ONTD, did you read Caitlyn's memoir? What is the last memoir you read? Do you agree with Kendall, Caitlyn raised them, so do you think the way her children turned out is also her fault?

