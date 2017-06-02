(Quasi) Book Post: Kendall's Reaction to Caitlyn Jenner's New Memoir
Looks like nobody in the Kardashian-Jenner home liked Caitlyn's memoir "The Secrets of My Life".
Kendall said: “I heard about all of the stuff she was saying in it and just how a lot of it is so not true, I don’t think it’s purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that’s what happened for some weird reason. (...) She goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the children that you raised. If you have a problem with them, you raised them. It makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason. It’s insane, mom. That's insane!"
Caitlyn's memoir did not sell very well so far
but now everyone is curious to know what horrible things she wrote and everybody will buy it
Source
ONTD, did you read Caitlyn's memoir? What is the last memoir you read? Do you agree with Kendall, Caitlyn raised them, so do you think the way her children turned out is also her fault?
Kendall Jenner Calls What Caitlyn Jenner Said in Her Memoir "Insane" https://t.co/fMKnxqihZQ pic.twitter.com/rIp4b1FLe2— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 2, 2017
Kendall said: “I heard about all of the stuff she was saying in it and just how a lot of it is so not true, I don’t think it’s purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that’s what happened for some weird reason. (...) She goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the children that you raised. If you have a problem with them, you raised them. It makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason. It’s insane, mom. That's insane!"
Caitlyn's memoir did not sell very well so far
Source
ONTD, did you read Caitlyn's memoir? What is the last memoir you read? Do you agree with Kendall, Caitlyn raised them, so do you think the way her children turned out is also her fault?
Literally stopped at the above word and thought, "They wrote a memoir about the ice berg that sank the titanic? I am intruiged!"
last memoir I finished was mamrie hart's "you deserve a drink" and it was hilarious tbh. looking forward to her next book. I'm currently reading anna kendrick's memoir, I haven't gotten very far tho.
I'll take some good memoir recommendations if y'all have any. I have carrie fisher's books already that I'll get to. did anyone read issa rae's and did you like it? I wanna read that too
I thought her chapter about being a child broadway actress (that she was tony nominated for) was interesting, I never thought about what it's like to be a child doing broadway
Tranny by Laura Jane Grace
Bought a signed copy at a Green Day concert (Against Me! was opening)
Edited at 2017-06-02 07:18 pm (UTC)
since i grew up in florida i always just thought i knew against me because i used to go to backyard bbqs in the early 00s and they'd be playing, lighting trash cans on fire, the usual. but when i moved to oregon all the boys i worked with love them too and i was so happy to see they had a wider fan base then just local high school kids :)
my godson is trans and he and his boyfriend are going to come see the set with me even though they aren't necc. against me! fans they really want to see laura and i just appreciate that i can share something that meant so much to me during my developmental years with my god son who connects with the music/laura on a whole different level.
"She goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the children that you raised. If you have a problem with them, you raised them."
This. I can't imagine having / raising children and then actively behaving like I hated them unless they grew up to be a serial killer or something. There has to be a reason to speak poorly of your kids and in Caitlin's case it's that her ego matters to her more than anything else.
ia with your last part! definitely a little sociopathy of Cait to stop acting like she raised these kids and start a publicity war when they seemed to be for the most part supportive of you? they really had such a loving relationship back in the day
also cute margot icon!
lol seriously! And from what I understand she was far from a hands-on parent; if they turned out badly, that's at least partially down to you, sis. She seems selfish af.
:( ia i would love to see Cait mend her relationships with her family
She needs to figure out her own shit first. She seems very selfish and self absorbed.
Edited at 2017-06-02 08:02 pm (UTC)
Reading?
Consider the fork - nonfiction about cooking utensils, cooking and kitchens throughout history
Middlesex - I am impatient yet curious?
The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend - romance hidden away in a sad little American town story, but with enough love for books to out balance the quirk.
Re: Reading?
Re: Reading?
Re: Reading?
Re: Reading?
i'm reading like five things right now blah it's annoying and idk how i let it get out of hand haha
Re: Reading?
Basically a tsunami destroys California and Libertarians are the reason we can't have nice things. It's short but I haven't finished because it's pretty meh.
Edited at 2017-06-02 07:43 pm (UTC)
Re: Reading?