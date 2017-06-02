June 2nd, 2017, 01:23 pm rachem_chul Lauren Conrad announces the sex of her baby Lauren Conrad is currently pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband William Tell. She revealed today on Instagram they are a having a boy! Source Tagged: lauren conrad, pregnancy, the hills / laguna beach stars Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 181181 comments Add comment
get the fuck outta here
poor ha. she thought i didn't understand what it was but actually i just didn't understand why. i mean i'm glad she's having a baby bc she wants one but isn't the celebration part the baby shower?
also, yellow is lovely. the end.
Okay, I get bows, double entendre. But what the hell does an arrow have to do with a boy besides maybe being a penis reference? The two don't even equate to each other!
My mom would be so happy.
I'm still so embarrassed for her that her relationship with that douche was so public
i'm sure the baby will be adorable
Edited at 2017-06-02 07:00 pm (UTC)