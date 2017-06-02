Does she always use the same goddamn filter? Reply

probably? keeps everything 'on brand' Reply

I was thinking the same thing Reply

Yup it's her thing Reply

i don't like it Reply

she is gonna be the most annoying mommy blogger, y'all already know Reply

She's pretty private about her personal life online but maybe. I really don't see her posting a lot about the baby. Reply

ia if she's private about her relationship, she'll probably be even more private about her bb. probably just the occasional insta posts when she needs to sell her inevitable baby clothing line Reply

Not like you have to read it.. she's also been very low key since leaving MTV I truly don't understand why people hate her she seems harmless Reply

lmao i thought that said "it's a gay" Reply

the only reveal worth celebrating Reply

Cackling Reply

lol Reply

Aww she looks cute. I would cry if I had a boy lol Reply

Same lol. I'm fine with having a boy as long as I can also have a girl. I have 4 cousins on my dad's side and between them they have 8 kids. There's only 1 girl. I'm like FUCK that better not happen to me... Reply

She does not get nearly enough credit for her hustle, like she spun being on a season of a shitty (albeit AMAZING) MTV reality show about spoiled high school brats into a mini-empire. Respect. Reply

Mte. Bowing to her for making a career out of basic beigeness Reply

Exactly Reply

Seriously. It's kind of insane. Reply

IA, gotta give her credit and she's not even messy or attention whore-y (as far as I know, I dont really follow her) Reply

I STILL want that season she did for MTV TBQH Reply

A GUY!?



get the fuck outta here Reply

I've thought about posting this literally every time his name is in a post about her Reply

"It's a guy" is cracking me up Reply

The only thing better would be "it's a male" Reply

I fucking hate gender reveal parties. It's like pintrest threw up on everything. I know a couple that just had one and they had ridiculous decorations like "Tutu or Tie?!" everywhere. Reply

i got invited to one for my co-worker and she spent all this time explaining it to me bc i was like ...



poor ha. she thought i didn't understand what it was but actually i just didn't understand why. i mean i'm glad she's having a baby bc she wants one but isn't the celebration part the baby shower? Reply

I think they could be fun as just a small party with your very close friends and family--basically the only people who truly care. But to make a gift thing with coworkers? Tacky. Reply

Yeah, I see them here more and more and all it is, is a way to get more presents and a money scam. Just tell people what you're having instead of making people spend even more money on your baby with buying shit and robbing them off of their free hours on a free day Reply

I did a gender reveal for my son's grandparents. No party. My sister and I just wrapped some baby clothes up and let them all open it to find out. Reply

mte. i don't get why people don't just reveal the gender at the baby shower? why do you need a whole other party for it? Reply

Yea IDG why you can't just do it at the baby shower but then again I can't get on board with this "a party/celebration for every minute thing" mentality people seem to have. Reply

I sometimes think they like all the attention or if they ask for $ or presents it's an extra thing besides the baby shower. Where i'm from they even book big ish venues for the baby showers jaja Reply

god those are so stupid and sooo stereotyping to genders omfg. and also just fucking stupid. how many parties do you need? GOD Reply

i find the public parties really stereotypically awkward and lame tbh Reply

I wish someone I knew had one, but nooooooooo, they all insist on not finding out until the baby is born, which results in very boring baby gifts and baby showers. Reply

same. i'm pretty set against finding out the sex of the bb ahead of time though -- if i were to ever have one, that is. so much kid stuff is strongly based in gender stereotypes and, like, i wouldn't want to have to deal with hearing about little ladies men or daddy's girls or whatever until i absolutely HAVE to.



also, yellow is lovely. the end. Reply

Ugh same here. I Basically only told people what we were having if they asked. Like either way it's a fucking baby and will be awesome, who cares what parts it has?! Reply

I've seen a lot of "bullets or bows?" lol Reply

parents today are too extra, I dont get ppl throwing elaborate birthday parties for 1 year olds that are just crying or sleeping Reply

lmao I knew a couple who hyped up their gender reveal with "will it be tutus or bowties?!" too! I hate that stuff tbh. It's always so stereotypical and precious Reply

I saw one that was "Bows or Arrows?"



Okay, I get bows, double entendre. But what the hell does an arrow have to do with a boy besides maybe being a penis reference? The two don't even equate to each other! Reply

What's she doing with her life now that The Hills is over? Reply

She has a fashion line at Kohls, a designer line called Paper Crown, She has TheLittleMarket.com whose mission is to build sustainable partnerships with artisans around the world, by connecting them with customers through an online marketplace and to empower women artisans to rise above poverty and support their families (That was a copy & paste haha) and she's had 9 books published. Reply

Damn good for ha Reply

I want to do one of those gender reveal things when I'm pregnant but the twist is that I recreate the scene from Alien and it's revealed I'm having a Xenomorph.



My mom would be so happy. Reply

lol omg Reply

I can get behind this. Reply

Lol yes Reply

yessssssssssssssssss Reply

Lol yaaassss Reply

lmao awesome! Reply

That's a weird way to phrase it? Reply

lauren will always be the girl who didn't to paris Reply

Lmao yes



I'm still so embarrassed for her that her relationship with that douche was so public Reply

I actually felt bad for her because they showed the footage they didn't air of when they were filming their final breakup scene and he was actually drunk/on drugs and she didn't know what to do. Reply

lol Reply

so will Trump Reply

lol like she did go, but, still. she'll always be known for not going the first time Reply

LMAO Reply

lmao. finally sis a funny comment and not a question(able) comment. bendito. Reply

Lmao Reply

that's a cute card



i'm sure the baby will be adorable Reply

I wonder what they're going to name him. Something conventional like their own names or something pretentious like Jefferson, Lincoln, Hamilton, etc?



Edited at 2017-06-02 07:00 pm (UTC)

Yeah, I am betting it will be an old fashion name. Reply

i hope it's guy Reply

hahaha That would be perfect. Reply

I feel like they'll go super old-fashioned, like Edgar or Bartholomew. Reply

Definitely the latter Reply

Arthur or Jackson Reply

