Ginger Spice Apologizes for Leaving the Spice Girls on 19th Anniversary of Her Departure



Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell apologized on Twitter for leaving the Spice Girls almost two decades after she shocked the world. The original Zayn Malik responded to a Spice Girls fan site that commemorated the bittersweet anniversary.






