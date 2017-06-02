Ginger Spice Apologizes for Leaving the Spice Girls on 19th Anniversary of Her Departure

19th annivers...



GET THE FUCK OUT



she left like 7 years ago and i'm still young and fresh tyvm Reply

M T fucking E Reply

SAME Reply

It's just not possible. Reply

How dare you! I'm new on the scene! Geri left last week. Reply

lol <33333 Reply

lmao mte



...I feel so old... 😭 Reply

is this really what the gays care about? Reply

omg im glad im not the only one with a receding hairline AND im older than him *pats self* :( Also hes cute here Reply

Karla and Zayn wish their exit was as iconic as that!



My favorite exit though is when Siobhan left Sugababes. In Japan doing promo, excuses herself to the restroom and never comes back. Reply

OMG. Seriously?

That is AMAZING!

lmao Reply

wait what? you got some more details? Reply

Keisha is such a bully Reply

omg i didn't know that was how she left Reply

Lmao omg Reply

lmao that is hilarious Reply

whaaaat I never knew this Reply

whaaaaaat kind of escaping a bad date realness Reply

What lmao! Reply

i looked up the dates and geri left the spice girls before baby one more time even came out and idk why those two unrelated things blew my mind lol Reply

That is really surprising to me, too. Reply

Omg whaaat lol mind blown Reply

I don't get why this is blowing people's mind. Their first two albums came out in 1996 and 1997 and Britney's first album came out in 1999. The only thing they have in common is pop music and the 90s. Reply

Yeah i mean i know the dates, its just i was a kid in the 90s so it kind of blends together - for whatever reason its surprising to me that they never overlapped. Cant explain it sis Reply

The Spice Girls exploded when Oasis where at their peak and just before Diana died. Mainstream radio in the UK at the time had Return of the Mack, How Bizarre, The female of the species and shit from M People (Moving on Up probably) on heavy rotation. Blair was being proto-Blair before he turned into Bush 2.0.



Britney who and what now? Reply

The adult me appreciates the gesture. The ten year old me who never got to see the Spice Girls live because Ginger thought she could do bad by herself is giving her the finger. Reply

I mean they did their reunion tour in 2007 and that's when I got to finally see them. Reply

Then the wrath of your inner child was soothed. My inner child still rages on. Reply

okay the thing I'm most horrified about is that apparently their reunion was a decade ago???? vom. Reply

I felt so angry but saw them in 2007 and cried like a little bitch when they came out doing Spice Up Your Life because my childhood dreams were coming truuuuuuuuuuuue. it was nuts Reply

Spice and spice world were my first two CDs! I bought them on the same day



I don't know the third album suddenly I can't read Reply

Mine too lol and I came home from school and listened to them in their entirety while dancing in the dining room EVERY DAY Reply

How could I forgive Ginger for ruining my childhood? Reply

'she's sort of letting the whole country down' lmaooo



i was only 3 when she left so i was devastated Reply

She's wrong. She let down the whole world. Reply

she really did :( Reply

the spice world :/ Reply

mte Reply

I never get why people get mad when someone leaves the band lol But then again I never really liked music groups



Baby was my favorite but I feel like from being a child Ginger was definitely the most popular member? Reply

I feel like everyone liked Baby but Ginger had this status of being the most popular. Reply

Ginger was my fave, but my sister stanned Posh, lol. I think Geri got a lot of fans because her personality has the most ~flare



Edited at 2017-06-02 06:52 pm (UTC)

I always thought Scary was the most popular? She was the leader, no? She was my fave so maybe I'm biased. Reply

Idk but I feel like they were all equally popular, maybe sporty was a tiny bit less popular than the other 4 but just a tiny little bit Reply

Parent

I always got the impression Baby was the most popular Reply

i think a lot of people who were mad were young kids. i was only around 3 or 4, and for me it felt like i was losing someone, because i'd never dealt with actual loss. when you're that age, you don't think about how bands do kind of have a timeline. but yeah now, i definitely wouldn't get mad over someone leaving or a band ending lol.



baby was my favourite too. i think ginger was quite popular because she seemed the most talkative/outspoken, an definitely helped them to further their career. Reply

i lived for Ginger! I think she was the popular one cuz she stood out and spoke a lot. Geri said Emma's doll sold the most around the spice world. that's how she gauged which spice was the mos popular. Reply

I don't get the big deal either. I mean especially if its because of creative differences. Or someone just wants to go back to real life. I don't begrudge them that. Its like a job, you quit when you're no longer satisfied with it. Reply

I think Baby was definitely the most popular with Ginger following behind.

I loved Posh so much, I legit thought she was so cool and chic, lol Reply

YUP, I am still bitter because she was my fave and it was right before the concert I went to... Aug 13, 1998. I'll never forget because it was the day before my dad's birthday and he wasn't too stoked on taking me and my friends. We ran to our seats without him and his girlfriend, and then half way through the concert, Baby Spice is kinda singing and winking at someone and then my dad pops up on the jumbo screen. Turns out while he was wandering about, some guy puking into a trash can just handed him his front row seat tickets. Totally made his birthday, lol. Reply

Omg aw the things dads do for their kids LOL. Glad he had a great time in the end Reply

OMG, I love this <3 My dad surprised us with tickets to their reunion tour while we were in London for Christmas and I'm still living high off it, LoL Reply

My concert was on 25 August 1998! I remember there were so many lovely men in drag as the girls, it was awesome.





Then in 2007 I flew to Las Vegas for their reunion tour, so I got to see them as a 4- and as a 5-piece. Reply

So then you saw them in The Woodlands, same as me?!



I saw them in 07 as well but flew to San Jose Reply

Parent

aww this is super cute. my dad took me and my sister too (my mum couldn't go because she had extreme anxiety at the time and it was in london - thankfully before geri left). we didn't have the best seats so i ended up having to sit on his shoulders or stand on my chair for half of it lol. i think back then they didn't really care. Reply

You broke my heart, Gery! I will never forgive you. Reply

LOL I was 6 when this happened so I barely remember if I cared or not Reply

iconic Reply

Spice Girls ruled my life for a good two years when I was a kid with Spice and Spice World, but by the time Geri left I was already starting to get ready to discover new music out there, so I actually wasn't hugely upset over her quitting, lol. She had a good debut solo album too Reply

Yeah I was obsessssed with the Spice Girls for a good couple of years but I barely remember Geri leaving. Reply

