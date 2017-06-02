Ginger Spice Apologizes for Leaving the Spice Girls on 19th Anniversary of Her Departure
Geri apologizes for quitting the Spice Girls on 19th anniversary of departure from group:https://t.co/d4fdNh9ymh pic.twitter.com/xqzgR5EyP9— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) June 2, 2017
Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell apologized on Twitter for leaving the Spice Girls almost two decades after she shocked the world. The original Zayn Malik responded to a Spice Girls fan site that commemorated the bittersweet anniversary.
19 years ago today, it was announced that @GeriHalliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/addNC7r4BE— 20 Years of Spice (@SpiceGirlsFilm) May 31, 2017
I'm sorry about that ...💔, everything works out in the end 🌈 , that's what my mum says! X https://t.co/uJF2Ou8mOp— Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) May 31, 2017
ONTD elders: What were you doing in the 90's?
GET THE FUCK OUT
she left like 7 years ago and i'm still young and fresh tyvm
...I feel so old... 😭
My favorite exit though is when Siobhan left Sugababes. In Japan doing promo, excuses herself to the restroom and never comes back.
That is AMAZING!
Yeah i mean i know the dates, its just i was a kid in the 90s so it kind of blends together - for whatever reason its surprising to me that they never overlapped. Cant explain it sis
Britney who and what now?
I don't know the third album suddenly I can't read
i was only 3 when she left so i was devastated
Baby was my favorite but I feel like from being a child Ginger was definitely the most popular member?
baby was my favourite too. i think ginger was quite popular because she seemed the most talkative/outspoken, an definitely helped them to further their career.
spiceworld. that's how she gauged which spice was the mos popular.
I loved Posh so much, I legit thought she was so cool and chic, lol
Then in 2007 I flew to Las Vegas for their reunion tour, so I got to see them as a 4- and as a 5-piece.
I saw them in 07 as well but flew to San Jose