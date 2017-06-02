ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, June 1, 2017:
- Racist tweets uncovered on Bachelorette contestant's twitter
- Celebs react to Trump making America first and Earth last
- Noel Gallagher on Harry Styles' Debut: "My Cat Could Have Written That in 10 Minutes!"
- The Word "Stan" has been added to the Oxford English Dictionary
- Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seen together for first time
- Kathy Griffin Hires Lawyer As a Result of 45s Bullying
- Netflix cancels Sense8
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
"Hot bosses don't compliment the weight loss of girls who eat donuts" - this is literally my current diet mantra lol. Anytime I see junk, I just remind myself how it felt to have a guy that hot admit he's noticed my body.
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
my coworker is also bringing in monkey bread, which I've never tried b4
Re: what's for breakfast?
And now a frappuchino and I just about died seeing how much sugar is in here. 😰 good thing it's only once a month.
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
It's so annoying to eat though, because I can only chew on one side (I got a wisdom tooth pulled on Tuesday). And I can't drink my iced coffee with a straw, lol #firstworldproblems
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
I don't have much of an appetite and I barely ate anything yesterday
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
Re: what's for breakfast?
happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Only another two hours until I am at the cinema!!! for the first time in three months because movies this year kind of sucked mainstream.
what's for lunch?
i ate my pasta noodles with chopsticks, come at people!
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
Re: what's for lunch?
But how dare they call Unstoppable a dumb runaway train movie.
Hopefully there'll be more tonight :)
And the only reason why I scored the house I scored (15 minutes from downtown, five bedroom, 1.75 bathrooms, .25 acre yard, finished basement, new Anderson windows, and only 1 neighbor) was because our realtor was selling the house as well and the sellers were nice enough to not put the house on the market and got exactly what they asked for, which was 198k.
The stars had to align for us to get this beautiful house that needs only aesthetic repairs since everything is like less than 10 years old.
Your house sounds lovely! And how awesome of a situation. What's a .75 bath though?
Tell me to go grocery shopping. I need to go grocery shopping.
It is so bad omg
And I just would love a moment - a week, a weekend - where I could just turn my brain off and let myself just have some fun but I am just constantly bracing myself for something worse to come. Self care is hard :/
Free download here: https://panost.net/mash-of-the-titans/m