ONTD Roundup

Still morning sense8 😔🙏🏽RIP, gone but not forgotten Reply

Thread

Link

I'm pissed cuz I literally started it the day before they cancelled it!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had a mango / banana / coconut smoothie Reply

Thread

Link

I had five fucking glazed donuts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i need to stop at some donut shops because today is donut day! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You are living the dream, sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

were you living your life or are you trying to open up about binge right now? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Hot bosses don't compliment the weight loss of girls who eat donuts" - this is literally my current diet mantra lol. Anytime I see junk, I just remind myself how it felt to have a guy that hot admit he's noticed my body. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

coffee ☕️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am having a coconut milk iced caramel macchiato from starbucks bc it's friday



my coworker is also bringing in monkey bread, which I've never tried b4 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had bacon and sparkling water.



And now a frappuchino and I just about died seeing how much sugar is in here. 😰 good thing it's only once a month. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had avocado toast with a fried egg on top and half a honey Noosa yogurt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

veggies & hummus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





It's so annoying to eat though, because I can only chew on one side (I got a wisdom tooth pulled on Tuesday). And I can't drink my iced coffee with a straw, lol I had coffee and a granny smith apple with peanut butter :)It's so annoying to eat though, because I can only chew on one side (I got a wisdom tooth pulled on Tuesday). And I can't drink my iced coffee with a straw, lol #firstworldproblems Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

steel cut oats with sugar and milk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I might have some eggos but I haven't decided.



I don't have much of an appetite and I barely ate anything yesterday Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Half a Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Peanut Granola Bar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my usual oatmeal with chocolate chips, pb, banana, and strawberries Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

coffee but it's destroying my stomach for some reason Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

avocado toast on flax and quinoa bread, and yogurt with a peach Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't decided yet........... I way overslept and just woke up ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pb toast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A simple, but delicious salad with nothing more than baby spinach, chopped strawberry, and avocado. With one egg on the side too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Egg souffle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to Mcdonalds :-X Mcdonalds breakfast is the only fast food breakfast worth eating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I made over easy eggs, but my migraine was so bad this morning I could barely eat it ): Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Protein shake with banana and strawberries. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

berry smoothie and toast. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had 3 mini red velvet brownies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stopped at Schlotzsky's on the way home since I skipped breakfast for the job interview. Had half a turkey bacon club and some broccoli cheddar soup. Expensive but my other option on the way home was Denny's or KFC. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a gallon of tea and one of those greek yoghurt 2 part things. yoghurt on one side and nuts/seeds on the other Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretzels Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



back from vakay and continue celebrating my birthday day month! plus pride next week! Reply

Thread

Link

welcome back! i missed you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ur avatar <3 and yes to pride! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahahahhahah that gif!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how was your holiday? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Howdy.



Only another two hours until I am at the cinema!!! for the first time in three months because movies this year kind of sucked mainstream. Reply

Thread

Link

i woke up at 6 AM. i cooked a big batch of tomato pasta sauce with hot italian sausages, habaneros, and white button mushrooms. i paired with pasta noodles. the big batch can feed 5 or more people.



i ate my pasta noodles with chopsticks, come at people! Reply

Thread

Link

Popcorn and M&Ms Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spaghetti with ground beef and homemade sauce with steamed broccoli! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iced coffee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's for dinner? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

linguine genovese with chicken. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a salad from TJ's waiting for me with a diet coke lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk yet but i am getting hungry. maybe malanga. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk catfish maybe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

asian style meatballs and mixed veggies Frozen

Parent

Thread



Link

TOFU BAGUETTE SANDWICH, that much I am certain Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hopefully a donut or two. Otherwise I have no idea. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know :( I didn't bring anything and I don't have any cash so I can't order in and I can't leave work. Boo. But I need to not eat as much anyways because I am not losing weight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm about to cook some edamame spaghetti with spinach, arugula, Tuscan kale and pesto Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

turkey sub from Jersey Mike's since the Publix is too far away Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Flautas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a leftover veggie and shrimp quesadilla from dinner. It's pretty bomb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bibimbap and gimbap and i'm going to eat all of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Finished off the chicken, in a sandwich. Had an Apple again and I'm eating potato chips right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probably some veggie salad? i haven't had breakfast yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw the 1975 for $10 at MSG last night in shitty seats and had an awesome time. being so high you can see the whole GA pit and i legit saw a crowd of people parted to watch some girl dance and she full on rupaul drag race death dropped. it was so fucking weird and i wish i had a video. Reply

Thread

Link

That sounds amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember getting shitty seats at MSG and just taking the elevators up and up past everyone i thought we were going to heaven Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

escalators!! i mean Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nooooooooooo it's absolutely pissing down and i have to go walk to the bus to go to my volunteering :'( Reply

Thread

Link





I have a soft spot for Chris Pine 'cause I've always found him to be very charming (which is probably the only reason I couldn't HATE his Kirk in the first two after the shit they did to him) but also because he's such a ridiculous fake deep person sometimes lol. My friend and I still regularly quote this post Reply

Thread

Link

honestly I can relate to that tbh.



But how dare they call Unstoppable a dumb runaway train movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whenever I seem him mentioned somewhere I always think of his weird, single tear rolling down his face at some award show. idk it stuck with me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

during the Oscars when Glory was playing lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG lmaooO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe there's been a 12 minute long Skam update today.

Hopefully there'll be more tonight :) Reply

Thread

Link

Anyone watch Amazing Race last night?



Reply

Thread

Link

ugh, ive seen one episode this season. I dont get why they keep switching the days! I was so good with Sunday nights then they switched it to Fridays and now its on Thursdays smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll find out in about four hours if my offer for a house was accepted. it's the eighth house I've bid on, and two have fallen apart right before close (after I put several thousand into them). THIS is why millennials don't buy houses. it's a fucking nightmare. Reply

Thread

Link

fingers crossed! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good luck! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good luck boo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It took me two years to finally buy a house.



And the only reason why I scored the house I scored (15 minutes from downtown, five bedroom, 1.75 bathrooms, .25 acre yard, finished basement, new Anderson windows, and only 1 neighbor) was because our realtor was selling the house as well and the sellers were nice enough to not put the house on the market and got exactly what they asked for, which was 198k.



The stars had to align for us to get this beautiful house that needs only aesthetic repairs since everything is like less than 10 years old.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been at this ten months and I gave myself the deadline of going back to renting if I don't have something closing by the end of the month so this is my last chance.



Your house sounds lovely! And how awesome of a situation. What's a .75 bath though? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm gonna go cry. 198k is considered a down payment where I live. I hate this world. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm moving in. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

5 bedrooms for that cheap?! whaaat?! that's insane. we're all going to come visit now and no one will even need to share a bed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope they accept it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've felt that buying a house is overrated. yeah, i like mine but when we sell, we will downsize and probably rent for a long time until we buy again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been up since before 8am and it's my day off 😬



Tell me to go grocery shopping. I need to go grocery shopping. Reply

Thread

Link

Go grocery shopping! If you don't you're going to get to the end of your day off and go "Shit, I have no food in the house, now I gotta go out, but I'm all comfy..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay so Don't Play from Halseys new album has more embarrassing lyrics than Bon Appetit



It is so bad omg Reply

Thread

Link

I am so exhausted by everything that's been swirling around since the election. Like, will I as a black gay lower income disabled person ever feel peace of mind again? Will I ever be able to see white people the same again? Will I even get just a week where I'm not up to my eyeballs in bullshit caused by a 70 year old's fragile ego? UGH Reply

Thread

Link





Yeah, so far living is not that fun this year. I'm always here for you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks pumpkin ♥



And I just would love a moment - a week, a weekend - where I could just turn my brain off and let myself just have some fun but I am just constantly bracing myself for something worse to come. Self care is hard :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link