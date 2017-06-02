Wynonna earp season 2 sneak peek and roundup
Ok here you go, #Earpers. Gallery shoot and premiere sneak peek! THIS CAST IS TOO GOOD-LOOKING: https://t.co/2SzpVgV0vO #WynonnaEarp https://t.co/PSXHy9KFp3— Emily Andras (@emtothea) June 1, 2017
The link at the tweet has cast promotional pics for our main 5 and also a short sneak peek for 2X01.
Can't wait until June 9th? Us either! Here's 12 things to know about Season 2 of @WynonnaEarp while you wait: https://t.co/lKbuOOovvF pic.twitter.com/PbHkQtVwGh— The TV Junkies (@TheTVJunkies) May 31, 2017
TheTVJunkies saw screeners for the first four episodes and have teasers for S2. Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* Wynonna is still reeling from everything that happened in the finale. Melanie Scrofano is still great as Wynonna, but Dominique Provost-Chalkley steals the show and gets to showcase a lot of talents. If the screeners are any indication, the sisterly relationship between Wynonna and Waverly will continue to be the best thing about the show.
* S2 has some pretty sick and twisted plots. Black Badge will be a formidable opponent in getting Dolls back.
* There's a lot more WayHaught in S2.
* Tim Rozon's Doc as great comedic timing.
* The new cast members fit right in. Tamara Duarte plays Rosita who is recruited by Doc to help the team, while Varun Saranga's character is called Jeremy and works with Black Badge.
Not that there was any doubt, but it's official, Katherine Barrell is a series regular for season 2 and will be in every episode.
Hey #Earpers, Kat Barrell is a series regular for S2, she's in every episode. There's lots of Nicole when #WynonnaEarp returns for S2 6/9.— Mo Ryan (@moryan) May 26, 2017
New Wynonna Earp poster:
Check out the flaming new artwork for Season Two! Who is ready for the premiere on June 9th?! #WynonnaEarp #Syfy #IDWEntertainment #HellYeah pic.twitter.com/tDSSIPb8vt— Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) May 25, 2017
...with s2 episodes titles for hardcore #Earpers ‘Wynonna Earp’ Key Art for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/HWxNajERPh @variety @moryan— Emily Andras (@emtothea) May 24, 2017
Episode titles from the link:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
2X01- “Steel Bars and Stone Walls”
2X02- “Shed Your Skin”
2X03- “Gonna Getcha Good”
2X04- “She Ain’t Right”
2X05- “Let’s Pretend We’re Strangers”
2X06- “Whiskey Lullaby”
2X07- “Everybody Knows”
2X08- “No Future in the Past”
2X09- “Forever Mine Nevermind”
2X10- “I See a Darkness”
2X11- “Gone as a Girl Can Get”
2X12- “I Hope You Dance”
This is an interview with Melanie Scrofano, there's a short new clip in it for S2:
Wynonna Earp season 2 premieres next Friday, June 9t at 10/9C. Are you all ready for S2?
Ignore my pessimism, honestly. I'm just in a shitty mood. :( Wynonna Earp and Killjoys are probably going to be the only good things about this summer, with 45 fucking things up every damn day.
Also wish they'd kept Bobo around.
Awww, I like Doc's 'stache. Now his hair needs some managing.
I feel like I should check out Schitt's Creek, we'll see.
Bobo was fabulous, I did want him around longer, but at least he didn't wear out his welcome like other villains. Hope they find good villains to replace him.
(although... it seems as if dolls isn't in this season much, or at the very least isn't featuring prominently in the promo. i wonder if the actor is leaving the show 😭)
i need dolls in all his dragon glory
and him and doc to give me moustached dragon babies
I forgot about your mustached dragon babies, I'm here for it, bring on the Doc/Dolls love.
