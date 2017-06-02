Wynonna earp season 2 sneak peek and roundup

It's almost over, just one more week to go. Reply

Except I don't have cable, so then there's additional wait each week for the bastards to put the episode up on iTunes



Edited at 2017-06-02 04:18 pm (UTC)

Damn, that sucks. I'm not American, I know the pain of being behind on shows, even if for the most part I manage to obtain them in one way or another these days. How did you watch S1- on Netflix? Or did you have cable back then? Reply

iTunes Season Pass for Season 1 as well. Back in the days of Gossip Girl and whatnot, things used to be up at midnight, but now they may not go up until like 6AM and by then my shift is busy again and I'm just annoyed by iTunes/Apple in general these days.



Ignore my pessimism, honestly. I'm just in a shitty mood. :( Wynonna Earp and Killjoys are probably going to be the only good things about this summer, with 45 fucking things up every damn day. Reply

Can't help you with 45, hopefully Wynonna Earp and Killjoys give you a good distraction from reality for a tiny bit. Hang in there. Reply

love your dedication OP I can't wait for the new season, ONE WEEK!! The best part of the show continues to be the earp sisters' relationship, it's EVERYTHING to me I'm so glad that it's going to be highlighted even more in the new season. Both Melanie and Dominique are just amazing I'm so happy they're going to be on my tv screen again, and I of course can't wait to see everyone else too!! Reply

Just one more week! Thanks you, I love the Wynonna Earp Comm here, hope more people discover this gem of a show. The Earp sisters' relationship makes the show, I'm glad it'll still be in focus in S2. Reply

Only here for the lesbians tbh Reply

As much as I hate how they've completely ignored that Doc would have no idea what to do with himself in the modern world, Tim Rozon is beautiful and they need to have him shave off that catastrophic moustache. I get it was normal in the old days, but that shit ain't a cute look in 2017. I've been spoiled by Schitt's Creek now.



Also wish they'd kept Bobo around. Reply

They really should have pulled an Ichabod Crane with Doc and at least given him a storyarc of adjusting to the modern world. They give him occasional cute 'Doc vs. technology' moments, but there's no way after over 130 years in a well, the transition to modern life would be so smooth.



Awww, I like Doc's 'stache. Now his hair needs some managing.



I feel like I should check out Schitt's Creek, we'll see.



Bobo was fabulous, I did want him around longer, but at least he didn't wear out his welcome like other villains. Hope they find good villains to replace him.



Edited at 2017-06-02 04:04 pm (UTC)

You're right, his hair is worse. So much worse. Tim's not a main star on SC, and I don't watch it for him, but it's a really good show if you let yourself like it. Reply

Te hair looks decent under a hat or combed back, but flopping around his face? Mess, dude could use a haircut. Oh, I know he's not a main character on SC, but people keep mentioning the show. Is it a comedy? I'm not big on comedies, don't find most of them funny, so we'll see. Reply

It's a Eugene Levy/Katherine Harris/ Best in Show type comedy. If you hate them, you'll hate SC. Reply

Hmmm... I'm not too familiar with them, so I'll read up on it a bit before deciding, thanks. Reply

He's ugly without the stache, bye Reply

He's not, though. Sorry your vision is so poor. Reply

i agree! Reply

I feel a rewatch of Season 1 is in order!! For my love Doc and his moustache 💖💖💖 Reply

I dunno if I'll manage a rewatch before S2, but go for it, especially if it's for Doc and his mustache. Reply

i'm ready! almost time to dig out my wynonna/dolls icon 🙏



(although... it seems as if dolls isn't in this season much, or at the very least isn't featuring prominently in the promo. i wonder if the actor is leaving the show 😭) Reply

It's probably because getting dolls back from wherever they put him is gonna take time and lots of spoilers Reply

you're so smart babe 😭 Reply

I hope not too much time. I'm ok with 2-3 episodes tops, after that I want our Scoobies all together. Reply

i have no doubt that it's gonna play out exactly like this

i need dolls in all his dragon glory

and him and doc to give me moustached dragon babies Reply

I forgot about your mustached dragon babies, I'm here for it, bring on the Doc/Dolls love.



He'd better not, I'm hoping Dolls' story line is too spoiler-y for them to tease, we do know he has lizard eyes more in S2 than in S1, that's about all they're telling us. Reply

mesmerizing Reply

I stared watching this show for u op!!! I love it n I'll be all caught up by the end of this weekend hopefully. I miss u/ I am not a creep I promise lol Reply

