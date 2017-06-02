Wynonna Earp

Wynonna earp season 2 sneak peek and roundup


The link at the tweet has cast promotional pics for our main 5 and also a short sneak peek for 2X01.




TheTVJunkies saw screeners for the first four episodes and have teasers for S2. Highlights:

[Spoiler (click to open)]
* Wynonna is still reeling from everything that happened in the finale. Melanie Scrofano is still great as Wynonna, but Dominique Provost-Chalkley steals the show and gets to showcase a lot of talents. If the screeners are any indication, the sisterly relationship between Wynonna and Waverly will continue to be the best thing about the show.

* S2 has some pretty sick and twisted plots. Black Badge will be a formidable opponent in getting Dolls back.

* There's a lot more WayHaught in S2.

* Tim Rozon's Doc as great comedic timing.

* The new cast members fit right in. Tamara Duarte plays Rosita who is recruited by Doc to help the team, while Varun Saranga's character is called Jeremy and works with Black Badge.




Not that there was any doubt, but it's official, Katherine Barrell is a series regular for season 2 and will be in every episode.


New Wynonna Earp poster:



Episode titles from the link:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
2X01- “Steel Bars and Stone Walls”
2X02- “Shed Your Skin”
2X03- “Gonna Getcha Good”
2X04- “She Ain’t Right”
2X05- “Let’s Pretend We’re Strangers”
2X06- “Whiskey Lullaby”
2X07- “Everybody Knows”
2X08- “No Future in the Past”
2X09- “Forever Mine Nevermind”
2X10- “I See a Darkness”
2X11- “Gone as a Girl Can Get”
2X12- “I Hope You Dance”


This is an interview with Melanie Scrofano, there's a short new clip in it for S2:




Wynonna Earp season 2 premieres next Friday, June 9t at 10/9C. Are you all ready for S2?
