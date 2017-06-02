Brandy Norwood Unconscious and Rushed To Hospital
Brandy Norwood Unconscious on Delta Flight, Rushed To Hospital https://t.co/bumKmJ3rDk— TMZ (@TMZ) June 2, 2017
Brandy Norwood was en route to New York but before the plane even took off the singer went unconscious and paramedics rushed to the scene to administer help. Norwood came to, on the gateway was deemed stable and taken to the hospital.
My first thought was Carrie Fisher. Glad Brandy seems to be doing better.
Oh damn. Glad it doesn't seem as serious as the title made it sound.
she needs to bless us with more music