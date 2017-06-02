Trailer for 'Seven Sisters' with Noomi Rapace
Set in a world where families are allowed only one child due to overpopulation, a resourceful set of seven identical sisters must avoid governmental execution and dangerous infighting while investigating the disappearance of one of their own.
I like Noomi as an actress and the trailer looks sort of interesting? I'm somewhat on board.
I realise that once they go outside, they all have to play the same person, but at home, they should all have different personalities, non?
I CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS MOVIE. I've following the status of it and I'm dying, i'm sad they didnt keep the original name "What happened to Monday?" but it's fine. Noomi is going to be amazing!
I read that Netflix has the rights for this so I hope they release it there soon too.