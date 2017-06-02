I'm interested by the theme. Reply

tatiana taught her! Reply

Why is this the first i'm hearing about this? That sounds like a great premise. Reply

Orphan Black!... was the first thing to pop into my head.



I like Noomi as an actress and the trailer looks sort of interesting? I'm somewhat on board. Reply

i'm intrigued ngl Reply

so its 8 identical sisters? Reply

I'm going to guess you didn't/couldn't watch the trailer lol They are seven identical sisters, and one of those seven disappeared. Reply

I did not! Reply

This is interesting! Reply

Ill watch but they should've asked Tatiana, she has the whole identical twins game down. Reply

mte @ the orphan black comments but this seems interesting and I'm not gonna complain if we get 7 female characters onscreen for the price of one actress Reply

I can't tell from the trailers, but I hope that during the home scenes, Noomi is able to make the sisters seem different, like the way Tatiana is able to play all the clones, but have them seem all different.



I realise that once they go outside, they all have to play the same person, but at home, they should all have different personalities, non? Reply

This Orphan Black teas right now lol But how are they seven identical sisters? is this even possible? Or it's a case of some shady goverment thing? Reply

smh at all these orphan black comments. talk to me about Fringe & Anna Torv and we'll have a deal.



I CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS MOVIE. I've following the status of it and I'm dying, i'm sad they didnt keep the original name "What happened to Monday?" but it's fine. Noomi is going to be amazing!

I read that Netflix has the rights for this so I hope they release it there soon too. Reply

Anna Torv played only two characters and both had the same body l language even though their upbringing was really different, same with their way to talk/act. Reply

She played at least 4 different variations of the character. They 100% had different body language/mannerisms/identities/everythin g. They shared the screen and were distinguishably different humans. There was an entire season where each one was pretending to be the other. It's literally the precursor to Orphan black. Reply

People will scoff because it was The Vampire Diaries but Nina Dobrev played 4 different characters and differentiated all of them. And there were a few times she was on screen for 3 of them and her body language, everything was totally different (see icon). In one episode she played 2 of the characters, 1 only in her present day incarnation, but the other in not only her present day incarnation, but also two different versions of her 1500's human incarnation, one innocent, the other older and scheming. And on top of that, she played the present-day incarnations against one another. Reply

It's because the concept mirrors Orphan Black more than it does Fringe with the missing sister/mystery. Reply

This looks interesting. Reply

I'm kind of into this? Also I love Noomi to death so I'll see it for her. The identical sister thing is a little too Orphan Black though. Reply

interesting!! i love noomi so i feel like i have to give this a shot. Reply

I hadn't heard of this. It looks really interesting! Reply

yassss i'm here for it. Reply

