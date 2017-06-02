The Steven Universe soundtrack came out and I have been jamming all morning. Reply

All Time Low's sound is kinda vintage at this point. Have they updated their hair from 2007 at least? Reply

no alex still has the kind of long 'scene' hair lol, and jack has a weird red skunk strip. i think his hairline is receding, so its his attempt at covering it. zach and rian look quite normal though. Reply

no Reply

i'm listening to the new bleachers album and every song sounds the same. Reply

ia but i'm only half way through. really into 'dont take the money' tho Reply

i totally forgot his new album was out. thanks for reminding me! i'll have to listen.



ia though. i think don't take the money was the stand out out of the ones he released beforehand. Reply

i hate jack's sound. go back to fun. Reply

i don't like it :( i really liked the first album and was hoping this one would be good but i find myself skipping through it unimpressed Reply

I like Halsey's song with Lauren Jauregui. Thats's the only one I've listened to so far tho. Reply

Julia Michaels - Uh-Huh Reply

I love the new alt-J album. My favourite songs are In Cold Blood and Deadcrush.



The new Halsey is surprisingly quite good.



The new Arcade Fire is OK for the most part. A downgrade compared the Reflektor in my opinion.



Know No Better EP by Major Lazer is good too...



Last but not least DUA LIPA !!! At fucking last ! I am waiting to be at the gym to listen to it ! 🤗



thanks for reminding me about dua lipa...its about fucking time! Reply

oop idek that halsey's album was out...can't wait to listen later cuz i like everything so far but now or never. Reply

that's dead ass one of arcade fire's best songs Reply

Well it's no Potential Break Up Song, but I don't hate the Aly & AJ one. Reply

New Arcade fire could easily transition into an Abba song or the Bee Gees' More Than A Woman. I love it!



I've been listening to this on repeat for a bit

I've been listening to a ton of Cream and Pink Floyd for the past week or so Reply

Disraeli Gears is one of those albums I wanted for MONTHS before I found it and bought it. That was in the days of dial up and limewire so I couldn't even download it in the meantime. I remember exactly where I was and when I bought it and listening to the whole thing for the first time was just like 😍. Definitely Clapton at the top of his game.



I'm more of a Syd Floyd girl, but Animals seems rather appropriate lately. Reply

The youtube video for Aly & AJ doesn't work. :(

so disappointed thats the only thing i came in here for Reply

it doesn't work for me either :( Reply

"Everything Now" is okay, but Arcade Fire really should have released this song first.

I love this unreleased OK Computer track. So beautiful. Reminds me of something that would be in a 90's movie.







Aly & AJ!?!?!? What year is it!? Reply

the year theyre due for their rightful comeback!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

