June 2nd, 2017, 04:00 pm burntxtoashes New Music Post what are you listening to this week? fav songs from halsey's/all time low's albums? (or any other new releases) Tagged: music / musician (alternative and indie), music / musician (other), music / musician (pop), new music post, x factor (uk)
ia though. i think don't take the money was the stand out out of the ones he released beforehand.
The new Halsey is surprisingly quite good.
The new Arcade Fire is OK for the most part. A downgrade compared the Reflektor in my opinion.
Know No Better EP by Major Lazer is good too...
Last but not least DUA LIPA !!! At fucking last ! I am waiting to be at the gym to listen to it ! 🤗
I've been listening to this on repeat for a bit
I'm more of a Syd Floyd girl, but Animals seems rather appropriate lately.
Edited at 2017-06-02 03:27 pm (UTC)