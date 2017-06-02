5 thing you should know about Wonder Woman
1. Her Debut
-Wonder Woman made her first debut in 1942 All-Stars comic with the description "As lovely as Aphrodite — as wise as Athena — with the speed of Mercury and the strength of Hercules — she is known only as Wonder Woman."
-She was the first female superhero to have her own comic book along with the first female in a team up book Justice Society of America long before Superman or Batman would join the team before spinning off into Justice League of America
-Readers were asked to vote if Wonder Woman should be allowed to join the JSA
2. First big changes
-In 1954 the Comics Code Authority was created to police comic books which lead to Wonder Woman being geared more towards romance then feminism
-WWs co-creator was pushed off the book in 1958 and her first shift in origin would be seen
-Wonder Woman now was gifted her powers from the gods (as opposed to her being a normal Amazon) and would gain the power of flight. Wonder Girl was also created during this time
3. First attempt at Tv
-Before we got Lynda Carters iconic Wonder Woman series, there was "Whose Afraid of Diana Prince?"
-The series would focus on Diana as Diana Prince living with her mother who was unhappy that Diana was not yet married
4. Wonder Woman gets animated
-Wonder Woman made her first animated debut in 1972 on the Brady Bunch animated series
-The following year she would go on to star in Superfriends
-After 1988, Wonder Woman would not be seen in an animated series again until 2001s Justice League due legal troubles that stipulated that she had to be the star or co-star in anything animated. This would extend to her sidekick Wonder Girl as well.
5.Wonder Woman gets rebooted
-In 1987 Wonder Woman got her first major reboot thanks to DCs Crisis on Infinite Earts
-George Perez would go on to bring about the most iconic version of the character yet with him reintroducing the Greek Gods to Dianas world and making her an ambassador of peace for the Amazons
Source:1 2
Lets talk Wonder Woman!
This movie was a great example of what DC has been trying and failing to do and it felt more like one of the animated movies. And I have to say it did a really good job balancing darkness and hope. After that plane scene I wasn't expecting to feel as positive as I did by the very end.
Gal and the film are perfect. I don't give a shit what people say about the final battle being a CHI mess; there was more development in growth in that final battle for Diana than most superheroes get in their entire film.
Of course Trevor cant live until 2017 but I wouldn't mind if they did a great grandson that looks and acts like him for a sequel since Chris was just that good in the role.
The movie was so good and they had amazing chemistry!!
I get why they did what they did but it was still sad to see.
Plus I need more naked Pine cause UNF
[Spoilers]I don't think the gods are actually dead. Those white peacocks especially are evocative of Hera and that random cow/boar was definitely Ares spying on her.
I hate the daughter of Zeus shit. Ares' costume sucked ass and I wish it had been more impressive/taken after Perez' Ares more. I got spoilt for his identity before I went to the movie so the plot twist got spoilt for me.
Needed more Etta Candy. She was practically a glorified cameo. I need a Themyscira film written by Greg Rucka about Phillipus, Artemis and Hippolyta running it. I wish Hippolyta had dark hair but that's just a Minor Annoyance.
While I prefer her OG origin I have become ok with this new one though I was not a fan of them having Zeus be the savior for the Amazons. They put way to much importance on him, Aphrodite/Artemis/Athena should've been the Amazons saving grace. Hopefully Hippolyta was just putting Zeus on a pedestal due to him being her baby daddy.
it's like Ghostbusters all over again
i was also cackling at her walking around with the sword and shield around london like no big deal
perez and rucka have the best runs IMO
[Spoiler (click to open)]I lost it when she went up the ladder into No Man's Land and just kicked so much ass. I have goosebumps typing it out right now
[Spoiler (click to open)]-When Antiope died
-When she was saying goodbye to Hippolyta
-when she stepped into No Mans Land (I was also legit shaking and had chills)
-the third act reveal when Steve died and she finally heard what he said. CRUSHED
how can a layman like me get in to the classics like Wonder Woman without breaking the bank? I guess the current prints would be easiest, but I am interested in original origin stories and different reboots. I just don't know where to start
https://www.amazon.com/Wonder-Woman-Geo
The more recent run by Greg Rucka (his second on the title) is also good, but a lot of it is devoted to trying to revise a bunch of problems with the character's continuity, so I'm not sure I'd call it a great place to start. Rucka's first run, which is broadly in continuity with Perez's, is also great, so if you read Perez and liked that, I'd go there next.
after that i would skip most of the following decades and go straight to the george perez run. there are two volumes of perez omnibuses.
greg rucka had a good run, but you could even go straight to his recent run of wonder woman rebirth.
skip the new 52.
ALSO! legend of wonder woman was very good and was (rightfully) nominated for an eisner. i also like jill thompson's wonder woman book. i'm in the minority but i enjoyed the earth one
Like how was it so sad??? The beach fight scene. Them going to the battlefield and her wanting to help civilians. The gas scene breaking my heart. Steve telling her that maybe it's just that humans are fucked up and he's sorry.
Fucking Steve blowing himself up in the fucking plane like wtf?!
I can save today but you can save the world.
How very dare they?
And then Diana having her breakdown I cry.
Ares was weak and I called it the moment David Thewlis showed up. Haven't trusted that bitch since Dragonheart.
I hope Doctor (Madam?) Poison shows up again. She could do so much more.
Fucking Steve.
Robin Wright looked amazing. I had heart eyes every time she was onscreen.
Lmao I was like "Called it! Didn't trust him from the get go!" but in reality I trusted no one, so it could have been the sniper friend that liked to sing and I would still have felt like I called that too lol.
Back when Gal Gadot was cast I was kinda meh because I'd seen her in a few things and she didn't impress me with her on screen presence. But then she knocked it out of the park in this movie. I couldn't take my eyes off her; she got the purity and fierceness of Diana perfectly.
I've been avoiding spoilers.
ALSO IF YOU DON'T READ WONDER WOMAN COMIC FUCKING READ IT NOW. GET / SUBSCRIBE TO WONDER WOMAN DC-REBIRTH. READ THE ANNUAL AND ALL EXISTING ISSUES THAT HAVE RELEASED.