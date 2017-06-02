5 thing you should know about Wonder Woman

[ Link to spoiler ] Ares, Diana being overwhelmed over mankind doing this shit to themselves (seeing it hit her was SO good), Steve's speech to her about still needing to fight even if mankind doesn't deserve her which actually made me cry, his emotional as fuck death, Diana LOSING it afterwards but then reeling it in with the Power of Love.



This movie was a great example of what DC has been trying and failing to do and it felt more like one of the animated movies. And I have to say it did a really good job balancing darkness and hope. After that plane scene I wasn't expecting to feel as positive as I did by the very end. I was expecting the third act to be really bad 'cause of what everyone was saying in the review post but I loved it. It was actually my favorite lol.

Also, Chris Pine is a charming actor. I've always thought this and now I feel safe to say it out loud LOL. Reply

i feel like everyone has found the light in his earnest blue eyes now haha Reply

I'm glad more people are realizing he's a good actor lol Reply

I've always liked him by never knew he was so swoon worthy I was like i am so I to this what is happening to me Reply

my only issue with the third act is that the battle between the two just went on a little too long and i felt my eyes glaze over a little lmao. otherwise it was great Reply

I was fine with the final battle for the most part apart from it relying to much on CGI and I wasn't fan of the way they had her finish Ares. Reply

The final act was good for the reasons you mentioned. The only thing I didn't like was the overuse of slow mo and some of the cgi. And yes Chris Pine is so charming! Reply

[ Spoilers ] I thought I was fully prepared for Steve to die because obviously he's not around in modern times, but fuck, everything about Diana and Steve got me. I was on board with them immediately and their end stuff fucking destroyed me. Her reaction...it was all so emotional. I think I'm also really just sad it means no more Pine because they were so good together. I've liked him a lot for a long time and really love some of his past roles, but he was perfectly cast for this and killed it. I'm really happy people are finally seeing the Pine light (or at least being more vocal about it). He's been consistently good for a long time IMO. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Steve died.



Gal and the film are perfect. I don't give a shit what people say about the final battle being a CHI mess; there was more development in growth in that final battle for Diana than most superheroes get in their entire film.



Gal and the film are perfect. I don't give a shit what people say about the final battle being a CHI mess; there was more development in growth in that final battle for Diana than most superheroes get in their entire film.

I knew it was coming but I was still so sad when it actually did.



Of course Trevor cant live until 2017 but I wouldn't mind if they did a great grandson that looks and acts like him for a sequel since Chris was just that good in the role. Reply

lol yeah I was thinking of how they could bring him back for one of the sequels yesterday



The movie was so good and they had amazing chemistry!! Reply

I'm legit upset they went the route they did. He and Gal had such amazing chemistry, they could easily bring him back for another sequel or 2 (they could have sequels set back then where she goes against her other big bad story or even have one set during WWII with a resurgence of Ares; I know the comics went there) and then go the route they did.



I get why they did what they did but it was still sad to see.



Plus I need more naked Pine cause UNF



Edited at 2017-06-02 05:57 pm (UTC) Reply

[ Spoilers ] I don't think the gods are actually dead. Those white peacocks especially are evocative of Hera and that random cow/boar was definitely Ares spying on her.



I hate the daughter of Zeus shit. Ares' costume sucked ass and I wish it had been more impressive/taken after Perez' Ares more. I got spoilt for his identity before I went to the movie so the plot twist got spoilt for me.



Needed more Etta Candy. She was practically a glorified cameo. I need a Themyscira film written by Greg Rucka about Phillipus, Artemis and Hippolyta running it. I wish Hippolyta had dark hair but that's just a Minor Annoyance. OKay, so I've seen it twice so I have a Lot of Feelings. Reply

Anyway I loved it and I'm seeing it for a third time tomorrow night in costume as Mary Marvel. I'm gonna be cute AF but suffering because my boots are way too narrow and boot covers make it even worse because they constrict. Pray 4 me. Reply

Are you just dressing up by yourself? If I was in a group environment I would totally suit up as Boy Wonder again in my Star spangled spandex for this movie. Reply

I dressed up last night. It was all fun and games till I actually had to get out of the car in that get-up lol. I got over it quickly enough though xD Reply

also I need an Etta Candy icon stat pls. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I was surprised that they killed off all the Greek Gods, I was like DAMN! I really want to see Athena.



While I prefer her OG origin I have become ok with this new one though I was not a fan of them having Zeus be the savior for the Amazons. They put way to much importance on him, Aphrodite/Artemis/Athena should've been the Amazons saving grace. Hopefully Hippolyta was just putting Zeus on a pedestal due to him being her baby daddy. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Yeah I hated the daughter of Zeus stuff too because it felt like it was set up like a twist when we know that they were going to use that origin for her. Reply

women can be funny, heroic and spectacular? Reply

how dare women be three positive things at once! Reply

tbh it's a shame this process repeats itself EVERY TIME

it's like Ghostbusters all over again Reply

The nods to the first Superman movie was on point Reply

i remember when i watched it all i could think of 'damn this is just as glorious as the original superman and captain america'. it just felt right because wonder woman is supposed to be that super amazing righteous hero, and it was nailed perfectly



i was also cackling at her walking around with the sword and shield around london like no big deal



Edited at 2017-06-02 03:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Omg her trying to go through the revolving door armed had me cackling. Reply

This entire part of the movie was perfect and hilarious. Reply

I loved these movies as a kid Reply

<3 this was so great Reply

DC just released a second omnibus of George Perez's run, covering issues 25-45, which have literally never been collected before. Until this year, there only existed four trade paperbacks of the first 24 issues, and an omnibus covering the same ground; and when that omnibus was released, it had no volume number, which didn't suggest there were plans for any more. So it's great to be able to read those issues in high quality, because even if Perez wasn't drawing the series anymore (which is definitely a loss, since he was one of the greatest comics artists of all time), it's probably the best Diana has ever been written, give or take Greg Rucka. Reply

thank you for this heads up!! Reply

i just bought all these issues last year because i thought they would never be collected. i'm excited though and now i'll finally upgrade from my trades and get the vol 1 omnibus too.



perez and rucka have the best runs IMO Reply

I hope Circe or Veronica Cale are her next Big Bads. Or both since they've worked together repeatedly. I also need granddaughter of Etta Candy, Etta Candy Jr, badass and in charge but gay 4 Barbara. Reply

My local comic book shop is changing locations and won't be open till next week so I have four weeks of comics in my subscriptions and it's killing me 'cause seeing this movie made me want to catch up on WW even more, especially since I heard the annual was great! Reply

CATCH UP ON THE ANNUAL! REALLY DO! Reply

I loved this movie. While the third act did drag a bit, it didn't detract from my overall enjoyment. I teared up a few times, silly as that sounds. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I lost it when she went up the ladder into No Man's Land and just kicked so much ass. I have goosebumps typing it out right now Nah sis, I teared up too. Reply

That was THE scene for me. I just felt like a bunch of things were welling up inside. Reply

i was straight up quietly weeping during parts of the third act Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] -When Antiope died

-When she was saying goodbye to Hippolyta

-when she stepped into No Mans Land (I was also legit shaking and had chills)

-the third act reveal when Steve died and she finally heard what he said. CRUSHED

I cried so many times: Reply

i'm going to see it tonight & i'm very excited!!! Reply

so the only American comic I've actually read (and am collecting) is the Sandman and its spinoffs



how can a layman like me get in to the classics like Wonder Woman without breaking the bank? I guess the current prints would be easiest, but I am interested in original origin stories and different reboots. I just don't know where to start Reply

Thread

Try starting with Wonder Woman rebirth. It's their most recent and touches on all Diana's origin stories. Reply

thank you! is it currently running or is it finished? Reply

https://www.amazon.com/Wonder-Woman-Geo rge-Perez-Vol/dp/1401263755/ref=sr_1_2?i e=UTF8&qid=1496416592&sr=8-2&keywords=Wonder+Woman+George+Perez



The more recent run by Greg Rucka (his second on the title) is also good, but a lot of it is devoted to trying to revise a bunch of problems with the character's continuity, so I'm not sure I'd call it a great place to start. Rucka's first run, which is broadly in continuity with Perez's, is also great, so if you read Perez and liked that, I'd go there next. George Perez's 1987 reboot of the title (as part of DC's line-wide revamp) is probably the cleanest place to start, if you're looking for classic Wonder Woman stories.The more recent run by Greg Rucka (his second on the title) is also good, but a lot of it is devoted to trying to revise a bunch of problems with the character's continuity, so I'm not sure I'd call it a great place to start. Rucka's first run, which is broadly in continuity with Perez's, is also great, so if you read Perez and liked that, I'd go there next. Reply

this is just my opinion, but i would start with the golden age stuff. they have an omnibus but there are also some paperback wonder woman chronicles that you can find cheap.



after that i would skip most of the following decades and go straight to the george perez run. there are two volumes of perez omnibuses.



greg rucka had a good run, but you could even go straight to his recent run of wonder woman rebirth.



skip the new 52.



ALSO! legend of wonder woman was very good and was (rightfully) nominated for an eisner. i also like jill thompson's wonder woman book. i'm in the minority but i enjoyed the earth one



Edited at 2017-06-02 05:55 pm (UTC) Reply

[ Link to spoiler ]



Like how was it so sad??? The beach fight scene. Them going to the battlefield and her wanting to help civilians. The gas scene breaking my heart. Steve telling her that maybe it's just that humans are fucked up and he's sorry.



Fucking Steve blowing himself up in the fucking plane like wtf?!



I can save today but you can save the world.

How very dare they?



And then Diana having her breakdown I cry.



Ares was weak and I called it the moment David Thewlis showed up. Haven't trusted that bitch since Dragonheart.



I hope Doctor (Madam?) Poison shows up again. She could do so much more.



[ Link to spoiler ]

Like how was it so sad??? The beach fight scene. Them going to the battlefield and her wanting to help civilians. The gas scene breaking my heart. Steve telling her that maybe it's just that humans are fucked up and he's sorry.

Fucking Steve blowing himself up in the fucking plane like wtf?!

I can save today but you can save the world.

How very dare they?

And then Diana having her breakdown I cry.

Ares was weak and I called it the moment David Thewlis showed up. Haven't trusted that bitch since Dragonheart.

I hope Doctor (Madam?) Poison shows up again. She could do so much more.

Fucking Steve.

Robin Wright looked amazing. I had heart eyes every time she was onscreen. I wasn't ready lol



Robin Wright looked amazing. I had heart eyes every time she was onscreen. I wasn't ready lolRobin Wright looked amazing. I had heart eyes every time she was onscreen. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

I called it the moment David Thewlis showed up. Haven't trusted that bitch since Dragonheart.



Lmao I was like "Called it! Didn't trust him from the get go!" but in reality I trusted no one, so it could have been the sniper friend that liked to sing and I would still have felt like I called that too lol.



LOOOOOOOL DRAGONHEART REFERENCE. A+++ Reply

IA about Robin Wright! She was my pick for Captain Marvel and this movie made me pressed she didn't get it. Reply

Yes I need more of that doctor in the sequel. Reply

david thewlis was such obvious notable stunt casting that if i didn't already know the twist, i would have called it Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i called it too the moment he showed up, probably because hes playing a bad guy on fargo right now lmao Reply

Did anyone else have little girls cheering in their audience? It made me so happy. Reply

That sounds so cute. Reply

My other Steve. <3 Reply

my theater was mostly fanboys lmao Reply

i had grown ass men cheer in my audience, and it was a press screening lmao Reply

Parent

yes! one of the ushers came to give a little speech before it started and one of the little girls stood up and cheered every time the usher said wonder woman lol Reply

no Reply

I saw it last night and I'm still excited about it. It was everything I wanted WW to be. Patty so clearly understood Diana in all the ways Zach Snyder clearly didn't understand Superman. WW definitely made up for how bad Man of Steel, BvS and SS were.



Back when Gal Gadot was cast I was kinda meh because I'd seen her in a few things and she didn't impress me with her on screen presence. But then she knocked it out of the park in this movie. I couldn't take my eyes off her; she got the purity and fierceness of Diana perfectly.



Edited at 2017-06-02 03:17 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm still trying to decide to see it tonight at 7 or tomorrow.



I've been avoiding spoilers.



I've been avoiding spoilers.

ALSO IF YOU DON'T READ WONDER WOMAN COMIC FUCKING READ IT NOW. GET / SUBSCRIBE TO WONDER WOMAN DC-REBIRTH. READ THE ANNUAL AND ALL EXISTING ISSUES THAT HAVE RELEASED.

See it both days! Reply

