So good, he slays as always

this is qt :3

unnecessary but qt; they updated it a little?



also, when is adam gonna give me actual new music?

or like a hot topic hair-dye brand or a tv show or something?

why unnecessary? It's in a cute movie, that's good for him.

i love the aretha version and though this one is slightly different, it's not better.



idk, i'm not usually a fan of covers or remixes, in general.



why re-do it, if you're not going to make it better, connect it with other references in an interesting way, or make it appreciably different?



ETA- That being said, live covers can be fun.



Edited at 2017-06-02 03:49 pm (UTC)

I wonder how Aretha feels about it being in ... Captain Underpants lol

Not available in my country :(

this always brings me back to that voice uk battle..



whoa, the bald woman is amazing

