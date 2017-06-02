June 2nd, 2017, 10:42 am trespassings Adam Lambert Covers Aretha's Think for Captain Underpants Soundtrack source Tagged: adam lambert, music / musician, soundtrack Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1212 comments Add comment
unnecessary but qt; they updated it a little?
also, when is adam gonna give me actual new music?
or like a hot topic hair-dye brand or a tv show or something?
idk, i'm not usually a fan of covers or remixes, in general.
why re-do it, if you're not going to make it better, connect it with other references in an interesting way, or make it appreciably different?
ETA- That being said, live covers can be fun.
Edited at 2017-06-02 03:49 pm (UTC)