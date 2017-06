spooky bop Reply

I think I like Samaritan better but I'm feeling this. The synthier parts kind of remind me of Depeche Mode in some parts. Reply

It's SUCH a Depeche Mode meets ABBA song, which is also on the poppier bounty tracks as well.

It's fucking insane how good it is! Reply

I need her to fucking tour this and the other iamamiwhoami stuff she never played live.

Reply

When they asked her if she was touring for ionnalee she said "expect me". I would die. Reply

I saw iamamiwhoami play in Brooklyn. I even got to meet her after the show. She asked us not to post the pictures online, that they were private between us. But of course half the people who met her posted them. It's been 238570823 years and I still never have but I'm so tempted to now lol.

I need to see her again *sobs* Reply

That's honorable of you to respect her wishes. How was your interaction with her? I will forever regret not driving up to NY for that show. Hopefully we will see her again :) Reply

I just respect her so much, I didn't want to go out and immediately go against her wishes. But hopefully they pay NY again and we can fangirl together haha Reply

RAINHA, MARAVILHOSA, DONA DO MUNDO!

QUE CLIPE MARAVILHOSO.





<3 my audiovisual queen Reply

I expected it to love it but not this much! It's so good! Reply

Definitely prefer this to Blue. I think the milk in cups is a call back to N! Reply

