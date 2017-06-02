I wish other singers were as smooth as Normani when she fell. They've sound way more cohesive. And CaCa isn't convering half the vocals.



NGL, wasn't feeling Down, but the live performance is so much better, without all the autotuning. The LaurMani chorus works and so do the adlibs.



wait when did she fall i couldn't get through the whole thing they still seem off

jk i saw it the camera cut at the right time lol you only see her recover

it's a cute song but it's an awful comeback single.



they needed to come hard but this is weak. i'm already waiting for the next single tbh.



GUCCI also poor ally she just does not have the dancing ability or the walking down stairs in heels ability

they are not good live

they really aren't

Y'know they've never been great, but we don't have no Destiny's Child anymore, I'll take what I can get over all the white male acts on stage these days.

I like them when they perform big bad wolf live

It doesn't help that they lost their ?third? best dancer (tied with Lauren in technique but has way more charisma than Lauren).



They do sound better as a whole without CaCa screaming into the mic but if they plan on just having Dino and Normani carry the choreo while Lauren phones it in and Ally embarrasses herself then I'm not buying a ticket to see that shit live. Reply

Lauren is the hot bi one but who's ally, the one that looks like khloe k or the tiny one?

I know it's not normani either lol



I know it's not normani either lol Reply

camila was barely a 'dancer', all of them just do choreography. Normani is/was the only good one.

yeah they sound really weak, especially on the verses

ayyy lauren se ve deliciosa tbh!! normani's stage presence stays unmatched!!! pero as usual the real star is legendALLY!!!

Ally almost decapitated Normani D:

they need to retire the hair flips tbh

mte. Reina of embarrassing me and herself on stage.

go awf sisters

feeling it a bit more... can someone just give me an extra beat during the chorus??

Normani KNOWS the camera.



Ally tried really hard. Good for her. Reply

Not feeling their live performances.

ally is just perfect

ally sounded awful



1:43 "when push comes to SHOoOoOoOoOoOve" Reply

When did normani cut her hair?? It looks SO good 😍



Maybe I'm just in a good mood this morning but idk, they're all cute and having fun and I'm into it. Still don't care for the new song though. Reply

These acts really need to practice more. Other musical artists in the past haven't been the strongest singers but they still managed to sound decently. Today's "artists" are awful live.

Watching current performances from our "pop stars" really makes me appreciate Kpop. At least they try and can actually PERFORM

Madonna, NKOTB, Paula (of course she's gonna kill the choreo), Janet, Britney, BSB, NSYNC. They didn't have the best voices (save for JC) or range but they put it in work and rehearsed and danced like no other. Hell, Bey stays unmatched because she still puts in work plus put so much time in to Destinys Child and her own solo efforts. I could see the 5H girls are trying but they're not trying hard enough in my opinion. Reply

yasss you betta stan for jc's voice!

girl, what? LOL @ BSB not having the best voices. BSB are one of the best vocal harmony groups from the 90s.

Not that I disagree, because I don't, but many of those acts lip synced or relied heavily on a backtrack. It wasn't a big deal then. But it is now.



These girls can sing. They can't sing and dance. However, there's no excuse as to why it seems they have not progressed on that front. It's not easy to do, but they're still sounding like their first winded performance of WFH. Reply

it really explains why a lot of singles are so monotone and weak tbh. these girls have no excuses tho cause they can sing imo

i feel like they improved a bit. they dont sound out of breath, except for Ally. i think she needs to do what beyonce does and sing on a treadmill so she can dance and sing at the same time, coz as soon as she opens her mouth its like she ran a marathon

I'm really not feeling the generic work from home. sorry girls. I was expecting so much more.

but I'm sure it will be a hit.



I love that gif of Lauren basically: MAN FUCK YOUR PRIDE Reply

Lmao I hope she's not saying fuck your pride hahah. Tbf they usually throw bras at her

I'm joking lol it was obvious it was just in her way, she was feeling the song at the moment.

Lol, she probably was screaming internally going "b*tch, throw it somewhere I don't have to do a kick!"



You can bet they'd have been putting the flag up if the timing hadn't sucked there. Reply

my first thought was that it sounds a lot like work from home lol

Dinah has zero breath control. I just wanna give her my inhaler when she performs live. That said, they were alright. I'd rather watch this than Camila live.

