June 2nd, 2017, 06:35 pm babarsuhail Fifth Harmony perform "Down" on Good Morning America Down is currently #2 on iTunes.source 1, 2, 3 Tagged: fifth harmony, live performance, television - abc Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 114114 comments Add comment
NGL, wasn't feeling Down, but the live performance is so much better, without all the autotuning. The LaurMani chorus works and so do the adlibs.
Edited at 2017-06-02 02:30 pm (UTC)
they needed to come hard but this is weak. i'm already waiting for the next single tbh.
They do sound better as a whole without CaCa screaming into the mic but if they plan on just having Dino and Normani carry the choreo while Lauren phones it in and Ally embarrasses herself then I'm not buying a ticket to see that shit live.
I know it's not normani either lol
of embarrassing me and herself on stage.
Ally tried really hard. Good for her.
1:43 "when push comes to SHOoOoOoOoOoOve"
Maybe I'm just in a good mood this morning but idk, they're all cute and having fun and I'm into it. Still don't care for the new song though.
These girls can sing. They can't sing and dance. However, there's no excuse as to why it seems they have not progressed on that front. It's not easy to do, but they're still sounding like their first winded performance of WFH.
but I'm sure it will be a hit.
I love that gif of Lauren basically: MAN FUCK YOUR PRIDE
You can bet they'd have been putting the flag up if the timing hadn't sucked there.