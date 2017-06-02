Did Fifth Harmony just plagiarize Terror Jr's "Come First"?

Tbh, that chorus is generic af, they need more to go on than that. Reply

my first thought. it sounds super similar but only bc both are generic

I don't hear it. Kylie didn't invent repetition and an EDM beat.

Isn't that the group that everyone thinks Kylie Jenner is the lead singer?

Yes

collect your checks, kylie!

tbh i've never heard of terror jr...they do sound pretty similar though

they sound similar



from this clip it sounds like work from home too Reply

So terror jr ripped WFM and then 5H ripped terror jr? Do the verses sound similar, cause repeating a single word with a beat is so damn basic, they don't have much to go on.

Just because there is repetition in the chorus?

Reach reach reach reach reach reach

lmao

lol

cackling

mte lmao

lol

lmao. i mean yes they sound similar but it's just the repetition of 1 word over an electronic beat...

I mean neither are what I would call particularly original.

when you make the most simplistic boring shit you can't come for someone else that sounds similar tbh

oh shit, it's super blatant too



que pena!!! smh Reply

Ratmila and her team are working overtime I see.

You can't say that when you are just repeating one word over and over. These are both just simple lyrics over generic edm music.

no, they are sampling work from home. sorry.

I don't know this Terror Jr. person (people?), but I'm automatically not on their side because of that ridiculously worded/formatted tweet, good grief.

i don't think they're massively similar, the terror jr song is better though

why . . did . . they . . type . . like . . this . . ?

aesthetics sis

because . . they . . are . . goldfish . .

Generic generic generic

terror jenner didnt reinvent r&b/pop to be unduly ripped off by soluna 2.0 all willy nilly like this, the good camila sis is coming w the bops to set these binches straight tbh

lmao at Soluna 2.0

lol no. your generic popsong was not ripped off

Keep it cute. No one really knows who you are https://t.co/3j5AVrU9bY — Princess of Genovia (@DaddyImFalling) June 2, 2017





U do bitch https://t.co/3lFRZ8KUl4 — Terror Jr (@terrorjrmusic) June 2, 2017





I don't hear it but this tweet is killing meeee

also, OP

they just released a new song yesterday and Bop City 2 is up for preorder Reply

lmfao David so savage

I mean it's so generic it could be this or a hundred other songs, or none at all.

Really not understanding what they mean by goldfish..

it's not just the lyric repetition, it's the snaps in there that sound like terror jr's production too so i get their point. but i didn't realize that's who they were talking about when i first saw the tweet.

lol this reach. both are generic as fuck

No I listened to that song a million times so I would've noticed and I didn't

sue ha Kylie!

come first is a jam but this is mighty reach.

get that publicity based on sub par mediocrity Kylie

Keep trying to grab that dusty can on the top shelf

oh hey kylie

