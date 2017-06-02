Did Fifth Harmony just plagiarize Terror Jr's "Come First"?
Yikes 😩 pic.twitter.com/af3Z7Q2f1i— Shady Music Polls (@TheFactsOfShade) June 2, 2017
ur . . favorite . . pop . . star . . just . . ripped . . us . . off . . because . . they . . are . . goldfish . . & . . we . . are . . not— Terror Jr (@terrorjrmusic) June 2, 2017
this is a mess i cant wait to see
from this clip it sounds like work from home too
que pena!!! smh
they just released a new song yesterday and Bop City 2 is up for preorder