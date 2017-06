I thought this said "Jillian Michaels" and was like "Well, she made quite a career change..."

Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



https://songlink.io/i/1233719259 swet shop boys tho Reply

Thread

Link

I love issues but this needs to grow on me Reply

Thread

Link

idk but i hear bananis voice Reply

Thread

Link

you can really tell how many songs released in the last couple years were demoed by her by the bananis thing. even gwen stefani did it on her album and she's been singing since before julia michaels was born.



it's depressing tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Can you please elaborate? I haven't heard about this yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

julia michaels is a singer/songwriter who has written (and I assume recorded demo versions of) a number of hits for various pop girls in the last 2-3 years. people joke that julia sounds like this vine , and on a bunch of songs she's written for other artists they suddenly do too. sort of like how people who sing songs written by sia often end up sounding exactly like sia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People do? Lol I didnt know that, I mentioned the bananis thing because that's usually how it goes when the song is not generic. Julia's voice is fine for me, bananis voice makes me think way more of Halsey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I've seen it aimed at her usually in connection to selena and good for you. ia halsey's voice definitely annoys me more but I hate both lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://hearthis.at/bit-error/julia-mic haels-slumber-party-bit-error-remix-radi o-edit/ how do you feel about her version of slumber party guys?? Reply

Thread

Link

I like it! I'm excited for whatever she brings, she's very talented. Reply

Thread

Link

i like this way better than issues Reply

Thread

Link