THR Drama Actor Roundtable: Ewan McGregor, Sterling K. Brown, Riz Ahmed & More

I'm shocked, shocked by this ~diversity~ Reply

Thread

Link





Both Sterling K. Brown and Randall Pearson deserve the world tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's so perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh yes. <3 he's my favorite part about the show - I just want the whole story to be about him and his little family. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this worth watching for riz?



loving the new swet shop boys Reply

Thread

Link

i'm watching his video rn and he has a lot of interesting things to say.



and the journalist seems better than stephen galloway as well. not that it's hard but still Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol thank god for that, stephen is just awful



i might put it on as bg noise later then, thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it is, but the transcript in the link is the same as the video clips. And yes, I'm loving it too! Not sure how I feel about Birding though lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

goddammit, i love sterling. Reply

Thread

Link

ewan and riz 💦💦💦 Reply

Thread

Link

Gotta love that child rapist supporter Ewan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And let's not forget him starring in and defending that pos tsunami movie. Can't stand this poster child for white mediocrity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never seen it. What was wrong with it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

except Billy Bob. ♥♥♥



omg I love all of these dudes♥♥♥ Reply

Thread

Link

This gif



I'm screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where is this from? i love him and his froggy eyes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His *BEAUTIFUL EYES, tbh!! (I loved that they repeatedly called him "the big-eyed kid" and similar in The Night Of, lol ♥♥) It's from his Drop the Mic with James Corden! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha I do love his eyes too! Always had a thing for blokes with big eyes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Embarrassing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol k Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

K lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always want to work this gif in when I make Riz posts but I haven't found a good opportunity yet. D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Riz is so fucking dreaming.. Reply

Thread

Link

Yawn Reply

Thread

Link

I love Riz Reply

Thread

Link

Sterling K. Brown was so magnetic and beautiful in American Crime Story. Reply

Thread

Link

This is a good round table. Reply

Thread

Link

nice stuff here Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Sterling K. Brown is my favorite actor right now. After ACS, I will love him forever. Him as Chris Darden was one of the best performances I've ever seen. And now him in This Is Us? Amazing. I hope he wins. He deserves it. Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed with everything. I first posted this for Riz but I was so happy to see Sterling as part of the round table too. <3 He seriously deserves it for This Is Us, in my opinion, he is the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love Riz too!



Agreed, Sterling is the heart of the show. But I must say Milo is pretty wonderful in it too. But all the awards to Sterling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

normally i never watch the men's roundtables bc they're boring but this one looks great (minus billy) Reply

Thread

Link