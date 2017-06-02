Kpop Post: Sistar, Hyoyeon, Cosmic Girls,9muses...

The ELRIS song reminds me of Lovelyz a bit. Reply

I can't listen to listen to any of these right now because the cable guy is here and I don't have my headphones



I was waiting for a kpop post because of the TOP drama. A little part of me thinks it'll be the end of his career, but I think he might be able to recover (I have like zero expectations though)

male idols get a lot of free passes so if he just waits it out it'll be like G-dragon all over again, but being arrested is some next level idol scandal so whatever Reply

Yeah the arrested bit might be the thing that do him in. I'm like whatever about it. I know it's illegal in Korea, but I'm not one to judge people when it come to these type of things... Reply

dayumn that Sistar medley makes it super obvious who does all the vocal heavy lifting Reply

Soyou is a great singer too but their title songs have definitely been Hyolyn heavy. Reply

still sad about sistar :( Reply

