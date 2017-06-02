new trailers for ronny chieng: international student & the family law
Show will premiere 9pm June 7 on ABC1. No news on a US airdate yet but it's a joint production with Comedy Central.
Not long to go now, folks. #TheFamilyLaw Series 2 premieres on @SBS and @SBSOnDemand on Thursday 15 June. And rewatch S1 from 8 June online. pic.twitter.com/pkTw0tJwfH— Benjamin Law (@mrbenjaminlaw) June 2, 2017
I really love Australian comedians and it makes me so damn happy to see them flourish outside of Australia.
The show is incredibly well written and has so much heart, not to mention it's absolutely fucking hilarious.
I'm really excited for international student as well, I saw the pilot and it was really good and funny.
