Will.i.am Confirms Fergie Left the Black Eyed Peas

- will.i.am has confirmed that Fergie is officially out of the group.
- will.i.am also implied that Fergie was never really that permanent a member of the group.
“Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us. People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album. Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like Let’s Get it Started, it’s Noelle (Scaggs), and then Fergie, songs like Latin Girls, it’s Debi Nova, and Request Line, it’s Macy Gray. We’ll always work with good females.”
- Fergie joined The Black Eyed Peas in 2002 and sang lead vocals on four of their six albums.

