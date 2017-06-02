Will.i.am Confirms Fergie Left the Black Eyed Peas

Let’s Get it Started, it’s Noelle (Scaggs) and then Fergie,





uhhh what? Reply

Thread

Link

"we'll always work with good females" rubs me the wrong way. any time men (or women tbh) refer to women as "females" it grates my nerves Reply

Thread

Link

Especially when those same people don't say "males", they say "men", "guys" or "dudes". There's context(s) where it's applicable, but a lot of the time it's used to dehumanise women/girls imo :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol what? it's dehumanizing and dumb. does "we'll always work with good males" sound fine to you? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll admit it's a bit awkward...but.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I hate it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This! That was the first thing I was going to comment about ugh. It happens so frequently now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, it's such a clear sign of what type of guy they are



I've met a lot of guys who say "females" and not a single one of them has ever been close to a decent or even tolerable human being Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's always a red flag to me like "this dude is probably a misogynist" similar to white guys who call other white guys "brother", they're probably low-key racist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think he said females enough. Reply

Thread

Link

So she was lead vocals on four albums, but wasn't officially part of the group?



surejan.gif Reply

Thread

Link

I know it's trash but i love Rock your body. I know a lot of people hate them but they have a lot of fun party music. Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have that whole album, and I like a good deal of it. It's fun stuff to get cleaning to, or in my case, driving. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rock Your Body is hot fire. The End is Great! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bought the Wii Dance BEP game and it honestly was so fun. They have lots of good songs... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That entire album is actually pretty solid imo.

It came just as good pop chart music was coming to an end as well.



I mean, there's still fantastic pop music out there but the charts ain't as fun now as they used to be Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember they were in the height of their fame when I was in college, their songs are awful but Meet Me Halfway/Just Can't Get Enough are my bops. Reply

Thread

Link

Meet Me Halfway is still a bop. I love that song. It's one of their only songs that I truly enjoy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those two are my faves too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meet me halfway is my go to karaoke song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meet Me Halfway is a wonderful pop song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meet Me Halfway will forever be the jam ughhhh chorus is so good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He makes it seem as if she didn't do as much as them. Like he just had her on standby and used her when he felt like it. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah it comes off really off putting how he talks about her, he seems bitter she wants out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he has always resented that she became the star of the group, and that her solo music was a hit while his wasn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol he produced most of her music, I don't think he was mad that she did well. your comment is totally unfounded Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet Nicole Scherzinger will step in to take Fergie's place. She was who Will.i.am wanted first, and they are still good friends. Reply

Thread

Link

That would be a smart career move for Nicole if BEP actually had some good music they're working on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

o god, im not here for Nicole's xtra vocals Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





she needs to get in line after rita ora Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she and Gwen will never be big again no matter how hard they try Reply

Thread

Link

IA. She won't be as popular as she used to be, but I think Fergie has a chance to find her niche again in the music market bc she showed she was willing to go back and update her music after that one single she released. I think she's got the determination to reclaim a bit of her demographic, if that's only just us 00's who like her. lol.



Gwen? Nah'. If anything she'll try to do the 90s thing again, get popular with kids who are into it, and then maybe do something with a country twang to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh god, country Gwen sounds so incredibly unappealing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. Just get over it and do something you actually feel like doing artistically. Fergie's promos singles all have been trash. Gwen at least gave us Used To Love You Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats her own fault for not following up her debut album sooner. sis had 4 #1 tracks Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This sure is a weird way to talk about a former bandmate, I think any reasonable person would have thought she was a member of the group. Reply

Thread

Link

They were pretty adamant that she wasn't going anywhere when she did her solo album. I remember them coming I to chat (super rare tho) and they'd get really defensive about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to have a crush on Taboo Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO SAME. i still do w/e Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same



then he appeared in that awful Chun-Li movie and I was over it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I was always mad he didn't get more parts in their songs



I still kind of am, he has a very interesting voice. It should be utilized more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted Taboo and Apl tbh. They were so sexy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao he makes it sound like she just featured on 2 songs rather than led the vocals for 4 albums and most of their success years... Reply

Thread

Link

mte, this disrespect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so weird that it took until recently for their official fansite to go down. Like less than a year ago. They shouldn't have gotten rid of the chat tbh.



Edited at 2017-06-02 05:31 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link