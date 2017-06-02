Will.i.am Confirms Fergie Left the Black Eyed Peas
- will.i.am has confirmed that Fergie is officially out of the group.
- will.i.am also implied that Fergie was never really that permanent a member of the group.
“Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us. People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album. Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like Let’s Get it Started, it’s Noelle (Scaggs), and then Fergie, songs like Latin Girls, it’s Debi Nova, and Request Line, it’s Macy Gray. We’ll always work with good females.”
- Fergie joined The Black Eyed Peas in 2002 and sang lead vocals on four of their six albums.
source
what bep song saved your life??
uhhh what?
Same omg
I've met a lot of guys who say "females" and not a single one of them has ever been close to a decent or even tolerable human being
surejan.gif
It came just as good pop chart music was coming to an end as well.
I mean, there's still fantastic pop music out there but the charts ain't as fun now as they used to be
He makes it seem as if she didn't do as much as them. Like he just had her on standby and used her when he felt like it.
Gwen? Nah'. If anything she'll try to do the 90s thing again, get popular with kids who are into it, and then maybe do something with a country twang to it.
then he appeared in that awful Chun-Li movie and I was over it lol
I still kind of am, he has a very interesting voice. It should be utilized more.
mte, this disrespect
Edited at 2017-06-02 05:31 am (UTC)