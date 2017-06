Now give me a chance to see you again without Dave having vocal issues. Reply

I did not expect that at the 2 min. mark lol. It's good. Reply

Ahhhh, it's Missi Pyle! I love her. Reply

This is a nice end to my birthday, despite all the other bs that went on in the world. I like the song but there really isn't much I don't like from Foo Fighters. Reply

Omg screamo foo fighters!? Yas please! It's like Foo Fighters channeling Alexisonfire. Here for it tbh.



Although I really hate music videos where the music doesn't start right away, I appreciate the effort the Foo Fighters put into their videos. Reply

Kurt's lucky to avoid this shit Reply

kurt would be doing dub step if he were alive Reply

