Kathy Griffin Hires Lawyer As a Result of 45s Bullying
Griffin hires celeb lawyer, plans news conference to "respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured" https://t.co/09grXlSujk pic.twitter.com/z05di4Xm7r— ABC News (@ABC) 2 June 2017
There'll be a press conference tomorrow held by her?
SourceSource
Edited at 2017-06-02 07:27 am (UTC)
She should get all her endosements back after the bull shit he pulled today.
He pulled the U.S out of the Paris Climate agreement.
Was it a bit much? Yeah. It was. I don't need to unexpectedly come across a picture of fake decapitated head in my life.
But the Obamas faced so much racist abuse over their years in the White House that like... just get over it, Donnie???
Edited at 2017-06-02 04:01 am (UTC)
oh im heated. i shouldn't write shit this angry
trump spent 5 years harassing obama by fueling a baseless rumor that he was a secret kenyan muslim. obama had to deal with the humiliation and eventually showed his fucking birth certificate just so trump would stfu.
but that's totally fine.
Like legit, no kid should see some terrible shit re: their parents. It can be traumatizing to realize that the person you look up to isn't such a great person, or that people hate them so much.
STILL, where were all these people when Sasha and Malia had to face this maliciousness about their dad?? You can't be for standing up for Barron when you just slept through all of the shit those girls went through, and are still going through.
Edited at 2017-06-02 04:02 am (UTC)
all ive seen is a tmz vid where he said he stands by the photo.
Edited at 2017-06-02 05:53 am (UTC)
The right already thinks us lefties are just rioters and destroy property, so this doesn't help.
I personally think it's gross and disrespectful to do such to another person, not matter how evil they are. But I understood the symbolism of it, sorta of a "modern guillotine", that the media will go full after him.