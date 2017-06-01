Sis, we got enough shit going on. Reply

Kathy Griffin gloves off with the Trumps? THAT is exactly what I need right now, TBH.

I just feel like it's gonna distract from the important shit. But if she has dirt or something, that'd be great.

ikr? we're still grieving Sense8...i can't deal with this.

I am PERCHED!

can't tell if this is a bit or not

I'm sure it's both but her other lawyer is a landmark lawyer for freedom of speech cases.

the lawyer represented cosby's victims so i dont think it is??

idk, but her upcoming stand ups are gonna be awesome.

i saw her earlier this year and she was hilarious tbh. she went fucking i n on this family and i was living.

except that venues are cancelling her gigs left and right. she's gonna have to sit this one out.



Edited at 2017-06-02 07:27 am (UTC)

She should get all her endosements back after the bull shit he pulled today.

what did he do?

He pulled the U.S out of the Paris Climate agreement.

The extreme pearl clutching over this has me rolling my eyes.



Was it a bit much? Yeah. It was. I don't need to unexpectedly come across a picture of fake decapitated head in my life.



But the Obamas faced so much racist abuse over their years in the White House that like... just get over it, Donnie???



Edited at 2017-06-02 04:01 am (UTC)

Right? ia. It was a bit much, but that's Kathy's schtick. She's always too much.

ia. I think it was too much, but people are acting like it was the most disrespectful thing ever done to a president. Obama dealt with SO much worse and never even mentioned it.

mte. the fucking poor trump omgg the CHILD THE SUFFERING OF IT ALL WHAT A VICTIM BLAHBLADFLAKJSDLFKJL has me fucking angry. that's actually what bothers me more than the actual video.

oh im heated. i shouldn't write shit this angry



oh im heated. i shouldn't write shit this angry Reply

kathy made one dumb photo, apologized for it and loses everything



trump spent 5 years harassing obama by fueling a baseless rumor that he was a secret kenyan muslim. obama had to deal with the humiliation and eventually showed his fucking birth certificate just so trump would stfu.





but that's totally fine. Reply

Every time I bring up Obama or what his girls went through, what they had to deal with, people are like, WELL THOSE ASSHOLES GOT PUNISHED! Like, did they? Idts. It was freedom of speech back then; no reeeeeal harm to the Obama family. But now that we're worrying about Barron it's a different story.



Like legit, no kid should see some terrible shit re: their parents. It can be traumatizing to realize that the person you look up to isn't such a great person, or that people hate them so much.



STILL, where were all these people when Sasha and Malia had to face this maliciousness about their dad?? You can't be for standing up for Barron when you just slept through all of the shit those girls went through, and are still going through. Reply

I mean people were out there the next day after Obama was elected protesting with posters of him being hanged and shit but that was "JUST THEIR OPINIOOONNNN!!!!!!"

exactly, the photo shoot wasn't a good look at ALL and it only served to help the republicans really tbh because now they can use it as ammo against us liberals. but conservatives are literally so delusional, living in this fairy tale land where they didn't disrespect Obama for eight years. I keep catching my conservative relatives on facebook saying "it doesn't matter how you feel about him!! at the end of the day he is the POTUS and blah blah blah!!" I'm like ok y'all, you fucking roasted Obama day and night for years. but ok.

ia, I just feel bad for her bc his band of trolls are horrible people

The ppl clutching their pearls over this will complain about safe spaces and catering to special snowflakes in almost the same breath.

This was literally the only outcome of this. She had to know what the reaction would be from this administration and its supporters.

These fucking whiners. They get to threat people, bully them, etc. But get offended when someone does the same to them.







Edited at 2017-06-02 04:02 am (UTC)

where'd the britney icon person go sayng kathy went too far??

Did Tyler Shields not get any flack for this?

tyler is the justin timberlake of this boobgate





all ive seen is a tmz vid where he said he stands by the photo. Reply

Kathy's the famous one. No one really cares who was behind the camera.

does the average person even know who he is

idts and it was his idea and photoshoot, smdh.

omg, I didn't realize it was a Tyler Shields picture. now everything makes sense



Edited at 2017-06-02 05:53 am (UTC)

I knew it was Tyler but mte. i thought the same thing when this all started. it's TS

No, but he would love that. All the free press

Rosie should join in

we live in a fucking bizarro world

This is an interesting course of action. I can't really see it working out for her but I guess it can't make things much aorse.

who gives a fuck? seriously. i don't understand the outrage.

because she's a famous person. Citing examples of gross stuff trump supporters have done all boils down to them being internet nobodies with no endorsements/gigs to lose.



The right already thinks us lefties are just rioters and destroy property, so this doesn't help. Reply

otoh the right already thought lefties are rioters who destroy property so this didnt hurt

"lefties" aka liberals should actually start going more left, become anarchists or communists, and start rioting and destroying more property, imho

Who the fuck cares what the right thinks anymore tbh? They voted for Trump for god's sakes. They deny climate change and cite scripture as justification. They want BLM to be classified as a terrorist organization while being racist AF. Their politics is based around "liberal tears" instead of critical thinking.

seriously. i didn't even find the picture shocking and initially snickered at the absurdity of it. you'd have to be the most sensitive fragile delicate flower to be upset over this.

I thought that was Kellyanne Conway!

I thought the image was disgusting, not because it was Trump's face, but rather the gore and the historical significance of this having happened so recently to journalists like James Foley, filmed and broadcast, among hundreds of thousands of other men and women across the globe. I didn't like the image, I found no value in the way the concept was executed. That's down to Tyler Shields being a terrible editorial photographer.

I agree bb. I feel like there could've been a less gory way to say fuck you trump but then again Kathy is known to do outrageous shit so idk

idk



I personally think it's gross and disrespectful to do such to another person, not matter how evil they are. But I understood the symbolism of it, sorta of a "modern guillotine", that the media will go full after him. Reply

100% agree. It was vile and tasteless, no matter the individual being depicted.

it was jarring scrolling through twitter seeing pictures of Micah Fletcher the man who survied the Portland attack and then this shitty attempt at being edgy. It's Not Helping.

100% completely agree. people arent understanding those that are upset by this (who are liberals) dont feel bad for Trump or his family having to see this, I DGAF about his feelings - it's the horrific imagery contributing to the normalization and progression of assault and violence. and yes, it harkens to people who had to endure disgustingly brutal deaths like Foley and others, and even the victims of the train in Portland who went close to the same way. it doesn't matter ~what side~ the imagery comes from when its put out there.

Parent

A press conference? That's not necessary Kathy.

