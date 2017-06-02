Fifth Harmony's new single "Down" ft. Gucci Mane is out now!
IT’S GOIN’ D O W N ⬇️ Our new single #DOWN ft. @gucci1017 is OUT NOW!!!!https://t.co/ySK53IoHJg pic.twitter.com/eIuu7rfVqn— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) June 2, 2017
#DOWN ft. @gucci1017 out now ⬇️@iTunes: https://t.co/ySK53IoHJg@AppleMusic: https://t.co/UizO3ZNDCF@Spotify: https://t.co/mDBOfsAnRc pic.twitter.com/fHumd0s81y— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) June 2, 2017
Fifth Harmony have finally released their much awaited single after CaCa's departure.
song of the summer is here!
work work work
blah
this group sucks
it's super catchy
ITS LIKE BONNIE AND CLYDE JUST WALKED IN
A GANGSTER AND HIS BRIDE JUST WALKED