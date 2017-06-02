Fifth Harmony's new single "Down" ft. Gucci Mane is out now!





it's alright, nothing special, kinda boring, but has the formula to chart higher than flopping in the club tho so yas!!! Reply

down down down

work work work Reply

yep lol Reply

i love your icon but it's making me so sad rn Reply

I just found out they canceled it from a friend's fb post saying "netflix why?" I didn't see the ontd post so I didn't believe them ;-; Mun was too good for this world Reply

They need Karla's runs and adlibs to save this trash Reply

Its scary how you can almost hear her goa(s)t adding unnecessary flourishes and wailing to this song. Reply

This song goes nowhere at all...I'm disappointed. Definitely not as good as Work from home Reply

hmmm, idk. if they can somehow perform the shit out of it i might like it more but...we'll see. is that lauren's voice in the beginning? it sounded different. Reply

It honestly sounded to me like they did some tweaking to Lauren's voice to make it mimic some of the qualities of Karla's. Reply

They are all trying to mimic her lol Reply

this sounds like a work from home album reject

blah



this group sucks Reply

i was talking shit about it in the last post, but now i've listened to it like 10 times lol



it's super catchy Reply

ME lmfaooo. Its a grower and Gucciiiiii



ITS LIKE BONNIE AND CLYDE JUST WALKED IN

A GANGSTER AND HIS BRIDE JUST WALKED Reply

disappointing Reply

I love it tbh maybe I'm biased. Work from home was definitely a stronger lead single if we compared it tho. Reply

It's not bad. Reply

Wow. Worse than Crying in the Club. Reply

i say this as someone who was rooting for them, this is a weak song. i only listened to it twice but work from home is really 4038 times better so far. with the right mv/choreo i think they can sell the song though Reply

I mean it's not terrible but zzzzzz Reply

I love this promo for recycling! Reply

